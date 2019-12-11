Charlotte
Hornets Hornets 11-16
113
December 11, 2019 - Final
Brooklyn
Nets Nets 13-11
108
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Hornets 26 27 31 29 113
Nets 34 30 22 22 108
Points
Graham CHA
40
Assists
Dinwiddie BKN
6
Rebounds
Jordan BKN
14

Graham scores 40, Hornets rally to beat Nets 113-108

NEW YORK (AP) Devonte' Graham was having the best night of his career, making it easy for his coach to call plays.

''That's just good coaching, right? Brilliant, right? Find Devonte' Graham,'' Hornets coach James Borrego joked. ''I learned from Pop (Gregg Popovich) that's a good move. He was rolling.''

Graham scored a career-high 40 points, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-108 on Wednesday night.

''I just want to win, that's what I'm thinking,'' Graham said of his mindset down the stretch. ''Make a play.''

Graham had 27 points in the second half in Charlotte's second straight victory. Miles Bridges added 14 points.

''It's a mindset as a group,'' Graham said of Charlotte's comeback. ''All of us young guys all come from winning programs, so we know what it's like when you've got a target on your back in college and every team is coming for you and you've got to play every night as hard as you can.''

Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points and Jarrett Allen added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Graham hit a step-back jumper followed by a deep 3-pointer to give Charlotte a 111-106 lead with 22 seconds remaining.

''When he has big nights, they have a chance to win,'' Dinwiddie said. ''When he doesn't, they're kind of dead in the water.''

Dinwiddie cut the lead to 111-108 by hitting two of three free throws with 18 seconds left, but Bridges made a free throw and the Nets misfired on two 3-point attempts on their next possession.

In the third quarter, Charlotte went on a 21-7 run to cut the deficit to 84-81. Graham led the comeback with 10 points during the run. The Hornets entered the fourth quarter trailing 86-84.

''I guess we could have double-teamed him,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''We could have blitzed him. We did change our pick-and-roll coverage a bunch of times. That didn't seem to help. You call all-out double-team him. We could have done that. Didn't do it. Looking back, maybe should have done it.''

The Nets took a 64-53 lead into the half as Allen led all scorers with 16 points. Graham had 13 for Charlotte, which shot 38% from the field in the first half. Brooklyn took it's largest lead at 52-32 during the quarter.

Brooklyn took a 34-26 lead after the first quarter while shooting 57% from the floor as Allen led the Nets with 11 points. Charlotte's backcourt of Graham and Terry Rozier each had seven.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Coach James Borrego praised Allen's development. ''He looks to me like a smarter and more active defender this season,'' Borrego said. . Nicolas Batum (left hand) and Marvin Williams (right knee) were both out.

Nets: Kyrie Irving (shoulder impingement) missed his 13th straight game. Caris LeVert (right thumb surgery) missed his 15th straight game. LeVert, who underwent right thumb surgery on Nov. 14, is on track to return from his original 4-6 week timeline, coach Kenny Atkinson said.

DINWIDDIE STAYS HOT

Dinwiddie has registered 20 or points 11 times in his last 13 games.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Chicago on Friday night.

Nets: Visit Toronto on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets
@
  • Brooklyn has won both previous meetings this season, including a 111-104 game last Friday. The Hornets made 17 three-pointers in that game, their most in franchise history in a regulation home loss.
  • The Nets beat the Nuggets 105-102 Sunday and have won three in a row, winning the turnover battle in two of those three games. Brooklyn is 6-0 this season when committing fewer turnovers than its opponent and is one of two teams yet to lose a game this season with a turnover advantage (Phi, 8-0).
  • Charlotte beat Washington 114-107 Tuesday but has dropped four of its last six. The Hornets will play in their sixth back-to-back set of the season, the most in NBA. Charlotte is 1-4 in the second game of back-to-backs while averaging 103.2 points per game, compared to 106.4 per game after at least one night of rest.
  • Centers Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan have averaged a combined 33.0 points and 23.5 rebounds in two games against Charlotte this season. Against all other opponents they have combined to average 19.2 points and 19.4 rebounds this season.
  • Devonte' Graham scored 29 in Tuesday's win over the Wizards and is averaging 19.2 points per game, up from 4.7 last season. That 14.5-point improvement is on pace to be the largest since Tony Campbell improved 17.0 points per game from 1988-89 to 1989-90 (played in min. 50% of team's games).

