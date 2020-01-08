San Antonio
Spurs Spurs 16-20
129
January 8, 2020 - Final
Boston
Celtics Celtics 25-10
114
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Spurs 34 31 34 30 129
Celtics 22 25 36 31 114
Points
DeRozan SA
31
Assists
Forbes SA
6
Rebounds
Poeltl SA
8

DeRozan scores 30, Walker tossed, Spurs beat Celtics 129-114

BOSTON (AP) Kemba Walker was ejected for back-to-back profanities, a fan was arrested for throwing a beer can, and Gregg Popovich didn't feel much like hanging around, either.

The San Antonio coach was understandably perturbed after the beer can sailed over the Spurs bench and landed on the court during a game-changing swing in Wednesday night's 129-114 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he apologized to the Spurs. Popovich spoke to reporters for 33 seconds, and did not address the incident.

''I told Pop after the game I'm really sorry that they had to experience that,'' Stevens said. ''I hope that person's not allowed in an NBA arena again.''

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points for San Antonio, which scored 22 of the game's first 25 points to drop the Celtics into their biggest hole of the season. Boston cut the deficit to 76-69 midway through the third, when Walker was knocked to the court on a hard pick by LaMarcus Aldridge.

Walker rose from the court waving at the air, and approached referee Evan Scott. He got one technical and then - as Spurs guard Patty Mills tried to hold him back - got a second less than four seconds later. Stevens was also given a technical.

''In real time, it's a difficult play,'' crew chief Rodney Mott told a pool reporter. ''But we did deem the screen to be legal, as LaMarcus was set.''

Both technicals were for profanity, Mott said. It was Walker's first ejection in his nine-year career.

''I thought I was being nice,'' said Walker, a two-time winner of the NBA's Joe Dumars Award for sportsmanship. ''I thought the ref missed the call. . The rest is history.''

The game was delayed briefly while the court was cleaned up and the public address announcer asked the fans not to throw things. Celtics spokesman Christian Megliola said the fan who threw the can was promptly located and arrested; their identity was not immediately available.

''We can't have that,'' Boston forward Gordon Hayward said. ''I love our fans. I love our passion. But we've got to stay away from that.''

The hubbub halted a 20-7 run that erased most of a 20-point deficit. Aldridge made two of the three technical foul shots and, when when he missed the third, Derrick White was fouled and made both free throws to give the Spurs an 80-69 lead.

San Antonio soon went on an 11-0 run, and the Celtics never got within single digits again.

''That can energize the crowd, or energize the team,'' DeRozan said. ''We held on and did what we were supposed to do.''

Lonnie Walker IV scored 19 points for the Spurs, who improved to 9-6 since Dec. 1, when they had a 7-14 record. San Antonio avoided what would have been the first season sweep by the Celtics since 2011.

Hayward scored 18 points and Jaylen Brown had 16 for Boston, which has lost two in a row for just the third time this season.

MINUTES RESTRICTION

Walker was on an unspecified minutes restriction in his first game back after missing three with the flu. But he wound up playing just 18 minutes before he was tossed. He finished with six points, four assists and three rebounds.

EARLY STRUGGLES

The Celtics made one basket in the first seven minutes and trailed 22-3 before Enes Kanter hit a foul-line jumper to end a 14-0 run. It was 26-7 when Boston scored 11 of the next 13 points, and San Antonio went into the second quarter leading 34-22.

It was 65-47 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Tacko Fall played the first first-half minutes of his career. He was in for 5 minutes, missing one shot and grabbing one rebound. ... Marcus Smart hit his 500th career 3-pointer ... Trey Lykes had seven points and three rebounds for San Antonio in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Memphis on Friday.

Celtics: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

---

---

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics
@
  • The Celtics beat the Spurs on November 9, 135-115 — those 135 points were the most Boston has scored against San Antonio since February 10, 1988 (136). Prior to that game, the Spurs had won 14 of 15 meetings over the Celtics from April 2012 — March 2019.
  • San Antonio made 19 threes against Milwaukee on Monday, one shy of the franchise record (20 on December 23, 2012). The Spurs have taken 30+ three-point attempts in five straight games, the longest streak in franchise history, and they're shooting 45.7 percent on threes over this five-game stretch.
  • Boston shot 34.7 percent from the field and 21.6 percent from three against the Wizards on Monday, both their lowest marks in any game this season. Boston is 24-5 when shooting at least 40.0 percent from the field, second in the NBA, but 1-4 when shooting under 40.0 percent, ninth in the NBA.
  • Jaylen Brown had 23 points and 12 rebounds on Monday, his second double-double during the month of January. He had three double-doubles from October-December, and had two double-doubles in each of the previous two NBA seasons.
  • Patty Mills scored 21 points on Monday, and the Spurs are 4-1 in his 20-point games this season, with the only loss coming in that first meeting with the Celtics. Mills shot 6-for-10 from three, and the Spurs are a perfect 9-0 when he's made at least six threes in his career.

