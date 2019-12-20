Phoenix
Suns Suns 11-17
108
December 20, 2019 - Final
Oklahoma City
Thunder Thunder 14-14
126
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Suns 23 27 41 17 108
Thunder 26 31 44 25 126
Points
Gilgeous-Alexander OKC
32
Assists
Rubio PHO
8
Rebounds
Schroder OKC
9

Thunder get 32 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, beat Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Oklahoma City Thunder proved earlier in the week they can rally for dramatic wins.

On Friday night, they showed they can control a game throughout. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 32 points, and the Thunder rolled past the Phoenix Suns 126-108.

The Thunder had come back from 26 points down against Chicago to win on Monday and from 24 points down against Memphis to claim a victory Wednesday.

Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan prefers what he got against the Suns.

''These guys are working hard and they know the last two games against Chicago and Memphis - that's not sustainable,'' Donovan said.

Gilgeous-Alexander helped put the Thunder in a better position by making 13 of his 18 field-goal attempts.

''The shots just went in today, honestly,'' he said. ''I get those shots a lot of nights, and they went in tonight. But that's just a testament to the work I put in every day, and I trust it, and it worked out for me.''

Gilgeous-Alexander, a second-year guard, leads the Thunder in scoring.

''It's just a good experience for me,'' he said. ''Not a lot of young guys get to play as much as I do. And the times I do it, I'm blessed and fortunate to be in the position. I'm trying to take full advantage of it.''

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Danilo Gallinari scored 22 for the Thunder, who shot 56.3% from the field. Oklahoma City has won three straight and eight of 11 to even its record at 14-14.

Ricky Rubio scored 24 points for the Suns.

Devin Booker returned to Phoenix's starting lineup after missing three games with a right forearm contusion. He finished with 18 points, seven below his average. He made 6 of 11 shots.

''I feel good,'' Booker said. ''I'm excited to be back out there. Obviously not the outcome that I want.''

It was Phoenix's fourth straight loss.

''We're in a tough stretch right now,'' Booker said. ''It's my job, it's our job as leaders on this team to dig ourselves out of this hole.''

Oklahoma City led 57-50 at halftime behind 15 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gallinari hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to put the Thunder ahead 77-69 in the third quarter. Oklahoma City led 101-91 at the end of the period.

Oklahoma City closed the game out by outscoring the Suns 25-17 in the fourth quarter.

''That's what we talked about going into this game is that we've really got to try to put a whole game together,'' Donovan said. ''And inside the whole game, you're going to have lapses and moments where you're not playing maybe, pretty basketball. But I felt like the way we were trying to play to an identity standpoint on both ends - the guys were executing pretty well.''

TIP-INS

Suns: Coach Monty Williams is a former Thunder assistant. ... Phoenix's starters shot 14 for 23 in the first half while its reserves shot 3 for 12. ... C Aron Baynes was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: C Steven Adams was issued a technical foul in the second quarter for throwing a ball that hit Baynes. ... Oklahoma City shot 50% in the first half. ... Gallinari was called for a technical in the third quarter for voicing disapproval after Baynes wasn't called for a foul following contact.

SECOND HALF DOMINANCE

In victories over Chicago, Memphis and Phoenix, the Thunder have averaged 65.3 points in the second half while allowing 50.

SIXTH MAN

Schroder has come in hot off the bench during the win streak. He's averaged 24.3 points in the three games and has made 26 of 50 shots from the field.

HE SAID IT

Gallinari, joking about Gilgeous-Alexander's big game: ''It's nice to see him play like that. I always tell him that when he plays like this, he just looks like a young Gallo (Gallinari). So he did a great job.''

UP NEXT

The Suns host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

The Thunder will host the Los Angeles Clippers and former teammate Paul George on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder
@
  • The Thunder have won 15 straight home games against the Suns (last loss was in December 2010). The Thunder themselves are the only Western Conference team with a longer active home winning streak against another Western Conference opponent (16 vs. Jazz).
  • Oklahoma City is shooting 55.7 percent on two-point attempts in December, third in the NBA, but shooting 34.3 percent on three-point attempts, 22nd in the NBA. The Thunder shot 65.0 percent from inside the arc in their last game, the best mark for the franchise since December 12, 2018 (65.9 percent).
  • Phoenix was held under 100 points on Tuesday for just the third time — Dallas and Houston (once each) are the only Western Conference teams with fewer games of under 100 points this season. Last season, Phoenix scored under 100 points 23 times, second most by any team in the West (Memphis, 37).
  • Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 31 points on Wednesday — he joined Montrezl Harrell as the only players in the NBA with multiple 30-point games off the bench this season. His 21.8 ppg off the bench in December lead the NBA (min. two games off bench in December).
  • Frank Kaminsky is scoring 15.6 points per game in December after scoring 8.9 ppg in November, the second-largest improvement in the NBA among players to appear in every game for their teams behind only Davis Bertans (11.8 in November, 21.6 in December).

