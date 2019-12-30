Miami
Heat Heat 24-9
105
December 30, 2019 - Final
Washington
Wizards Wizards 10-22
123
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Heat 39 24 18 24 105
Wizards 29 42 19 33 123
Points
McRae WAS
29
Assists
McRae WAS
8
Rebounds
Adebayo MIA
14

McRae, Mathews lead depleted Wizards past Heat 123-105

WASHINGTON (AP) Garrison Mathews couldn't believe what he was hearing. With the Washington Wizards holding an insurmountable lead, the home crowd began chanting “MVP! MVP!”

Mathews, an undrafted guard from tiny Lipscomb University, scored 28 points in his 11th NBA game to help the depleted Wizards beat the Miami Heat 123-105 on Monday night. Still, he doubted the fans were yelling for him.

“I thought they were saying, ‘Go Heat,'” Mathews said.

Mathews played big minutes because the Wizards were missing leading scorer Bradley Beal. Jordan McRae and Ian Mahinmi, also filling in for key members of the rotation, had big games for Washington as well. McRae scored a season-high 29 points and Mahinmi had a career-best 25.

McRae, a third-year player, and Mahinmi, a 13-year veteran, enjoyed nights to remember against Miami (24-9), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Heat entered with the second-best record in the East and lost for just the third time in 20 games against conference opponents.

"We were a step behind and playing on our heels," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We end up fouling or just getting beat off the dribble too many times.”

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points and Duncan Robinson scored 16. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

“It shows how tough this league can be night to night," Spoelstra said. "Anything you do before doesn’t guarantee what’s going to happen in the future.”

Mathews, whose previous NBA high was six points, scored 20 in the second quarter. Mahinmi had 19 in the first half as Washington (10-22) took a 71-63 lead at the break and won going away. Mahinmi shot 10 for 11 from the field.

“We were completely destroyed at both ends,” Miami guard Goran Dragic said. "Our offense was not there. Our defense was not even slightly there. It was tough.”

TIP-INS

Heat: Allowed a season-high 42 points in the second quarter. ... End the decade with a 488-319 record (.605), best in the Eastern Conference. ... Lost for the first time after five wins against Southeast Division opponents. ... Lost for the first time in 22 games when outrebounding their opponents.

Wizards: Beal sat out for the second consecutive game with soreness in his lower right leg. “Getting better,” coach Scott Brooks said. “Anticipate him practicing (Tuesday), and we'll see how he feels.” Brooks hopes Beal can return for Wednesday's game against Orlando. ... C Thomas Bryant missed his 14th straight game with a stress reaction in his right foot. Brooks said Bryant could be back next week. He'll practice with the G-League Capital City Go-Go in the next few days.

BENCH RULES

McRae, Mathews and Ish Smith, who had 19 points, combined for 76 of Washington's 80 points from its bench.

Miami got just 27 points from its subs, with Dragic accounting for 10.

“It was a trap game," Dragic said. "If you want to be the best team in the East, we need to know that. That every night you need to bring it and we didn’t do that tonight. It’s a good lesson for this group.”

MAHINMI STARS

For most of his 13-season NBA career, Mahimni has been a backup. In two of his three previous seasons with the Wizards, he's been limited by injuries and this season, he's missed 20 of the first 21 games.

“He's a glue guy that can protect the paint and can give you some good minutes when he's healthy," Brooks said.

Mahinmi isn't used to being in the spotlight.

“Obviously, we're missing a lot of key guys,” he said. “I just wanted to come out a little bit more aggressive.”

UP NEXT

Heat: Host the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Miami is an NBA-best 15-1 at home.

Wizards: Host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in the third of a six-game homestand.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Miami Heat at Washington Wizards
@
  • The Heat defeated the Wizards, 112-103, in the season's first meeting on December 6 for their third straight win in the series. Miami is 5-1 in its last six games at Washington, scoring exactly 113 points in each of its last three games there.
  • The Heat defeated the 76ers, 117-116, in OT on Saturday to match a season high five-game winning streak. They've had a worse field goal percentage than the opposition in each of the last three games and are 6-6 when being outshot this season — the NBA's third-best record. They were 3-33 in such games in 2018-19 — only the Suns had a worse record (3-48).
  • The Heat are second in the NBA in three-point defense with opponents' shooting 32.7 percent. In the past 20 seasons, Miami has never finished in the top two in three-point defense.
  • Jimmy Butler hit the go-ahead free throw — his 11th of the game — with 2.3 seconds left in OT on Saturday. He is averaging an NBA-leading 8.3 made free throws this month and the last Miami player to average more made free throws in December was Dwyane Wade at 8.8 in 2007.
  • The Wizards extended their streak of 100-point games to 29 with Saturday's 107-100 loss to the Knicks. This is tied for the franchise's third longest single-season streak of 100+ point games and one more would give it sole possession of third behind a 36-game streak in 1968-69 and a 35-gamer in 1965-66.

