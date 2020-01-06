Boston
Celtics Celtics 25-9
94
January 6, 2020 - Final
Washington
Wizards Wizards 12-24
99
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Celtics 17 23 32 22 94
Wizards 26 25 23 25 99
Points
Smith WAS
27
Assists
Smith WAS
4
Rebounds
Brown BOS
12

"M-V-P!": Ish Smith's 27 help Wiz top no-Kemba Celtics 99-94

WASHINGTON (AP) Chants of “M-V-P!” flooded the arena as Ish Smith - yes, the 31-year-old reserve guard of 11 NBA teams across 10 seasons - stepped to the line for a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.

He was, after all, in the middle of a second consecutive star turn for the injury-depleted Wizards, scoring 14 of his game-high 27 points in the final period - including 10 in a row on 5-for-5 shooting in one stretch - to lead lowly Washington past the Boston Celtics 99-94 Monday night.

“If it was a two-game season, I would have to agree with the crowd: MVP,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said with a smile afterward. “And he's bringing back the mid-range. He's hard to stay in front of. His change of direction. His pace. The speed.”

Smith grew up on AND1 mixtapes (look ‘em up) and was prodded to watch clips of Steve Nash and Tony Parker by Skip Prosser, his college coach at Wake Forest.

So there are definite traces of flashiness and don’t-relinquish-the-dribble in Smith's game, on full display against Boston and in Washington's previous outing, when he had a career-high 32 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

"He's on skates right now and he's feeling in a great rhythm," said Boston coach Brad Stevens, whose team had won eight of nine games but was missing Kemba Walker because of the flu for the third in a row.

“It's a great example of playing a guy when he's in a great groove,” Stevens said about Smith. "You have to break his rhythm, and we didn't do that."

As for Smith's reaction to the crowd's boisterous support and those three little letters they shouted?

“The last time that happened, probably, was high school,” Smith said.

He made 12 of 18 shots and chipped in four assists and four rebounds off the bench for Washington.

“He just got super comfortable out there,” Boston's Jaylen Brown said, “and he just made play after play after play."

The Wizards are without six leading members of its roster because of injuries.

That includes All-Stars Bradley Beal (out for the fifth time in the last six games because of a sore right leg) and John Wall (sidelined all season so far after Achilles surgery), starters Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant, and leading subs Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner.

“We have so many moving parts,” Brooks said.

Boston became the latest NBA contender to surprisingly come up short against one of the league's worst teams. The Wizards have picked up wins over Miami, Denver and Boston in their past five outings.

The Celtics never led this one.

Washington was up by 11 at halftime, but that dwindled to zero when Jaylen Brown's 3-pointer made it 80-all with 8 minutes left.

That was a rare bright spot for Brown and Boston, though. He scored 23 points but shot 7 for 22, Marcus Smart was 3 for 14, Jayson Tatum was 8 for 20, and Gordon Hayward was 4 for 11, including an air ball on a wide-open 3 attempt with under 90 seconds remaining.

Boston entered the day second in the Eastern Conference at 25-8. Washington, in contrast, came in at 11-24, fewer wins than all but three teams in the 15-club East.

"Sometimes, we don't have a lot of scoring options out there, but I can honestly say we have a lot of effort options out there," Brooks said, "and that's a good thing to have."

TIP-INS

Celtics: Robert Williams missed his 13th game in a row since Dec. 6; he as a left hip problem. Coach Brad Stevens said Williams would meet with a specialist in New York on Tuesday.

Wizards: As if they needed any more health issues, lost rookie guard Garrison Mathews to a sprained right ankle in the second quarter. ... Had lost four consecutive games against Boston.

DRAWN AND QUARTERED

Washington held Denver to an opponent-low 19 points in the first quarter Saturday, then bettered that by giving up just 17 to Boston in the opening period. Asked to explain, Smith replied: “Now we're getting it: We're communicating.”

UP NEXT:

Celtics: Host San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Wizards: At Orlando on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards
@
  • In the season's first meeting on November 13, the Celtics pushed their winning streak over the Wizards to four games by scoring a season high in points with a 140-133 home victory. It was Boston's most points against Washington since a 150-112 win on November 25, 1992.
  • In Boston's 111-104 win at Chicago on Saturday, its starters scored 83 points on 56.1 percent shooting. In 13 games since December 6, the Celtics' starters are third in the league in shooting at 49.5 percent. In their previous 13 games from November 9-December 4, their starters' 44.0 mark ranked fourth worst.
  • Boston had 60 points in the paint Saturday — two shy of a season high in Friday's 109-106 win over Atlanta. Since December 20, the Celtics' average of 56.0 points in the paint ties the Grizzlies for the best in the NBA. Their 43.1 points in the paint average from December 1-18 beat out only the Kings at 42.9.
  • Jayson Tatum had 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting against the Bulls, and has been alternating good and bad shooting performances in his last seven games. In his four good ones, he's averaging 30.3 points on 58.5 percent shooting, but is averaging 12.0 points on 24.4 percent shooting in the other three.
  • The Wizards, who are wrapping up a six-game homestand, were 50-of-91 shooting in Saturday's 128-114 win over the Nuggets — their sixth game of the season with at least 50 made field goals. They had seven games with 50+ field goals all of last season — the franchise's most since recording 12 in 1989-90.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message