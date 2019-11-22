Golden State
Warriors Warriors 3-14
109
November 22, 2019 - Final
Utah
Jazz Jazz 10-5
113
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Warriors 28 23 21 37 109
Jazz 30 35 25 23 113
Points
Mitchell UTA
30
Assists
O'Neale UTA
5
Rebounds
Gobert UTA
19

Jazz hold off late rally, beat undermanned Warriors 113-109

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Utah overcame a flurry of turnovers with excellent shooting, and that gave the Jazz just enough of a cushion to hold off a late Golden State rally.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Mike Conley had 27 to help Utah beat the undermanned Warriors 113-109 on Friday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert had 19 rebounds and seven blocks. Utah shot 51% from the field and outrebounded Golden State 48-37.

Alec Burks scored 20 points to lead the Warriors. Omari Spellmen added 18, while Glenn Robinson III and Ky Bowman chipped in 17 apiece.

Golden State rallied from a 21-point deficit and cut it to 111-109 with 22.8 seconds left on back-to-back baskets from Burks and Robinson. Mitchell and Conley each hit a free throw in the final seconds to seal the victory for Utah.

''There's disappointment in the fourth quarter and how we executed offensively and then the things that we can control, particularly transition defense,'' Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Injuries left the short-handed Warriors with just eight available players. The Jazz took advantage of that limited depth early, connecting on 61% of their field goal attempts in the first half.

''If this was college and you only played two games in a week, you could do it without problem,'' Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. ''The number of games, the travel, the NBA schedule, it wears on you and to do this with eight guys is tough.''

Golden State managed to hang with Utah during the first quarter, and the Warriors twice took a one-point lead in the period. They went up 20-19 after Burks capped an 8-0 run with consecutive baskets and then claimed a 28-27 lead on a putback layup by Marquese Chriss.

A four-point play from Mitchell helped start a 22-6 run that gave the Jazz a 60-43 lead in the second quarter. Bogdanovic finished off the spurt with back-to-back baskets.

Golden State briefly cut the deficit to single digits in the third, trimming Utah's lead to 69-60 on Eric Paschall's dunk. Conley, Mitchell and Gobert each made a basket over three straight possessions to boost Utah's lead to 76-60.

After the Jazz took a 100-80 lead on a 3-pointer from Emmanuel Mudiay early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors used a 21-6 run to cut the deficit to single digits again. Willie Cauley-Stein dunked the ball for his first basket to finish off the spurt and shave Utah's lead to 106-101 with 2:19 left.

''I thought they let their guard down a little bit in the fourth quarter when they got up 20,'' Kerr said. ''I've been around the league a long time - we're not a team that people are going to get up for right now.''

SCARY SITUATION

Minutes after the game ended, the arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package discovered under a restaurant table. Police said the package turned out to be a toolbox, and the Jazz said employees were cleared by authorities to re-enter the building a couple of hours later.

Salt Lake City police Lt. Carlos Valencia said the sellout crowd was already starting to leave when the evacuation began.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to exit the building due to the suspicious package. Outside, they were directed by security to leave the premises.

Utah players quickly headed for their cars in the parking lot - center Rudy Gobert was still in uniform as he left.

Warriors players boarded their team bus.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Draymond Green (sore right heel) missed his second consecutive game and D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain) was sidelined for a fourth straight. ... Burks is 31 of 33 at the free throw line over his last five games. He is a career 77.7% foul shooter. . Golden State outscored Utah 10-0 in second-chance points and 18-8 in fast-break points.

Jazz: Gobert has 17 blocked shots over his last four games. . Royce O'Neale dished out a season-high five assists. . The Jazz committed 21 turnovers, leading to 31 points for the Warriors.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Jazz: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz
@
  • Since being swept by Golden State in the second round of the 2017 playoffs, Utah is 5-3 versus the Warriors — the second-best record against them since the 2017-18 season, behind Houston's 6-2 mark. Utah has outscored them by 9.4 per game in that span, easily the best differential versus Golden State.
  • The Warriors have been held under 35.0 percent from three-point range in eight straight games, the longest streak in the NBA this season. It's the longest Golden State has gone without hitting at least 35.0 percent from behind the arc since a 10-game stretch late in the 2003-04 season.
  • The Jazz are holding opponents to 31.1 percent from three-point range, second best in the NBA to Miami (30.1) and on pace to be their best average since 1993-94 (29.9). The Warriors have been held below 35.0 percent from behind the arc in each of their last three meetings with Utah.
  • If he starts again Friday, rookie Eric Paschall would need just five points to join Kevin Durant as the only active players to score 200+ points in the first 10 starts of their NBA careers (Durant had 201). Paschall is averaging 21.7 points in nine starts and 10.2 points in six games off the bench.
  • Bojan Bogdanovic is coming off a 30-point night in Wednesday's win at Minnesota. The Jazz improved to 7-0 all-time (including playoffs) when Bogdanovic scores 30+ points. The only other active player who has had at least five 30-point games without a loss is former Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio (5-0).

