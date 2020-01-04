Detroit
Pistons Pistons 13-23
111
January 4, 2020 - Final
Golden State
Warriors Warriors 9-28
104
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pistons 25 31 27 28 111
Warriors 23 36 21 24 104
Points
Burks GS
27
Assists
Burks GS
5
Rebounds
Drummond DET
18

Pistons snap three-game losing streak, beat Warriors 111-104

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) In search of better starts after halftime, Detroit coach Dwane Casey turned to Derrick Rose to direct the offense starting out the third quarter.

That veteran presence made quite a difference for the Pistons the rest of the way.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out late, Rose scored 22 points off the bench, and the Pistons beat the Golden State Warriors 111-104 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Casey had lost his voice afterward. Too much yelling?

''A little bit,'' he said with a grin.

Detroit's effort on both ends was certainly a positive.

''I thought our defense was much better tonight,'' Casey said. ''Just the overall intensity and the hard play. I thought our disposition from losing three games in a row to some good teams, everyone bounced back and did a good job.''

Reserve guard Alec Burks contributed 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Golden State's fourth straight defeat following a four-game winning streak.

Draymond Green was ejected with 4:57 left in the third with back-to-back technicals. The Warriors had pulled within 73-68 but Detroit responded with a 9-1 burst and led 83-80 going into the fourth.

''The last couple games he's looked tired,'' coach Steve Kerr said of Green. ''I think you've got to remember that he's the lone the guy, lone holdover from the group that's been to the finals five years in a row. He looks tired to me. I've been trying to give him a night off here and there. We probably need to do that. I think he's just kind of worn out emotionally and physically.''

Rose shot 10 for 16 to help the Pistons finish 51.8% from the floor. They played the first game of a Northern California-Southern California back-to-back and ended a four-game road skid with just their second victory in 10 games.

Drummond said after the game he is unconcerned about trade speculation, noting: ''I have no problems here, I love it here. I can't control that aspect of the situation that I'm in right now.''

After nine players scored in double figures in a 126-112 loss at the Clippers on Thursday, five players did so in this game.

Golden State's Glenn Robinson III, who played for the Pistons last season, missed his first 10 shots before finally making his first and only basket with 3:03 left.

EAGER SPLASH BROTHERS

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have done a tremendous job cheerleading while sidelined by injuries.

They're getting antsy to do far more. Curry has been cleared to travel though Kerr doesn't require it for injured players.

Both are on schedule with their respective rehab programs.

Curry has a broken left hand while Thompson is recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

''They're definitely restless. They've been restless this whole season,'' Kerr said. ''I think they have also benefited from the break. The five-year run for those two guys in particular was exhausting, so in an ironic way this has been probably a good chance for them to blow off some steam and to whatever metaphor you want to use, cool their engines. But that can only last for so long. They're both dying to play, and we're dying to have them back.''

MORE INJURED WARRIORS

D'Angelo Russell missed a third straight game because of an inflamed right shoulder but is expected back for Monday's game at Sacramento.

Kevon Looney, who is dealing with left abdominal soreness in his latest setback during an injury-plagued season, could be playing again next week if all goes well. He has been limited to just 10 games so far.

''It's just been a frustrating time, frustrating season for him,'' Kerr said.

ZAZA'S REUNION

Former Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, now a consultant for the team in the basketball operations department, spent last season with the Pistons before retiring as a player. He caught up with old Detroit teammates and coaches on the court before the game.

TIP-INS

Pistons: The Pistons committed nine of their 21 turnovers in the first quarter. ... Detroit improved to 5-13 on the road and 3-3 vs. the Western Conference away from home. This road trip marks the team's first with at least one game in each time zone since Dec. 5-16, 1979. ... The Pistons won for just the third time in the last 16 meetings with the Warriors, who visit Motown on March 20 for the second matchup.

Warriors: Burks has scored in double figures in 17 of the last 19 games. ... Golden State shot 8 for 21 in the opening quarter. ... The Warriors were outrebounded 46-42. ... C Willie Cauley-Stein returned from a two-game absence because of an illness to play 14 minutes. ... The Warriors recalled rookie Jordan Poole from the Santa Cruz Warriors after he averaged 26 points during his three-game stint in the G League. ... Golden State is 2-8 vs. the Eastern Conference. ... The Warriors had won eight of the last nine meetings with Detroit at home. The teams have split three of the past four season series, with each winning at home in 2018-19.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At the Lakers on Sunday night having gone 1-8 on Los Angeles' home floor since 2010-11.

Warriors: At Sacramento on Monday having won the last four in the series on the road and 11 of 12. The Kings won 100-79 at Chase Center on Dec. 15.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors
@
  • These teams split two meetings last season, each winning at home. The Warriors have won eight of their last nine home games against Detroit, losing only in October 2017.
  • Golden State has lost three in row, the team's sixth losing streak of three or more games this season. The Warriors had just four such streaks over the previous six seasons combined, never more than one in a season.
  • Detroit also has lost three straight, and eight of its last nine. Over that nine-game stretch, Detroit is allowing an average of 119.0 points on 50.8 percent shooting overall and 42.3 percent from three-point range — all worst in the NBA since December 16.
  • The Pistons suffered a 126-112 road loss to the Clippers on Thursday despite having nine players score 10 or more points. They are the second team in the last 30 years to lose a game with nine (or more) players scoring in double figures, along with the Pelicans on March 16 last year against Phoenix.
  • Andre Drummond enters the weekend leading the NBA in rebounding (15.8 rpg) and ranking tied for second in steals per game (2.00). The last player to rank in the top five of the league in both categories in a season was Shawn Marion with the 2005-06 Suns.

