Chicago
Bulls Bulls 12-20
95
December 23, 2019 - Final
Orlando
Magic Magic 13-17
103
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Bulls 28 26 27 14 95
Magic 28 23 32 20 103
Points
Ross ORL
26
Assists
Dunn CHI
6
Rebounds
Gordon ORL
11

Ross scores 26, leads Magic to 103-95 victory over Bulls

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points Monday night to help the Orlando Magic break a three-game losing streak with a 103-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting, but the Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tomas Satoransky added 20 points and was 4 of 5 on 3-point shots.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which blocked 13 shots and held the Bulls to 31 percent shooting in the second half. Jonathan Isaac finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

Ross, who made six 3-pointers, hit a short jumper and a 3-pointer on a 7-0 Magic run early in the fourth quarter to put Orlando ahead to stay.

With LaVine hitting two free throws and a 3-pointer, the Bulls scored the first nine points of the game.

Lauri Markkanen and LaVine made two 3-pointers apiece in the last 4:15 of the first half to leave Chicago with a 54-51 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Daniel Gafford left the game early in the second quarter with a cut above his right eye. He returned in the third quarter. ... Before Kris Dunn got fouled with 5:59 left in the third quarter, the Bulls were looking at a 21-2 deficit in free throw attempts.

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams did not play due to a shoulder injury sustained Friday night. ... The Magic were outrebounded (48-46) for the ninth straight game. ... Markelle Fultz gave sneakers and game tickets to 20 Orlando area students as a holiday surprise.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Play at home against Atlanta on Saturday night.

Magic: Play at home against Philadelphia on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

  • The Magic and the Bulls split four games last season with each team winning once on the road. Orlando scored 99.5 points per game against Chicago last season, its lowest against any conference opponent, and Chicago averaged 93.8 points per game against Orlando, its second lowest against any opponent.
  • The Bulls have won back-to-back games after defeating the Pistons, 119-107 in Detroit on Saturday. The Bulls have had just one three-game winning streak over the past two seasons. The second win of that three-game streak in February 2019 came in Orlando on February 22.
  • The Magic went 1-3 on their road trip after falling to the Trail Blazers, 118-103, in Portland on Friday. The Magic are allowing 102.1 points per game at home this season and 108.2 points per game on the road. That 6.1 points-pre-game difference is the fourth-largest in the NBA (home lower than road).
  • D.J. Augustin has scored 18.5 points per game and added 5.3 assists per game in his last four games, all off the bench. For the season, Augustin is scoring 11.3 points per game and 4.9 assists per game as a substitute, one of four players who is averaging at least 10 points and four assists per game off the bench (minimum 15 games as a substitute).
  • Zach LaVine scored 33 points in the win at Detroit, his eighth game with 30+ points this season. The Bulls are 5-3 when LaVine has 30 or more points this season. LaVine has 19 games with 30+ points in his last two seasons after having just seven such games in his first four seasons.

