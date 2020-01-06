Golden State
Warriors Warriors 9-29
98
January 6, 2020 - Final
Sacramento
Kings Kings 14-23
111
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Warriors 19 21 24 34 98
Kings 26 26 38 21 111
Points
Hield SAC
21
Assists
Fox SAC
7
Rebounds
Bjelica SAC
10

Fox, Hield score 21 apiece as Kings beat Warriors 111-98

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) With two dunks already under his belt, including an impressive one-hander from the right side of the lane, Sacramento’s Trevor Ariza thought he had a chance at a third after getting a steal near midcourt.

His 34-year-old legs said otherwise, and Ariza settled for a layup then chuckled as he ran back to play defense on a rare night when the Kings could afford to laugh, even at themselves.

"Flat tire," Ariza said. "These legs don’t work like that anymore. It was a flat tire."

De’Aaron Fox had 21 points and seven assists, Buddy Hield also scored 21 and the Kings thumped the Golden State Warriors 111-98 on Monday.

Ariza added a season-high 18 points and six rebounds for the Kings, and Harrison Barnes scored 18 as well. Sacramento led by 31 on the way to winning for only the second time in 11 games, allowing coach Luke Walton to rest most of his starters in the fourth quarter.

“We were more consistent tonight,” Walton said. “We continued to do what we wanted to do offensively. We got better and made some progress tonight.”

It was the Kings' second lopsided win over the Warriors this season, having beaten Golden State 100-79 on the road Dec. 15.

Ariza shot 7 of 9 after coming off the bench. He made five of his first six shots, including a pair of 3-pointers and the two dunks to get the Kings off to a quick start. He played 32 minutes for the second consecutive game.

“I felt like my normal self a little bit,” Ariza said. “Sometimes you just have to sacrifice, play your role. Tonight I made a few shots and the ball went in.”

Glenn Robinson III had 16 points and five rebounds for Golden State. Omari Spellman added 13 points and six rebounds. The Warriors, who played without Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell, have lost five straight after a season-high four-game winning streak.

“When we needed some shots and the ball to go in, we had a couple of forced shots,” Robinson said. “We really didn't trust each other. That's the key to this team, playing as hard as we can and trusting each other out there.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected late in the second quarter after getting hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg. Kerr appeared initially upset about a continuation call that went the Kings' way, then erupted after Golden State did not receive a similar call. Kerr angrily walked onto the court after the second technical and yelled at Goldenberg before leaving.

The Kings led by 16 in the first half and then made eight 3-pointers to pull away in the third quarter.

Hield and Corey Joseph hit back-to-back 3s and Harry Giles followed with a floater to make it 83-52.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Assistant coach Mike Brown took over after Kerr was ejected. … Golden State shot 5 of 26 on 3-pointers. … Green (left ankle sprain) and Russell (bruised right shoulder) were held out.

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle soreness) did not play. … Sacramento had lost four straight home games to the Warriors dating to 2017. … Giles was whistled for a technical foul in the fourth quarter. … Former Kings guard Mike Bibby, who played seven seasons in Sacramento, sat courtside next to owner Vivek Ranadive.

MORE PAIN FOR THE KINGS

Already short on big men with Marvin Bagley III unavailable because of a left foot sprain, the Kings took another hit when Richaun Holmes left the game with a right shoulder injury. Walton said Holmes would accompany the Kings on their flight to Arizona but had no further information. Any extended absence would be a big blow. Holmes leads Sacramento with 13 double-doubles.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host NBA-leading Milwaukee on Wednesday. Golden State has won five of the last seven against the Bucks dating to 2015.

Kings: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday. The Suns have won two of three against Sacramento this season.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings
@
  • The Warriors have lost four consecutive games directly on the heels of a four-game win streak. During this losing streak, opponents are averaging 15.5 made three-pointers per game at a 40.8-percent clip.
  • The Kings are 1-9 over their last 10 games, having allowed at least 105 points in each game. Since this stretch began on December 17, Sacramento has an NBA-high five losses by five points or fewer.
  • Sacramento defeated Golden State on the road by a score of 100-79 when these teams met in December. It was the fewest points that the Kings have allowed in any road game since holding the SuperSonics to 77 points in Seattle on January 30, 2003.
  • Richaun Holmes is shooting 66.1 percent from the field this season, on pace to be the highest single-season mark in franchise history. Steve Johnson currently holds the record, as he shot 62.4 percent during the 1982-83 season (min. 3.7 FGM/team game).
  • On Saturday, Alec Burks became the first Warrior to post at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game off the bench since Nate Robinson on April 14, 2012.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message