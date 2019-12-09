Toronto
Raptors Raptors 16-7
93
December 9, 2019 - Final
Chicago
Bulls Bulls 8-17
92
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Raptors 30 19 22 22 93
Bulls 30 21 20 21 92
Points
Siakam TOR
22
Assists
Satoransky CHI
11
Rebounds
Ibaka TOR
14

Siakam scores 22, Raptors beat Bulls 93-92 to stop slide

CHICAGO (AP) The Raptors held off the Chicago Bulls and then turned their attention toward the superstar who led them to their first championship in his lone season with Toronto.

It figures to be quite a night on Wednesday when Kawhi Leonard visits Toronto for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. The NBA Finals MVP will pick up his ring and probably get a warm welcome.

''I think it's going to be a good moment for him and I think he's going to be really, really happy to get his ring,'' Kyle Lowry said.

The Raptors were happy to leave Chicago with a victory on Monday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, and Toronto held on to beat the Bulls 93-92 when Zach LaVine missed a runner in the closing seconds.

Norman Powell added 17 points, including six in the fourth quarter, and the defending NBA champions ended their first three-game skid since last November. After beating Chicago for the 11th straight time, their focus shifted toward Leonard and the Clippers.

''I would imagine that our fans are going to give him an amazing ovation,'' coach Nick Nurse said. ''If they give him one-fifteenth of what they gave us on opening night, it's still going to be something. It was really amazing the night we got ours.''

LaVine scored 20 for Chicago - all in the first half. Wendell Carter Jr. and Daniel Gafford each had 14 points for the Bulls, who made just 12 of 46 3-pointers on the way to their sixth loss in eight games.

''I coach by faith,'' the Bulls' animated Jim Boylen said. ''I coach and teach every day on where I think we're gonna be. When that's gonna happen, when that's gonna break through, I'm not sure. But I'm gonna keep coaching that way.''

He insisted the Bulls are making progress even though the losses continue to mount in a season when they expected to contend for a playoff spot. Some fans are staying away, leaving conspicuous empty seats.

Boylen insisted the Bulls are playing ''good, hard basketball'' and simply need to win ''two or three more possessions.''

''I'm not gonna let any negativity deter us from that mission,'' he added.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed the game because of a bruised right knee. Lowry scored 11 points in his third game after missing 11 in a row with a broken left thumb. The five-time All-Star made 1 of 8 3-pointers, and the Raptors hit 7 of 29 from beyond the arc.

HANGING ON

Denzel Valentine led the way as Chicago opened the fourth quarter with a 14-6 run that turned a 71-all tie into an 85-77 lead. He nailed a jumper, buried two 3-pointers and fed Gafford for two alley-oop dunks. But the Raptors responded by scoring nine straight, going ahead on Lowry's two free throws with 3:52 remaining.

Toronto was leading 89-87 when Chicago's Lauri Markkanen nailed a 3 with 1:45 left. Powell scored for Toronto and Gafford hit a layup to give Chicago a 92-91 lead. Then Lowry scored on a drive with 51 seconds remaining.

The Bulls had a chance to win in the closing seconds after an out-of-bounds call got overturned by replay review. Tomas Satoransky inbounded to LaVine, who missed a runner in traffic along the left side. Gafford was unable to control the rebound, and the ball bounced around as time expired.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Nurse said an MRI showed no structural damage on VanVleet. Averaging 18 points and seven assists, he left in the first half of a loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. ... Siakam scored 13 points in the first quarter.

Bulls: Chicago has not beaten Toronto since Feb. 14, 2017. ... Valentine scored a season-high 13 points. ... F Chandler Hutchison (right shoulder sprain) missed his sixth consecutive game. Boylen said Hutchison is not ready for contact in practice. ... Boylen said LaVine (shoulder) and G Coby White (hamstring) are playing through pain.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Bulls: Host Atlanta on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls
@
  • The Raptors beat the Bulls in Chicago, 108-84, when these teams met on October 26 for their 10th consecutive victory in the matchup. This is Toronto's second-longest win streak versus Chicago all-time, trailing a 16-game streak that spanned from March 1999 to December 2002.
  • Toronto has lost three straight after falling to the 76ers in Philadelphia yesterday, 110-104. The Raptors haven't lost four straight games since 2016-17, when they lost five in a row from January 18-25.
  • Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 26 points in their loss to the 76ers. Lowry returned from injury on December 3 and went 0-for-11 from three against Miami. In the two subsequent games, Lowry has gone 7-for-13 (.538) from beyond the arc.
  • Chicago has lost two straight directly following its first set of consecutive wins of the season. The Bulls have failed to score 100 points in two of their last three home games and have done so four times at home this season, fewer than only the Knicks and Magic (five each).
  • Coby White went 3-for-7 from beyond the arc in his team's loss to the Heat yesterday and now has 51 triples 24 games into his rookie season. In franchise history, only Lauri Markkanen required fewer games to reach 50 career three-pointers; he did so in just 21 games, the fewest in the history of the NBA.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message