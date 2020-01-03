Miami
Heat Heat 25-10
85
January 3, 2020 - Final
Orlando
Magic Magic 16-19
105
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Heat 22 22 35 6 85
Magic 27 29 28 21 105
Points
Ross ORL
25
Assists
Vucevic ORL
7
Rebounds
Bamba ORL
11

Magic hold Heat to 6 points in 4th quarter in 105-85 win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Heat went cold in the fourth quarter Friday night, matching the lowest point total for a quarter by an NBA team in more than two years.

Terrence Ross scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Orlando Magic held Miami to six points over the final 12 minutes on their way to a 105-85 victory.

''They shut down the paint, they shut down our layups, shut down a lot of the things we're used to getting and shut down our normal threes,'' Miami coach Eric Spoelstra said. ''There was a possession when they must have run us off five straight 3s on their close-outs and did a tremendous job with making multiple efforts, and we weren't really doing that on the other end. They deserved to get that win.''

Miami shot 3 for 19 from the field and missed all 10 3-point shots while committing six turnovers in the period.The last team team to score only six points in a quarter was Portland against Toronto in October 2017.

Jimmy Butler had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo, with 14 points and 10 rebounds, was the only other Miami player in double figures.

Aaron Gordon had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, and Evan Fournier scored 15 points despite spending most of the game in foul trouble.

''It was the defensive spirit that was really good,'' Fournier said. ''That was the key tonight. Six points in the fourth quarter, that is how we've got to play every night.''

One day after holding Toronto to 6-of-42 shooting from 3-point range in a victory at Miami, the Heat shot 7 for 37 from long range and 37.5% overall.

After Vucevic and Gordon combined for three 3-pointers in quick succession to give the Magic to a 67-49 lead early in the third quarter, the Heat responded with a 14-3 run.

Meyers Leonard then hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut Orlando's lead to four.

But Miami wet scoreless for more than 3 1/2 minutes at the outset of the fourth quarter. Another 3-pointer by Gordon and a short jump hook by Vucevic pushed the margin to 18 points with 4:29 left.

''A lot of teams are going to circle us on their calendar,'' Meyers said, ''but of course Orlando -- this is an in-state rivalry or whatever you want to call it. You have to expect that . . . so it's simply understanding at this point that we definitely have a bit of a target on our back, and we have to raise our level of intensity and understand that every night it's going to be a battle.''

The loss, only the second in eight games for the Heat, dropped them to 25-10 on the season.

''I thought our defense was good, I thought our purpose was good. Obviously that's a good win against a really good team,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said.

TIP-INS

Heat: F Justise Winslow missed his 14th straight game with a lower back bruise. . . . It was the first of four meetings between the intrastate rivals this season and the 120th regular-season meeting. Miami leads the series 65-55.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac, generally considered Orlando's best defensive player, is expected to miss two months with a left knee injury. . . G Michael Carter-Williams, who missed a sixth game with a left shoulder injury, is ''quite a ways away'' according to Clifford . . . The Magic came into the game as the lowest-scoring team in the NBA (103.4 ppg) and the fewest turnovers (12.76 per game).

HEAT D WAS HOT THURSDAY NIGHT

The Heat have given up 100 or more points in 22 of their last 23 games, the glaring exception being Thursday night's 84-76 win over Toronto. ''Right now it's about our disposition,'' Spoelstra said before the game.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Portland on Sunday night.

Magic: Host Utah on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Miami Heat at Orlando Magic
@
  • The Heat beat the Raptors by a score of 84-76 on Thursday. The 160 combined points were the second fewest in any game this season (Hornets and Bulls combined for 156 points on December 13).
  • Miami held Toronto to 14.3 percent (6-for-42) shooting from three-point range in the victory. That is the third-lowest three-point percentage in NBA history by any team in a game in which it attempted at least 40 threes. Miami ranks second in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage this season (32.5 percent).
  • The Magic are coming off a 122-101 win against the Wizards on New Year's Day. Orlando is 9-0 this season when scoring at least 110 points; the only other team in the NBA that is undefeated when scoring 110+ points is the Lakers (18-0).
  • Orlando has outscored its opponents by 3.4 points per 100 possessions with Nikola Vucevic on the court this season, compared to getting outscored by 5.6 points per 100 possessions when is off the court,
  • Among players who have attempted at least 200 field goals this season, Duncan Robinson leads the NBA in effective field-goal percentage (68.7 percent). Since December 1, Robinson is shooting 50.8 percent from three, the second-highest mark in the league over that time (Joe Ingles — 52.3%; min. 50 3PA).

