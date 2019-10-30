New York
Knicks Knicks 1-4
83
October 30, 2019 - Final
Orlando
Magic Magic 2-2
95
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Knicks 25 19 23 16 83
Magic 22 20 30 23 95
Points
Vucevic ORL
21
Assists
Augustin ORL
7
Rebounds
Vucevic ORL
13

Nikola Vucevic, Magic rally to beat Knicks 95-83

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Orlando Magic's shooting woes continue early in the season. So has their dogged defense.

Nikola Vucevic scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 10 of his 15 points in the final five minutes of the game to help Orlando beat New York 95-83 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Evan Fournier added 14 points, Jonathan Isaac had 10 and Orlando finished on a 16-3 run.

The Magic limited New York to just one basket and one free throw in the final eight minutes to rally from an 80-79 deficit. Orlando allowed the Knicks just one of 11 shooting and forced three turnovers in that game-deciding stretch.

''We're trying to find our way offensively, but I do believe we had great defensive talent on this roster,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''Through these first 10-12 games, we can defend and compete our way through until we get our offense going. That's what we did tonight.''

The defense was very much needed. Orlando, the worst shooting team in the NBA going into the game, had a nice run in the third quarter - hitting 13 of 20 shots - but the rest of the game was a struggle.

Gordon had only five points when he nailed a 3-pointer that ignited the Magic's fourth quarter rally. After a Vucevic layup, Gordon drilled another 3-pointer, a follow shot and capped the run with a reverse dunk. It was his most impressive offensive stretch in the young season.

''It was part of the process of getting to the open spots, being in the right place and trusting my teammates,'' Gordon said. ''They made great passes that allowed me to shoot the shots in rhythm.''

Julius Randle led New York with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mitchell Robinson had 12 points, all in the first half, and Bobby Portis added 12.

The Knicks withstood Orlando's offensive surge in the third quarter by scoring the last 10 points of the period. New York, which trailed by 15 at one point in the quarter, erased the last of that deficit when Portis hit a 3-pointer to put the Knicks up 80-79 with 8:05 left in the game.

However, there wasn't much offense to talk about after that.

''Two things happened in the fourth quarter: we didn't come up with loose balls and the ball stopped moving,'' Knicks coach David Fizdale said. ''It was a trust factor. In tight situations, you've got to share the ball. When the ball stops moving for us, it's death.''

The Magic, who have struggled with their shooting in every game, entered the game last in the NBA in shooting percentage, lived down to that reputation in the first half, hitting just 15 of 45 shots. No Magic player reached double figures in the first half, but New York couldn't make them pay for it.

The Knicks, playing without their two top point guards, Dennis Smith Jr. and Elfrid Payton, got an unexpected 12 points from Robinson in the first half, but not much else from his teammates. New York did take a 44-42 into halftime.

TIP INS

Knicks: F Marcus Morris had four blocked shots in the first half. ... F Julius Randle has a double-double in every game this season.

Magic: Orlando hasn't scored 100 points in a game this season. ... The Magic outrebounded the Knicks 52-44. ... The Magic limited New York to just 26.3 percent shooting (5 of 19) in the fourth quarter.

LETTING YOUR GUARD DOWN

Frank Ntilikina was the only point guard available for the Knicks Wednesday, but Coach David Fizdale declined to start him because he said was afraid Ntilikina would get in foul trouble.

Ntilikina, who hadn't scored in 25 minutes this season, came in at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter and hit three of his first four shots, including a 32-footer at the buzzer. However, he didn't make another shot the rest of the game. He finished with two personal fouls.

UP NEXT:

Knicks: At Boston on Friday night.

Magic: Host Milwaukee on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
New York Knicks at Orlando Magic
@
  • Orlando has won four of its last five meetings with the Knicks, limiting them to a combined .407 field-goal percentage over those five games. All four of the wins have come by double digits.
  • The Magic have dropped two straight games — both on the road — after winning their season opener at home against Cleveland. Orlando ranks 29th in the NBA in scoring (96.0 ppg; Sacramento, 95.5) and is the only NBA team yet to score 100 points in a game this season.
  • New York had lost its first three games — allowing an average of 117.0 points — before Monday's 105-98 victory over the Bulls. The Knicks had 63 rebounds against the Bulls, their most in a non-overtime game since March 7, 1992 against the Hornets (75).
  • RJ Barrett is currently one of three rookies leading his team in scoring (20.5 ppg), along with Miami's Kendrick Nunn (21.0) and the Grizzlies' Ja Morant (17.5). Barrett pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds on Monday, matching his rebound total from the first three games combined.
  • Nikola Vucevic ranks third in the NBA with 62 double-doubles since the start of last season, behind only Andre Drummond (73) and Rudy Gobert (67). Vucevic scored just five points on 1-of-13 (.077) shooting in Monday's 104-95 loss in Toronto, his lowest career percentage in a game with 10 or more attempts.

