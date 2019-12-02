Chicago
Bulls Bulls 7-14
113
December 2, 2019 - Final
Sacramento
Kings Kings 8-11
106
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Bulls 22 33 29 29 113
Kings 23 21 30 32 106
Points
LaVine CHI
28
Assists
Joseph SAC
7
Rebounds
Carter Jr. CHI
10

Bulls nearly blow big lead, hold off Kings 113-106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Zach LaVine kept getting to the free throw line down the stretch, Lauri Markkanen rediscovered his shooting stroke and the Chicago Bulls finally figured out a way to close one out.

LaVine scored 28 points and made four free throws in the final 11 seconds, and the Bulls overcame a sloppy fourth quarter to hold off the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Monday night.

Markkanen had 20 points and seven rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Tomas Satoransky scored 14 points as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.

''We made the plays we had to make,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. ''We fought back from being down, we got a lead then we lost it, then we fought back again.''

The Bulls (7-14) led by 19 early in the second half but had trouble hanging on. Chicago committed eight of its 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter and made only one basket over the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Buddy Hield hit a step-back jumper that pulled the Kings to 102-100 with 2:18 remaining. After Markkanen made two free throws, he and Hield exchanged 3-pointers to make it 107-103.

Sacramento got the ball back but Hield missed three shots from beyond the arc in the last 36 seconds, and LaVine sealed the game at the free throw line.

''We're supposed to do things like that,'' LaVine said. ''I think we've been underperforming up to this point. We should be playing like this. We should be getting these wins and holding teams off, but we haven't. We have to prove it not just to the general public and other teams, but to ourselves.''

Getting Markkanen going was a key factor for Chicago. He had been held to nine points or fewer in four of the last seven games and went into this one averaging 13.3 points. Against the Kings, he shot 6 of 12 and made four 3s.

It's the first time this season Markkanen and LaVine have scored 20 or more in the same game.

''I've been trying to find my spots and it's been a lot of 3s, so I'm glad I got to the rim a couple times,'' Markkanen said.

Hield finished with 26 points for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes added 20 points and nine rebounds.

''We took them lightly. We didn't respect them enough,'' Hield said. ''We were up by 11 and we got too cool. When you give a team confidence, they come back to bite you quick.''

The Bulls took control with a 21-6 run to start the second quarter. After Carter, Kris Dunn and Markkanen scored on consecutive dunks, Markkanen added a 3-pointer - Chicago's fifth of the period - and Lavine made a reverse layup to extend the lead to 54-39.

Sacramento trailed by 19 early in the third quarter, then went on a late run to pull to 84-74 after a pair of free throws from Harrison Barnes.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago had nine steals, giving the Bulls 204 in 21 games this season. They became the fastest Eastern Conference team to reach 200 since Boston did it in 18 games in 2015-16. . Eight players scored in the first quarter.

Kings: Trevor Ariza went scoreless in 12 minutes after missing the previous six games for personal reasons. . Sacramento had won its last four against Chicago.

QUOTABLE

''Once he made his first two, he started looking like back to old Lauri. Hopefully, it's wheels up from there.'' - LaVine on Markkanen.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Kings: Begin a four-game road trip Wednesday at Portland. The teams split two games in Sacramento earlier this season.

---

More AP NBA:�� https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings
@
  • The Kings have swept the two-game series from the Bulls each of the last two seasons to push their winning streak over Chicago to four games immediately following a 3-11 stretch. They haven't had a longer winning streak over the Bulls since an 11-game run between 2000-04.
  • The Kings defeated the Nuggets 100-97 in OT on Saturday, extending their home winning streak to five games. Saturday was their sixth game allowing fewer than 100 points since the start of November, one fewer than Denver for the most in the NBA. Sacramento had 10 such games all of last season.
  • The Kings, who limited the Nuggets to seven fast-break points, are first in the league in transition defense, allowing an average of 10.6 per game. They are 8-3 when permitting 11 or fewer fast-break points and 0-7 when yielding 12 or more.
  • Buddy Hield hoisted up 13 more 3-pointers Saturday, and now has attempted 46 shots from beyond the arc in his last three games. In the past 20 seasons, only five players have attempted more 3-pointers over a three-game stretch (James Harden, Steph Curry, J.R. Smith, Eric Gordon and Paul George).
  • The Bulls have been outrebounded in each of their last five games and their minus-5.0 rebounding margin on the season is barely better than the Hornets' minus-5.1 for the worst in the league. This is Chicago's worst single-season rebounding margin since the 2000-01 team finished at minus-3.9.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message