Milwaukee
Bucks Bucks 3-2
123
November 1, 2019 - Final
Orlando
Magic Magic 2-3
91
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Bucks 31 31 26 35 123
Magic 27 14 30 20 91
Points
Antetokounmpo MIL
29
Assists
Augustin ORL
6
Rebounds
Antetokounmpo MIL
14

Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past Magic 123-91

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) It was a pretty typical performance for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Donte DiVincenzo was a bit of a surprise.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the Orlando Magic 123-91 on Friday night.

While the reigning NBA MVP was great once again, DiVincenzo scored 14 points in his most extensive action so far this season. He played two minutes in the Bucks' first four games and had not taken a shot.

DiVincenzo went 4 for 7 from 3-point range. He also contributed three assists and two steals in 17 minutes.

''He hasn't played all season, and one thing I told him was to stay ready,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''You're going to get your opportunity, and he was ready tonight.''

Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which was coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night. Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds.

The Bucks grabbed control by making nine 3-pointers during a key stretch in the first half. They went 17 for 47 from beyond the arc on the night.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Bledsoe, Ersan Ilyasova (two), Sterling Brown, George Hill and DiVincenzo (two) connected from long range during a 32-7 run for the Bucks.

''You could feel things shifting in that first quarter,'' DiVincenzo said. ''Everybody on our team is so unselfish. We have guys who could get 25 every night, but instead we have a balanced attack and guys getting open looks.''

After making eight of their first nine shots on their way to a 20-7 lead, the Magic were outscored 40-9 over the next 11 minutes, most of it by Milwaukee's reserves.

''Orlando was doing a lot of things well early, but our bench came in and flipped the script,'' said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. ''We had really good bench play tonight.''

The Bucks led 79-51 after Middleton scored seven straight points midway through the third quarter.

Milwaukee shot 50.5 percent for the game. The Bucks also had a 57-41 rebound advantage and scored 54 points in the paint.

''They were wide open, wide open ... wide open. It wasn't like they made all these great shots, it was wide open,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''It was an unacceptable effort against a great team and they played well.''

TIP-INS

Bucks: Seventeen of the Bucks' first 21 shots were 3-pointers. ... G Pat Connaughton left the floor with a shoulder injury in the third quarter, but returned to the game. ... Kyle Korver rested. Budenholzer said the Bucks would look for periodic games off for the 38-year-old guard.

Magic: F Amile Jefferson, who had been on a two-way contract with Orlando, signed a standard contract Friday. ... C Mo Bamba (load management) and G Michael Carter-Williams (bruised hip) were out.

NO MAGIC TOUCH

The Magic came into the game last in the NBA in scoring (95.8 points per game) and shooting (.395) and second-last in 3-point shooting (.288). They didn't do anything to help themselves, shooting 37.4 percent and scoring under 100 points for the fifth straight time.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Toronto on Saturday.

Magic: Host Denver on Saturday.

NBA GAME BULLETS
Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic
@
  • The last time the Bucks and Magic faced each other (February 9 in Milwaukee), Orlando won by 20 as the Bucks shot 6-for-35 (17.1 percent) from three-point range, the worst percentage in franchise history on 35+ attempts.
  • Milwaukee led Boston 58-42 at halftime on Wednesday before getting outscored 74-47 in the second half. The -27 point differential was the Bucks' worst in a second half since November 21, 2015 at Indiana (68-35).
  • Orlando is the only team in the NBA that has yet to score 100 points, as the Magic have scored between 94 and 99 in all four games. Orlando has allowed 100+ points in each of its two losses and 85 or fewer points in each of its two wins. The Magic allowed 85 or fewer just three times all of last season.
  • In Wednesday's loss to the Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 48 points and 20 rebounds while shooting 18-for-28 (64.3 percent), while the rest of the team combined for 57 points and 25 rebounds while shooting 20-for-54 (37.0 percent).
  • Nikola Vucevic has had 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in each of the Magic's two wins, while he has averaged just 10.5 points in their two losses. His 39 20/10 games since the start of last season are fourth most in the NBA, behind Joel Embiid (50), Giannis Antetokounmpo (49) and Karl-Anthony Towns (46).

