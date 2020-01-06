Indiana
Pacers Pacers 23-14
115
January 6, 2020 - Final
Charlotte
Hornets Hornets 15-24
104
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pacers 27 15 37 36 115
Hornets 29 15 21 39 104
Points
Warren IND
36
Assists
McConnell IND
7
Rebounds
Sabonis IND
12

Warren scores 36 to lead Pacers past Hornets 115-104

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) T.J. Warren enjoyed another impressive outing in front of his parents and good friends.

The Pacers guard scored 30 of his 36 points in the second half, and Indiana beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-104 on Monday night to snap a two-game skid.

Warren, who was born in Durham, North Carolina, and played at North Carolina State, had his previous season high of 33 points on Nov. 5 in Charlotte, although the Pacers lost that game.

''Just coming home and seeing my mom and dad in the stands, I just bring a different type of energy,'' Warren said.

Indiana trailed by two at halftime but outscored Charlotte 37-21 in third quarter behind 13 points from Warren to open a 14-point lead. Warren finished 15 of 24 from the field and said the basket was looking ''pretty big'' in the second half.

''I just wanted to stay aggressive,'' he said. ''When you get in a rhythm like that and continue to build confidence, then everything just falls for you.''

Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Miles Turner had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers, who had lost four of their previous five. The Pacers, who are 15-4 at home, improved to 8-10 on the road.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan liked his team's ball movement, highlighted by 31 assists.

''Whenever you move the ball like that you're making the defense defend you and you're not just jacking up shots,'' McMillan said. ''I thought T.J. played a real smart game. There were some times when they double-teamed him and he got the ball out of the trap. But when he was able to get a look at the basket, he scored.''

Terry Rozier had 28 points for the Hornets, whose two-game win streak ended.

Devonte Graham, who finished with 22 points and six assists, tried to bring the Hornets back late. He hit back-to-back 3s from the right wing, but Warren answered with a dunk and then turned a fast-break layup into a three-point play to push the lead to 11 with 1:30 left in the game.

''It started on the defensive end and that generated our offense,'' Warren said. ''We were able to get open looks and capitalize tonight. We picked up the pace on defense.''

Said Hornets center Cody Zeller: ''When a good player gets it rolling like that, it's tough to do much against him.''

The Pacers dominated in the paint, outscoring the Hornets 66-46.

''I think overall it was Indiana's physicality mentality,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said. ''They just played with more force in the second half. We were too casual. They were the aggressive team. T.J. Warren was fantastic in the second half and he started in the third quarter. He got them going.''

TIP-INS

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb had 11 points and 10 rebounds against his former team. ... Justin Holiday was ejected from the game after picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call with 9:45 left. ... Malcolm Brogdon (back) and Naz Mitrou-Long (sprained ankle) did not play.

Hornets: Marvin Williams (nasal fracture) did not play. ... Among those in attendance were rapper J. Cole and 2003 U.S. Open tennis champion Andy Roddick.

GRAHAM IMPRESSIVE

Lamb said he is ''not surprised'' with the progress Graham has made in his second season with Charlotte. Graham has emerged as a candidate for the NBA's most improved player.

''His first year in the league he was playing in the league behind two veteran guards in Kemba Walker and Tony Parker, so he didn't get much of an opportunity,'' said Lamb, who signed this past offseason with the Pacers. ''But we always said he could play and told him just to stick with it. Now he's showing what all of the hard work can do.''

ROZIER ON A ROLL

Rozier is averaging 29 points and has 17 assists over the past three games for the Hornets.

''I am feeling unstoppable, just having that confidence and just playing, man,'' Rozier said.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Return home to host the Heat on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Back at home Wednesday night to face the defending NBA champion Raptors.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets
@
  • The Pacers and Hornets have split each of their first two meetings this season, with each team winning once at home. In Indiana's 107-85 victory on December 15, the Pacers managed 13 third-quarter points — tied for their fewest in any period this season (13 in second quarter at New Orleans on December 28).
  • The Pacers have lost two in a row with each of their last two opponents knocking down more than half their shots. Indiana is 18-4 when shooting better than its opponent but 1-8 when being outshot.
  • Through two January games, the Pacers have allowed an average of 120.0 points after permitting an average of 105.4 points in their first 34 games. Last season, Indiana allowed an average of 111.6 points in January after entering 2019 with a league-leading 101.1 opponents' scoring average.
  • With Domantas Sabonis averaging 17.8 points on 51.9 percent shooting and T.J. Warren averaging 17.8 points on 50.1 percent shooting, the Pacers are one of three teams, along with the Celtics and Spurs, to have two players averaging 17+ points while shooting 50 percent or better.
  • Charlotte is coming off a 123-120 overtime win at Dallas on Saturday, scoring 20 points in OT. It marked the most points by the Hornets in OT on the road since also scoring 20 at Golden State in a 121-113 win on January 28, 2011.

