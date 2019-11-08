Cleveland
Cavaliers Cavaliers 3-5
113
November 8, 2019 - Final
Washington
Wizards Wizards 2-6
100
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Cavaliers 30 37 21 25 113
Wizards 26 26 32 16 100
Points
Bryant WAS
23
Assists
Beal WAS
9
Rebounds
Thompson CLE
12

Thompson scores 21 in 113-100 win over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) After four decades as a college coach, John Beilein is eight games into his first NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and on Friday night, he recorded his first win on the road.

Tristan Thompson had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Love added 16 points and 12 boards, and the Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards 113-100 to end a three-game skid.

Seven Cavaliers scored at least 10 points as Cleveland improved to 3-5.

''It's always great to get a road win,'' Beilein said. ''I don't care what type of team you have. They guys needed it. When you win somewhere else, it's always special.''

Thomas Bryant led Washington with 23 points. Rui Hachimura scored 21 and Bradley Beal had 20 while the Wizards fell to 2-6.

''We didn't defend,'' Beal said. ''That's what happened.''

Collin Sexton also had 16 points for Cleveland, and rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. had career highs with 15 and 13, respectively.

Cleveland led throughout and used an 11-0 run to take a 41-28 lead with 9:19 remaining in the second quarter. The lead grew to 20, but thanks to Hachimura's 15 points on 7 for 7 from the field, Washington cut the lead to 67-52 at the half.

Cleveland's 10-0 run put them ahead 77-56 early in the third, but the Wizards outscored them 28-11 and trailed by just 88-84 entering the fourth quarter

Washington closed to 91-90 on Moe Wagner's layup with 9:39 to play, but Cleveland outscored Washington 22-10 the rest of the way. Thompson had three key baskets in the last two minutes.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who was assessed a technical foul for the second straight game, felt the key to the game was Cleveland's attempting 29 free throws to Washington's six.

''It's hard to overcome,'' Brooks said.

Brooks wouldn't explicitly criticize the officiating.

''Every time I've complained, they say they have the call right,'' Brooks said.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: G Jordan Clarkson was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter, but Beal missed the free throw.

Wizards: F Troy Brown started for the first time this season. He scored three points in 19 minutes. Isaac Bonga started the first seven games of the season but didn't play Friday. ... G Justin Robinson and F Admiral Schofield were recalled from the G League. ... Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo was introduced to the crowd and got an ovation nine days after his team won the World Series.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Beilein coached Wagner at Michigan. Wagner, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, said it was ''weird'' playing against his college coach.

''Moe is special to me,'' Beilein said. ''There's no doubt about it. It's hard to play against him. I hoped he missed every shot tonight. The other games are fine.''

Wagner had eight points and committed four fouls in 14 minutes.

''I hope I get another chance to go against him,'' Wagner said.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the New York Knicks on Sunday in the second of a three-game road trip.

Wizards: Visit Boston on Wednesday in the first of a three-game road trip.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards
@
  • The Cavs are 10-5 on the road against the Wizards since the start of the 2011-12 season. The only other team to beat the Wizards on the road 10+ times over that span is the Raptors (11-4).
  • Cleveland has lost 14 straight road games dating back to last year, the longest active streak in the NBA and the longest for the Cavs since they lost 26 straight in 2010-11.
  • Collin Sexton has scored in double figures in 30 straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history among players 20 or younger behind only two streaks by LeBron James (78 and 57).
  • Bradley Beal has scored in double figures in 55 straight games, the longest streak by a Wizards player since John Wall also had a 55-game streak from January 14 to November 15, 2017. The last Wizards player to have a longer streak was Antawn Jamison (73 straight in 2008-09 season).
  • There is a 13.4-point difference between Bradley Beal (27.0 points per game) and the next-highest scorer on the Wizards (Isaiah Thomas, 13.6). That's the second-largest gap between a team's top two scorers in the NBA, behind the Rockets' 15.8 gap between James Harden (36.5) and Russell Westbrook (20.7).

