Detroit
Pistons Pistons 4-9
106
November 15, 2019 - Final
Charlotte
Hornets Hornets 5-7
109
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pistons 35 30 18 23 106
Hornets 25 26 32 26 109
Points
Galloway DET
32
Assists
Graham CHA
10
Rebounds
Drummond DET
20

Monk hits 3-pointer at buzzer, Hornets beat Pistons 109-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Things haven’t always gone the way Malik Monk hoped during his first two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

But coach James Borrego said the third-year shooting guard never stopped working - and now he’s starting to see some big results.

Monk knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Charlotte Hornets a 109-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, helping snap a four-game losing streak.

“Every game is getting better and better, so hopefully I just keep going up,” said Monk, who finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. “I’ve been working hard for these two or three years and I’ve been waiting for my moment.”

It came after Pistons point guard Derrick Rose drove the lane and threw the ball away with a second left. Monk, who was the third option on the inbounds play from midcourt, came flying around a screen, caught the pass from Cody Martin and buried the jumper with a smooth stroke.

Devonte Graham, who had 18 points and 10 assists in his second start, said Monk asked coach James Borrego in the huddle to run a play for him.

That didn’t surprise Borrego, who has seen Monk’s confidence grow as the season has progressed. He’s gone from a player who didn’t see any action at all in some games last season to one that is starting to be ultra-aggressive, as evidenced by three coast-to-coast layups in traffic.

“He’s starting to shine more and more, and that comes with confidence and maturity,” Borrego said. “You’re starting to see signs of why we drafted him. Give him a lot credit because he’s stuck with it and is getting better. Things haven’t worked in his favor the last couple of years, but he’s owned that and he’s improved.”

Langston Galloway had a career-high 32 points on seven 3-pointers for Detroit, and Andre Drummond added 16 points and 20 rebounds.

The Pistons have lost four straight.

“This is the second time this team got us at the buzzer here, so it’s tough,” Galloway said. “It’s a tough one to swallow.”

TIP INS

Pistons: Bruce Brown and Cody Zeller had to be separated after getting tied up underneath the basket midway through the fourth quarter. They were called for double fouls.

Hornets: Graham got his second straight start with Dwayne Bacon (sore right knee) still out. ... Coach James Borrego got a technical when he argued an offensive foul against Miles Bridges when he accidentally elbowed Griffin in the head.

GRIFFIN’S RETURN

Blake Griffin had 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting after missing the last three games with left hamstring and posterior knee soreness.

ROSE’S TURNOVER

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said the team’s final play was designed to have Rose kick the ball out to the corner, but instead the veteran point guard dished to the wing. However, nobody was there and the ball sailed out of bounds.

��It hurt a lot, but I’ll take the blame for tonight,” Rose said. “Late turnovers and I’ll figure it out.”

Casey said he doesn’t fault Rose.

“He got in the paint and got where he wanted to go,” Casey said. “He just didn’t make the right decision on his kickout.”

ANOTHER SLOW START

In what has become a disturbing trend for the Hornets, they started slow and dug themselves an 11-2 hole after missing six of their first seven shots. Charlotte (5-7) has trailed by double digits in all 12 games this season.

“I don’t know why we keep coming out so flat - 9-0 starts and getting down 10, 12, 15 and then start to ramp it up,” Graham said. “We need to be able to come out with that same energy that we play with when we’re down 15.”

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

Hornets: At New York on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets
@
  • Charlotte has won its last six meetings with the Pistons, its longest active win streak against any opponent. The Hornets' only longer win streak in series history was an 11-gamer from 1993-95.
  • The Hornets suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday at home against Memphis, 119-117. Memphis shot 53.3 percent from the field, and the Hornets now rank last in the NBA with a .493 opponent field-goal percentage.
  • Detroit won its season opener at Indiana on October 23, but has lost all five of its road games since then. The Pistons have allowed at least 110 points in all six road contests (115.2 ppg).
  • Luke Kennard has scored 20+ points in three straight games for the first time in his career. He's raised his scoring average from 9.7 per game last season to the current 18.9, the third-largest increase among those who have played in at least 70 percent of their team's games both seasons.
  • Andre Drummond had 16 points and a season-low nine rebounds in Tuesday's 117-108 loss at Miami, ending his streak of 11 straight double-doubles to open the season. He's averaging an NBA-high 16.8 rebounds, after leading the league in the category each of the previous two seasons.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message