Brooklyn
Nets Nets 5-7
117
November 16, 2019 - Final
Chicago
Bulls Bulls 4-9
111
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Nets 30 20 24 43 117
Bulls 19 37 22 33 111
Points
LaVine CHI
36
Assists
Harris BKN
8
Rebounds
Carter Jr. CHI
14

Nets beat Bulls 117-111 without Irving

CHICAGO (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie isn’t trying to be Kyrie Irving. Still, he gave the Brooklyn Nets the spark they needed Saturday night.

Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 117-111 without Irving.

Irving entered Saturday sixth in the NBA with 28.5 points per game but sat with a right shoulder injury. Brooklyn was just fine without the All-Star guard as Dinwiddie stepped into the starting lineup.

“I’m not Kyrie, you know what I mean?” Dinwiddie said. “I just tried to gauge what needed to be done to win the game.”

Zach LaVine scored 36 points, but Chicago shot 35.2% from the field, 23.1% from 3-point range and committed 20 turnovers.

Joe Harris had 22 points and eight assists for Brooklyn, which snapped a three-game skid. The short-handed Nets are also without Caris LeVert, who’s recovering from right thumb surgery.

“Fifteen guys bonded together, and I don’t think it was pretty,” Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Your best player’s out - let’s be honest - and everybody steps it up a level. It’s really a real boost to our morale.”

The lead changed hands five times in the fourth, and Brooklyn pulled ahead for good on Dinwiddie’s dunk with 8:01 remaining. Dinwiddie scored 20 points in the fourth alone.

“He took over,” Atkinson said.

Chicago briefly got within three points with just under 3 minutes left, and Lauri Markkanen hit a fading 3-pointer to make it 113-111 with 8.8 seconds remaining. But Harris made two free throws and the Bulls never got the ball with a chance to tie it.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed by double digits early before using a 23-5 run in the second quarter to take the lead.

Chicago led from then until the fourth quarter but allowed 43 points in the final period.

“They just wanted it more than us,” LaVine said. “They made more plays to close out the third quarter and start the fourth.”

TIP-INS

Nets: Atkinson said Irving’s status for Monday’s game against Indiana is unclear. … Six Nets scored in double figures.

Bulls: Coach Jim Boylen said he expects F Otto Porter Jr.’s return from a left foot sprain to be a matter of weeks, rather than months. He doesn’t think Porter will need surgery. “Otto’s is a slow, meticulous process,” Boylen said.

BRICK CITY

Brooklyn won despite shooting worse than 25% from 3-point range for the second straight game. The Nets shot 23.3% from beyond the arc after making just 21.1% at Denver on Thursday.

Dinwiddie missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

“I’ve been broke from 3 this year, so (I’m) probably dragging our average down,” Dinwiddie said.

HEADED HOME

The Nets finished their five-game road trip on a high note. Brooklyn had lost three of four to start the stretch and blew a 12-point halftime lead in Denver on Thursday.

“Last game of the road trip, we all know how difficult those games are,” Atkinson said. “We avoided that super bad stretch that we’ve had in the past two or three games, where we just have a train wreck of an eight minutes or a quarter that doesn’t go right.”

UP NEXT

Nets: Return home to face Indiana on Monday.

Bulls: Host Milwaukee on Monday in the second of a four-game homestand.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls
@
  • This is the final game of a season-long five-game road trip for the Nets. Brooklyn won the first game of the road trip against Portland, 119-115, before losing each of its last three games against Phoenix, Utah and Denver.
  • Entering games on Friday, Chicago ranks second in the NBA with a +3.5 average scoring margin in the first quarter. From the second quarter on, Chicago's -6.6 average scoring margin is the second worst in the NBA (Grizzlies, -10.9).
  • In six road games this season, Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.8 points on 39.7 percent shooting compared to an average of 33.0 points on 50.5 percent shooting at home. Irving is shooting 17.4 percent (4-for-23) from three-point range over Brooklyn's current three-game losing streak.
  • The Bulls have outscored opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions in the minutes that Wendell Carter Jr. has played this season. When Carter is not on the court for Chicago, the team has been outscored by 12.3 points per 100 possessions.
  • Chicago has scored 21.8 points per game off turnovers this season, the second-best mark in the NBA entering games on Friday (Suns — 22.3). The Bulls have scored at least 17 points off turnovers in each of their 12 games this season.

