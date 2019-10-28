Denver
Nuggets Nuggets 3-0
101
October 28, 2019 - Final
Sacramento
Kings Kings 0-4
94
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Nuggets 21 26 30 24 101
Kings 28 25 17 24 94
Points
Holmes SAC
24
Assists
Fox SAC
9
Rebounds
Holmes SAC
13

Nuggets remain undefeated with 101-94 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Jamal Murray took the blame for another slow start by Denver's offense and quickly pointed out how well the Nuggets have been playing defensively.

''Our defense has been our anchor,'' Murray said. ''It's been what's won us (games). Guys have to know we're a defensive team first. We can all score. We can all shoot. But defense is clearly how to win games.''

Murray scored 14 points of his 18 points in the second half, including four in the final 31 seconds, Gary Harris added a pair of late free throws and the Nuggets held on after nearly blowing a big lead in the fourth quarter, beating the winless Sacramento Kings 101-94 on Monday night.

The Nuggets (3-0) shook off a sluggish first half when they shot 17 of 52, took control in the third quarter with a stifling defense that repeatedly forced Sacramento into contested shots from the perimeter, then held off a late rally by the Kings to remain unbeaten.

''I challenged our guys to be a lot more physical and make them feel us,'' Denver coach Mike Malone said. ''We didn't change our game plan. We just changed how hard and how physical we were playing. This was another night our offense struggled, but some guys stepped up and made big plays down the stretch.''

Harris scored 17 points as Denver won its fifth straight against Sacramento. Nikola Jokic had nine points on 4-for-15 shooting with 13 rebounds and Will Barton added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Denver led comfortably midway through the fourth quarter before Holmes scored five points as part of a 10-0 run that cut the Nuggets' lead to 90-88.

Holmes later scored on a soaring one-handed dunk that made it 95-92, before Murray's deep shot just inside the 3-point line. After Barnes scored on a putback, Harris and Murray each hit two free throws.

''I came out more aggressive,'' said Murray, who missed five of his first six shots. ''That's something I have to change with myself from the jump. I can't just kind of be a part of the offense. I have to be aggressive and create for guys. That's what I did in the second half.''

Richaun Holmes had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings (0-4). De'Aaron Fox added 20 points and nine assists, and Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica each scored 12.

First-year Sacramento coach Luke Walton felt his team made progress despite the loss, particularly defensively.

''That's what we have to be,'' Walton said. ''That's why we stress, and there was a point made, becoming a team that comes on defense so that when we have off shooting nights we still have a chance to win. We really played a competitive game and we stuck together.''

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver outscored Sacramento 30-17 in the third quarter. ... Murray and Barton were a combined 2 of 12 in the first half when Denver shot 32.7% from the floor.

Kings: The last time Sacramento started 0-4 was in 2008-09, when Reggie Theus was the coach. ... Trevor Ariza made three 3s in the first quarter. He went into the night 1 of 7 from beyond the arc. ... Holmes was called for a technical for taunting after dunking against Denver's Mason Plumlee. ... Marvin Bagley III missed his second consecutive game with a broken thumb. Harry Giles (left knee soreness) was also held out.

THIRD-QUARTER BLUES

The Kings have been outscored by 10 or more in the third quarter of every game so far this season. ''I think it's still a focus thing,'' Holmes said. ''We have to come in and just lock in, lock in to what we're doing and lock in fast.''

QUOTABLE

''This was a mature win. They were hungry, they played with a lot of energy. And we matched that energy and we finished the deal.'' - Denver's Mason Plumlee.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Kings: Host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

NBA GAME BULLETS
Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings
@
  • The Nuggets swept the season series with the Kings last season and have won eight of the last nine overall. With a win tonight, the Nuggets will start 3-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.
  • Denver beat Phoenix in overtime on Friday, 108-107, despite getting outshot from the floor, 39.5 percent to 39.1 percent. The Nuggets are 12-23 (.343) when getting outshot by their opponents since last season, fourth-best record in the NBA.
  • The Kings lost at Utah on Saturday, 113-81, and have lost all three of their games by double-digits. They shot just 26.9 percent from three — last season they only shot below 27.0 percent from three in four games all year.
  • Nikola Jokic recorded his 29th career triple-double against Phoenix with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Since he entered the league in 2015-16, only three players have more: Russell Westbrook (120), LeBron James (42) and James Harden (36).
  • Dewayne Dedmon led the Kings in scoring against the Jazz with 11 points. That is tied for the fewest points by a Kings team leader in a game in the last 50 seasons (John Salmons led the Kings with 11 points against Boston on December 28, 2008).

