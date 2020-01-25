Dallas
Mavericks Mavericks 28-17
107
January 25, 2020 - Final
Utah
Jazz Jazz 32-13
112
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Mavericks 36 22 26 23 107
Jazz 25 30 25 32 112
Points
Mitchell UTA
25
Assists
Doncic DAL
7
Rebounds
Gobert UTA
17

Jazz rally past Mavericks 112-107, have won 14 of 15

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Once again, Rudy Gobert was there to clean up the mess.

On the final few possessions, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year made a tip-in, blocked a layup just before it hit the glass, got a key rebound and made a free throw.

In all, Gobert had 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks to propel the surging Utah Jazz to a 112-107 come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

''Obviously, we weren't perfect but Rudy cleans up a lot of our mistakes,'' teammate Donovan Mitchell said. ''He's always there for us.''

Mitchell scored 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Jazz, who have won 14 of their last 15 games.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who have dropped two of three after winning four straight. Seth Curry added 19 points for Dallas. Doncic managed only two points in the final quarter.

''Any team is going to do anything possible to make it hard on (Luka) down the stretch. I'll look at it. I've got to do a better job of getting him in better situations,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

Gobert's three-point play - a dunk and a free throw - gave the Jazz their first lead since the first half at 96-95. The Mavericks responded with a 3 by Curry and two free throws from Delon Wright.

Gobert broke a 104-all tie with a tip-in, and after Tim Hardaway Jr. and Royce O'Neale exchanged 3-pointers, Gobert blocked what looked like an easy layup for Wright.

''It was impressive,'' Mitchell said. ''I'm convinced he let guys lay it up at the beginning of the game so he could block it late.''

Mitchell made a pair of free throws, and then Gobert rebounded Doncic's missed 3-pointer and was fouled. He made one of two free throws for the final margin. With a performance like that, the crowd had good reason for chanting Gobert's name.

''It was amazing . the energy was almost like a playoff atmosphere,'' Gobert said. ''But just winning is my number one thing.''

The Mavericks raced to a 32-19 lead behind Doncic's playmaking and shooting. The Jazz later scored 12 consecutive points and took a brief 37-36 lead on Georges Niang's 3-pointer.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points and Hardaway and Wright each chipped in 11 for Dallas.

''I think we did a good job today, especially here where it's tough to play. We had a lot of open shots down the stretch. We just didn't hit them,'' Doncic said.

MUST-SEE TV IN EUROPE

The early start (3 p.m. MST) gave NBA fans in Europe a chance to see a game with some of their favorite players without staying up all night.

Key Jazz players like Gobert and Bogdanovic, as well as Dallas stars such as Porzingis and Doncic, said they had a number of family and friends at home watching this one live.

''It's great for the game. There are so many kids and adults who love the game of basketball in Europe and they didn't need to start watching at 3 in the morning,'' Gobert said.

Bogdanovic added: ''Oh yeah, today was like a prime time game for Europe. I had lots of friends watching and it makes a big difference to have it more accessible.''

MAVS TRADE FOR CAULEY-STEIN

The Mavericks completed a trade to acquire 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round draft pick. Dallas needed help after center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon.

''Well, he's going to give us depth. That's one thing we desperately need with Powell being out,'' Carlisle said before the game. ''We'll give him the crash course and try to simplify things for him initially.''

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas shot 3 for 13 from behind the arc in the fourth quarter. . Ryan Broekhoff (leg) missed another game, but Carlisle said he may be ready to play at Oklahoma City on Monday. ... Dallas was 7 for 13 on free throws - Doncic was 1 for 5 - and the Mavericks were outrebounded 54-44.

Jazz: G Emmanuel Mudiay missed the game due to a sore ankle. ... Gobert had one of his contact lenses knocked out when he caught an elbow in the second quarter. . Ashton Kutcher and a number of other celebrities attended the game as the Sundance Film Festival runs through Feb. 2 in Utah. ... Utah coach Quin Snyder successfully challenged a goaltending call on Gobert with 8:13 remaining.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Jazz: Host Houston on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz
@
  • These teams are facing off for the first of three times this season. Utah is 6-1 in the last seven games of the series, and has won six consecutive home games versus the Mavericks since a loss in April 2016.
  • The Jazz have won 13 of their last 14 games, and 18 of their last 20 going back to December 11. Over that 20-game span they rank first in the NBA in winning percentage (.900), field-goal percentage (.503) and three-point percentage (.398).
  • Dallas has won its last three road games after Thursday's 133-125 victory in Portland. The Mavericks are 15-5 (.750) on the road this season, compared to 13-11 (.542) at home; no team has a larger difference between their road and home win percentages (.208; where road is better).
  • Luka Doncic is averaging 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists. The only players all-time to average at least 9.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists in a season are Magic Johnson (1981-82), Oscar Robertson (five times) and Russell Westbrook (three times).
  • Kristaps Porzingis has had at least one blocked shot and one three-pointer in 10 straight games, the longest such streak in Mavericks history. Porzingis had a 21-game streak with a block and a three-pointer spanning his time with New York (17 games) and Dallas (4), the longest streak in NBA history.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message