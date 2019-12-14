Oklahoma City
Thunder Thunder 11-14
102
December 14, 2019 - Final
Denver
Nuggets Nuggets 16-8
110
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Thunder 20 29 19 34 102
Nuggets 27 25 30 28 110
Points
Jokic DEN
28
Assists
Jokic DEN
12
Rebounds
Jokic DEN
14

Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Thunder 110-102

DENVER (AP) Breaking out of a mini-slump, Nikola Jokic is reasserting himself as the centerpiece of the Denver Nuggets’ offense.

Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, leading the Nuggets past the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102 on Saturday night.

Jokic now has 32 regular-season triple-doubles to tie Rajon Rondo for 11th on the career list. The stat line signaled his return to form after a series of off-target shooting performances and sluggish ball movement that bogged down the Nuggets' attack over the last two weeks.

"He's definitely well past rounding back into form," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "For Nikola, getting past those struggles that everybody goes through, it's just handling that adversity, staying with it and finding a way to stay aggressive, knowing that's the only way you're going to right the ship."

Jokic was effective from the perimeter and the low post, hitting three 3-pointers and muscling in a pair of dunks. When the defense collapsed on him, he was dishing off to the open man and figuring prominently in all five Denver starters scoring in double figures. Will Barton had 18 points and Jamal Murray scored 14 as the Nuggets beat the Thunder for a seventh straight time.

"When (Jokic) is aggressive, it just opens up everything for everybody else," said Gary Harris, who finished with 11 points. "We were all clicking today. He was able to get assists, rebounds, points. He was able to do whatever he wanted."

Said Jokic: "I've been playing like that my whole life, so it kind feels like I'm playing the way I'm supposed to play."

Dennis Schroder had 22 points to lead the Thunder. Steven Adams had 18 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul finished with 15 points and 10 assists.

"I think it was a game where we just didn't shoot well," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "This was a game where we needed to have our defense be really elite, but we had some breakdowns, some missed opportunities, some blown coverages, and we couldn't overcome those things."

Leading by three at the break, Denver used a 12-2 burst late in the third quarter to take a 77-62 lead. Abdel Nader had the Thunder's lone basket in that span while Murray highlighted the Denver surge with a lob off the backboard that he put back through the net with a two-handed dunk.

Torrey Craig later hit a 3-pointer and Juancho Hernangomez had a driving layup to help Denver take an 82-68 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Thunder narrowed the deficit to five points on a jumper by Gilgeous-Alexander with 6:50 left to play, but the Nuggets then scored nine straight points, including a dunk and 3-pointer by Jokic for a 102-88 advantage with 4:35 remaining. The Thunder couldn't mount another threat.

The Nuggets got off to a hot start, opening a 22-6 lead early, but the Thunder steadily gained on them and Adams' dunk pulled Oklahoma City within 52-49 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: G Hamidou Diallo remains sidelined with a hyperextended right elbow strain. ... G Terrance Ferguson missed a fifth consecutive game with right hip soreness.

Nuggets: F Paul Millsap was inactive after leaving Thursday night's game early because of a right quadriceps strain.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Return home to play the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Nuggets: Complete a back-to-back by hosting the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
@
  • Denver has won six straight against Oklahoma City. This is Oklahoma City's longest active losing streak against any opponent, and with a win Denver would tie its longest active winning streak against any opponent (also seven vs. Bulls and Magic).
  • Denver made 18 threes last time out, its fifth game this season making 18+ threes, trailing only Houston (six) for most such games in the NBA. Denver has already made 18+ threes three times in December — only one other team (Atlanta) has even two such games this month.
  • Oklahoma City is allowing 103.0 points per game in December after allowing 111.3 PPG in November, the second-largest improvement in the NBA behind the Bucks (107.4 in November, 99.0 in December).
  • Dennis Schroder led the Thunder in scoring with 17 points off the bench on Wednesday, his ninth game this season as the team's leading scorer off the bench. That is the most such games in the NBA this season (Derrick Rose is second with six).
  • Jerami Grant tied season-highs in both points (20) and threes (five) on Thursday. He's shooting 55.6 percent on threes in December, second in the NBA behind Miles Bridges (56.0; min. 25 3PA). This is after he shot 31.5 percent on threes across October and November.

