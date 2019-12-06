Brooklyn
Nets Nets 12-10
111
December 6, 2019 - Final
Charlotte
Hornets Hornets 9-15
104
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Nets 29 26 31 25 111
Hornets 32 25 27 20 104
Points
Graham CHA
29
Assists
Dinwiddie BKN
12
Rebounds
Jordan BKN
13

Harris, Jordan lead Nets past Hornets, 111-104

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Seven months ago, Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris won the NBA All-Star Weekend 3-point contest at the Spectrum Center.

On Friday night, Harris was at it again by scoring 22 points and hitting six 3-pointers as the Nets continued their recent strong play in road games with a 111-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets (12-10) won for the fifth time in their last six road games, all while playing without injured point guard Kyrie Irving.

DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Taurean Prince also scored 16 points, while Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 12 assists.

''Yeah, you know it's a little bit different set up than the 3-point contest but tonight the ball was moving early. A lot of guys were knocking down shots and shooting is kind of one of the things where it's contagious,'' said Harris, whose team hit 15 of 38 3-pointers overall. ''You know, once guys start seeing it go down, everybody else starts to feel that and we had a lot of confidence early shooting from 3.''

Charlotte controlled much of the opening half, twice building seven-point leads before taking a 57-55 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, the Nets built a 75-66 lead with 4:41 left. Brooklyn took its first double-figure lead at 95-84 after Theo Pinson's three-point play with 7:36 to play before leading by as many as 14 points.

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson liked his team's offensive efficiency but felt his team's defense at the start of the fourth quarter led by his backups sealed the victory.

''Just that second unit I thought was fantastic,'' said Atkinson, whose team limited Charlotte to 20 fourth-quarter points. It ''started with Shump (Iman Shumpert) and then David Nwaba, I thought it was really good and then DeAndre Jordan was incredible tonight. They really picked it up and got our energy going. It really turned the game. Again, I thought that Shump was key there.''

Now winners of seven of their last nine overall, Atkinson thought that recent strong play helped the Nets' overcome a sluggish first half.

''Their chemistry is really good right now,'' Atkinson said of his team. ''They are talking about coverages, and encouraging each other. Even in the first half when it didn't go so well they were together. Sometimes coaches will get negative. (But) they are pushing each other and their chemistry is great right now.''

Devonte' Graham' scored 29 points for the Hornets. Graham, Charlotte's leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, bruised his left shoulder a minute into Friday's game but returned to action in the second quarter and eventually made 8 of 19 shots, going 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. Terry Rozier III added 24 points, Cody Zeller 17 and P.J. Washington 14 for Charlotte.

''It was bothering me a little bit at first,'' Graham said of his injured shoulder. ''But I just had to stop thinking about it and just go out and hoop.''

Charlotte coach James Borrego was disappointed in his team's 19 turnovers that led to 32 Nets' points. The Hornets had committed 13 or less turnovers in five of its last six games.

The ''poor fourth quarter start,'' Borrego said. ''That did us in. (We) couldn't score and then we were turning it over. We were handing them points off our offense. So it was a combination. We went dry, turned it over and ... lots of the fourth quarter was not great. Then the biggest line was 19 turnovers for 32 points.''

TIP-INS:

Nets: Irving missed his 11th straight game witb a right shoulder impingement. Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game there was no injury status update for Irving.

Hornets: Entering Friday's games, Charlotte's guard duo of Rozier and Graham had made a combined 144 3-pointers. That ranked them tied for second in the NBA behind Houston's duo of James Harden and Ben McLemore (148).

FANS OF FIZDALE

Both Borrego and Atkinson were surprised and disappointed to hear about David Fizdale being fired as New York Knicks coach earlier Friday.

Borrego has long roots with Fizdale, with whom he worked on his first coaching job in 2001 at the University of San Diego when both were assistant coaches.

''It's a tough day,'' Borrego said. ''Fiz is a friend and someone I have great respect for. It's just a tough day.''

Said Atkinson: ''It doesn't make you feel good as a colleague and a friend. I know it's part of the business but he's a good coach.''

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Denver on Sunday.

Hornets: Host Atlanta on Sunday.

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets
@
  • The Nets and Hornets have alternated wins over their last eight matchups, with Brooklyn earning a 101-90 home win in the latest meeting (November 20). The Nets haven't won two in a row in the series since February/March of 2014.
  • Brooklyn has a 7-3 record playing without Kyrie Irving this season, compared to 4-7 with him. The Nets are scoring about eight fewer points per game without Irving (108.9 vs. 116.8), while allowing about 12 fewer points per contest (107.6 vs. 119.5).
  • The Hornets have allowed fewer than 100 points in just two games this season, and both have been against the Warriors (93-87 win on November 2, and 106-91 win on Wednesday). They tied a franchise record with 48 three-point attempts in Wednesday's win, making 21.
  • Devonte' Graham scored 33 points on 10-of-16 three-point shooting against the Warriors, tying Kemba Walker's team record for threes in a game (2018 vs. Grizzlies). He ranks fifth in the NBA with 3.6 three-pointers made per game.
  • Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists since entering the starting lineup in place of Kyrie Irving on November 16. In 11 games off the bench this season, he's averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 assists.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message