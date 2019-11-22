Boston
Celtics Celtics 11-4
92
November 22, 2019 - Final
Denver
Nuggets Nuggets 11-3
96
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Celtics 13 21 23 35 92
Nuggets 27 18 25 26 96
Points
Murray DEN
22
Assists
Jokic DEN
10
Rebounds
Jokic DEN
16

Nuggets win 96-92 after Celtics’ Walker has head injury

DENVER (AP) Jamal Murray's strong finish helped the Denver Nuggets work their way through a stretch of ragged play. His thoughts after the game turned to an injured opponent.

Murray scored 22 points, including two clutch free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining, and the Nuggets hung on to beat the Celtics 96-92 on Friday night in a game overshadowed by a head injury to Boston guard Kemba Walker.

''That's not something you want to mess around with,'' Murray said. ''Prayers out to him and hopefully he's fine.''

Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets, who improved to 8-0 this season when holding an opponent to fewer than 100 points.

Jaylen Brown had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 16 points and Marcus Smart had 15.

Walker collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye late in the second quarter, striking Ojeleye's abdomen area head-first and going down on to the court in a heap.

Walker grimaced in pain as he went down and play was stopped as medical personnel from both teams tended to the star guard who was prone on the floor for several minutes. His teammates gathered round as did Nuggets players, plainly concerned about Walker. A brace was placed around his neck to stabilize the area and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and wheeled off the court in front of a hushed crowd.

''I saw him in the ambulance at halftime,'' Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. ''He had his wherewithal about him. He was in decent spirits, which is good.''

In a tweet, the Celtics said Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Walker, the Celtics' leading scorer, had three assists and a pair of steals before leaving the game.

''Our prayers and our energy are with him,'' Brown said. ''He's probably the smallest dude on the floor every time he steps out, but he's probably got the biggest heart. We definitely lean on him and we'll welcome him back when he rests up and everything is taken care of.''

Earlier this month, the Celtics lost Gordon Hayward to a fractured left hand. He suffered the injury when he collided with LaMarcus Aldridge in a Nov. 9 game against San Antonio.

The Celtics, down by 19 in the third quarter and 13 to start the fourth, went on a 10-1 run capped by Brad Wanamaker's driving layup to pull to 75-73 with 5:35 left to play.

Brown connected on a 3-pointer from the corner, pulling the Celtics to 84-83 with 2:18 remaining. Murray made a pair of free throws and hit a jumper around a Boston turnover as the Nuggets went in front 88-83. Boston added a basket but Paul Millsap connected on a 3-pointer, helping fend off the Celtics in the waning seconds.

The Nuggets took their 70-57 lead into the fourth with Michael Porter Jr. punctuating the advantage by soaring above the rim to rebound a missed shot and slam it through the net in the final moments of the third.

Denver led by 17 in the first half before the Celtics put together an 11-0 run in the second quarter, pulling to 45-34 at the half.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Hayward is making progress in his recovery from the broken left hand he suffered during a Nov. 9 game against San Antonio. Coach Brad Stevens said that Hayward visited with doctors earlier Friday and he has begun taking some shots on the court. Barring any setbacks along the way, Hayward could be back on the court before the end of this year.

TRIPLE THREAT

Jokic has had three triple-doubles this season and 31 in his career.

''Every night he's a triple-double candidate,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. ''His scoring, his rebounding, his playmaking, he's always making the right play.''

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Sacramento on Monday night.

Nuggets: Continue a four-game homestand Sunday against Phoenix.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets
@
  • The Nuggets have won their last two games against the Celtics. If they win on Friday, they would tie their longest winning streak ever against Boston (achieved three previous times).
  • The Celtics are shooting 27.2 percent from three-point range in the first half of games this season, worst in the NBA. But their three-point percentage in the second half is 44.2 percent, second best in the NBA behind the Wizards (.451).
  • Jayson Tatum scored 30 points in Boston's last game, becoming the fourth different Celtics player with a 30-point game this season — tied with the Clippers and Pistons for the most in the NBA.
  • Daniel Theis has notched three straight double-digit rebound games and is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game this season, the most in the NBA among undrafted players.
  • Denver currently leads the NBA in assist-turnover ratio at 1.95. The last time the Nuggets led the NBA in that category over a full season was in 1989-90, with Fat Lever and Michael Adams leading the charge.

