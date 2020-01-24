Boston
Celtics Celtics 30-14
109
January 24, 2020 - Final
Orlando
Magic Magic 21-25
98
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Celtics 24 29 29 27 109
Magic 30 27 20 21 98
Points
Walker BOS
37
Assists
Walker BOS
6
Rebounds
Hayward BOS
14

Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Boston Celtics were missing a lot of starters. They still had the two they needed: Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward

Walker scored 37 points and Hayward added 22 to help the Celtics rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and defeat the Orlando Magic 109-98 on Friday night.

Walker also handed out six assists and Hayward grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds as Boston won without regulars Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter. Daniel Theis contributed 16 points and bench players led an aggressive and effective defense to help Boston with its third straight.

“You have to focus even more so when guys are out to do your job as well as you can,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “That’s what good teams do. You have to play with that kind of effort and do the little things that win games.”

Walker scored 19 of his points in the second quarter, when the Celtics faced a 46-30 deficit. The Celtics point guard single-handedly kept a disorganized offense from digging too deep a hole by hitting 10 of 16 shots in the first half, including four 3-pointers.

“I thought (Walker) gave us everything he had in the first half and we were worried (whether) he would have much left,” Stevens said. “It was up to everyone else to take it to another level at that point and fortunately we did.”

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 30 points, but he had little help in the fourth quarter when his teammates combined to shoot 3 of 11 and commit three turnovers. Nikola Vucevic finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon was the only other player in double figures with 12 points.

Walker didn’t score in the third period, but Hayward and the aggressive defense were enough to allow Boston to pull away.

Hayward scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists as Boston wiped out the 16-point deficit and took an 82-77 lead into the fourth quarter. Boston expanded it lead to 95-81 when Walker drilled his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 8:46 to go.

“Obviously, we had some of our top scorers out, so I tried to be more aggressive,” Hayward said. “I always try to be a playmaker and help the bigs out on the boards.”

Meanwhile, the Celtics defense disrupted the Magic's offense on nearly every possession. Orlando was just 14 of 43 (32.6%) in the second half and had only six assists on those 14 baskets.

“At the end of the day, if you’re going to beat that team, you’re going to have to play through contact, not turn the ball over and have clean possessions,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “It takes offensive energy and force and we had none of that.”

Still, Fournier’s shooting helped Orlando cut the deficit to 103-98 when Terrence Ross nailed a 3-pointer with 2:29 to play, but the Magic didn’t score the rest of the game. Boston picked up the pace considerably on defense in the second half. The Celtics limited Orlando to just 7 of 25 shooting (28%) in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 29-20 to take an 82-77 lead. Walker didn’t score in that quarter, but the Celtics didn’t need him as Boston started to spread its scoring around.

Walker nailed his sixth 3-pointer of the game to put Boston up 95-81 with 8:46 left and then it was a matter of holding on.

Orlando got 12 points from Fournier and Terrence Ross hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 103-98 with 2:29 to play, but the Magic went scoreless the rest of the game.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Jayson Tatum (groin), G Jaylen Brown (ankle) and C Enes Kanter (hip) were all out. … At one point in the first half, Kemba Walker had outscored the rest of the Celtics 25-18.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac, G D.J. Augustin and F Al-Farouq Aminu were out. ... Orlando had beaten Boston three straight times entering the game.

UP NEXT

Celtics: at New Orleans on Sunday.

Magic: home against LA Clippers on Sunday.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic
@
  • Orlando has won three straight games over Boston for the first time since January-December 2010. The only time in the history of these franchises that the Magic had a longer winning streak against the Celtics was a six-game winning streak from January 1997-January 1998.
  • Boston has won two straight and has had at least 30 assists in each of these games after having 30+ assists just once in its first 41 games this season. Boston is 8-0 when it has at least 28 assists — the only other undefeated teams in such games are the Heat (15-0) and Magic (1-0).
  • Orlando allowed Oklahoma City to shoot 60.5 percent from the field in its last game. However, in that game the Magic did not allow the Thunder to grab a single offensive rebound, the first NBA game in which a team hasn't had an offensive rebound this season.
  • Terrence Ross has made five threes in each of his last two games after making at least five threes in just two of his first 41 games this season. He's only ever made five threes in a longer stretch of games once in his career, when he did so in four straight games last April.
  • Marcus Smart has shot 40.5 percent on threes in January after shooting 31.9 percent on threes from October-December, the fifth-largest improvement in the NBA (min. 5.0 3PA per game played each split).

