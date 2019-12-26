Minnesota
Timberwolves Timberwolves 11-19
105
December 26, 2019 - Final
Sacramento
Kings Kings 12-19
104
Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Timberwolves 21 29 21 19 7 8 105
Kings 26 22 31 11 7 7 104
Points
Dieng MIN
21
Assists
Napier MIN
9
Rebounds
Holmes SAC
18

Timberwolves edge Kings 105-104 in 2 OT to stop 11-game skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) As he watched Buddy Hield's last-second 3-point attempt clang off the back of the rim at the end of double overtime, Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins breathed a sigh of relief that was nearly a month in the making.

For the first time in December, the Timberwolves won a game.

''All you could do was look and watch,'' Wiggins said. ''I was looking at the shot and it missed. Thank God.''

Wiggins scored the first basket of the second overtime and then fed Robert Covington for another score, and Minnesota ended its 11-game losing streak by beating the Sacramento Kings 105-104 on Thursday night.

Minnesota hadn't won since Nov. 27 before limiting Sacramento to 11 points in the fourth quarter and then outlasting the Kings in two overtimes. The Wolves did it without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his fifth straight game with a left knee sprain.

''We did a lot of great things tonight,'' coach Ryan Saunders said. ''Our offense was not pretty tonight but we found ways. That locker room deserves to feel good.''

Wiggins got the Wolves going in the second OT with a short jumper that started a 6-0 run. After Jeff Teague made a floater, Wiggins passed to Covington for a layup.

Gorgui Dieng's dunk with 3:11 left put Minnesota up 105-99. Hield scored five straight points for Sacramento to close the gap, but the Wolves held on after Hield missed the potential game-winner.

''Winning in double overtime, winning in regulation, either way I would have took it,'' Minnesota's Treveon Graham said.

Wiggins finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Dieng had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Covington scored 19 for the Timberwolves.

Richaun Holmes had 20 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Kings, who have their own injury concerns.

De'Aaron Fox left two minutes into the first quarter with back spasms. Sacramento's point guard missed 17 games this season with an ankle injury sustained in practice. Marvin Bagley III limped off the court in the third quarter and was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game. Bagley had also recently returned after missing 22 games because of a broken right thumb sustained in the season opener.

''Give Minnesota credit. They knocked down some big shots when they had to and we didn't,'' Kings coach Luke Walton said. ''We have to keep scrapping and fighting. We have to be better.''

Both teams turned chances to win in the first overtime into turnovers. In the final 0.5 seconds alone, Teague threw away an inbounds pass and Bogdan Bogdanovic missed the rim on a 3-point try.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Shabazz Napier scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting in 22 minutes after missing Monday's game at Golden State with an illness. . Towns is getting closer to returning, although his status for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers is uncertain. . Wiggins had an emphatic one-hand dunk in the first quarter but clanged another attempt off the rim in the second.

Kings: Fox had two points and two assists before leaving. ... Bagley, who had 18 points, was called for a technical after picking up his fourth foul.

QUOTABLE

''There are some trust issues going on, I guess. Guys are now starting not to believe in players. It is what it is. They have who they have out there and I've got to be supportive. I am a team-first guy no matter what.'' - Hield, who was on the bench for most of the first overtime.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Return home to play Cleveland on Saturday. Minnesota won both meetings last season.

Kings: Host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The teams have split a pair of matchups this season.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings
@
  • The Timberwolves have lost 11 straight games and are 0-11 in the month of December. Using a 10-game minimum, the worst month in franchise history was March 1992, when the team went 1-15 (.063).
  • Karl-Anthony Towns has missed each of the last four games with a left knee injury. When Towns is on the court for the T-Wolves this season, the team has scored 112.6 points per 100 possessions; when Towns has been off the court, Minnesota has scored just 96.6 points per 100 possessions.
  • The Kings have dropped four games in a row to fall a season-worst six games under .500. During this four-game slide, Sacramento is shooting 30.7 percent from three-point range, while its opponents have shot 42.2 percent from beyond the arc.
  • Richaun Holmes is shooting 66.2 percent from the field this season, second in the NBA (among qualifiers). The last qualifying King to finish the season in the top three in field-goal percentage was Otis Thorpe, who shot 60.0 percent in 1984-85 and finished third.
  • Over his last three games (all losses), Buddy Hield is shooting 9-for-45 (20.0 percent) from the field and 4-for-28 (14.3 percent) from three-point range. The Kings are 7-3 this season when Hield shoots 50.0 percent or better from the field, compared to 5-15 when he makes less than half his shots.

