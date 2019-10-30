Houston
Rockets Rockets 3-1
159
October 30, 2019 - Final
Washington
Wizards Wizards 1-3
158
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Rockets 35 41 35 48 159
Wizards 34 43 40 41 158
Points
Harden HOU
59
Assists
Westbrook HOU
12
Rebounds
Bryant WAS
12

Harden scores 59 points, Rockets outlast Wizards 159-158

WASHINGTON (AP) James Harden needed every one of his 59 points against the Washington Wizards.

Harden made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give the Houston Rockets a 159-158 victory over Washington on Wednesday night.

''I didn't know we were going to have to score about 160 points to win but whatever it takes it took,'' Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''A lot of great individual performances. They played unbelievable. They didn't miss anything. We just let down a little bit and they made everything.''

Washington didn't make everything, but did shot 62.6% from the field and made 20 of 36 3-pointers. Houston shot 53.4% and made 42.6% of its 3s.

Bradley Beal scored 46 points for Washington, hitting three throws with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 158.

''I hate moral victories,'' Beal said. ''But it's always a good feeling knowing that when we lose, it's always one or two things we can fix.''

Harden had 38 points in the second half - 21 in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth.

''The only way we'll get to where we want to go is our defensive efforts and it has to be consistent,'' Harden said. ''Right now we're not consistent and that's why we go through tough times like that. That's what the course of the year is for. We just try and build those habits and continue to keep building.''

Harden was 18 of 32 from the field, 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and made 17 of 18 free throws. He also had nine assists in 37 minutes.

Russell Westbrook had just three points in the first three quarters, then scored 14 in the fourth quarter and finished with his second triple-double of the season. He had 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Clint Capela added 21 points and 12 rebounds to help Houston improved to 3-1.

Rui Hachimura had 23 points in his home debut for the Wizards, Davis Bertans added 21. Washington dropped to 1-3.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks is happy with his reconfigured team. Six of the nine players he used during the game are new to the team.

''We were one play from winning an exciting game,'' he said.

TIP-INS

Rockets: F P.J. Tucker began the season with three games of at least 15 points. ''He's so important that he was a couple of minutes late for the plane, and I told the guys, `We're waiting for him. He's the only guy shooting the ball,''' D'Antoni joked. ... G Austin Rivers was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Wizards: F Troy Brown had 14 points in his first game. Brown missed the first three games with a left calf injury. ... G C.J. Miles (left foot) has been assigned to the G League Capital City Go-Go on a rehab assignment. .F Admiral Schofield has also been sent to the Go-Go and G Justin Robinson has been recalled from the G League.

WORLD SERIES FEVER: As Brooks walked into his pregame press conference, he joked, ''Houston vs. Washington, all night.''

The game began about the same time as Game 7 of the World Series. ''We won't call many timeouts tonight,'' Brooks said. ''We won't call any challenges. Make sure you tell Mike to do the same thing because we have another game we'd like to watch tonight.''

D'Antoni joked in return. ''You know it is baseball,'' he said. ''We'll be through by the fourth inning.''

HACHIMURA AT HOME: Hachimura, the highest drafted Japanese-born player in NBA history, had lots of fans in his home debut, including Shinsuke Sugiyama, the Japanese ambassador to the U.S.

He met with Sugiyama in front of Washington's locker room after the game.

''I saw a lot of Japanese today,'' Hachimura said. ''They had my jerseys, the flag and stuff. It was good to see.''

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards
@
  • The Rockets and Wizards have split their last four meetings with the home team winning each game. Prior to Houston's two consecutive losses in Washington, it had won its previous four games in the nation's capital and 10 of its previous 12 there dating back to 2005-06.
  • Houston has won two straight after falling to Milwaukee in its first game of the season. The Rockets connected on 29-of-39 (.744) free-throw attempts against the Bucks but have gone 55-of-63 (.873) from the line in their two games since.
  • Washington lost to San Antonio, 124-122, despite making 16-of-34 (.471) from three-point range and shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Since 2015-16, the Wizards have gone 43-12 when shooting at least 45.0 percent from three, with nine of those 12 losses coming since 2017-18.
  • Houston's starters are averaging 95.3 points, most in the NBA this season, while its bench is averaging 22.3 points, second fewest (Ind — 18.7). Washington's starters are averaging 68.0 points compared to 38.3 from its second unit.
  • Russell Westbrook is averaging 24.3 points on 16.7 field-goal attempts per game this season after scoring 22.9 per game on 20.2 FGA per game in 2018-19. His effective field-goal percentage is at 54.0 percent this season; his career eFG% is 46.5 (eFG% = FGM + (.5 x 3PM)/FGA).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message