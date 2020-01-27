San Antonio
Spurs Spurs 20-26
109
January 27, 2020 - Final
Chicago
Bulls Bulls 19-30
110
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Spurs 28 20 37 24 109
Bulls 21 29 25 35 110
Points
DeRozan SA
36
Assists
Dunn CHI
8
Rebounds
Poeltl SA
13

LaVine delivers late, Bulls edge Spurs 110-109

CHICAGO (AP) Zach LaVine felt he was one shot away. Once they started going in, he took over.

LaVine scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch foul shots with 2.1 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-109 on Monday night.

The 24-year-old LaVine, making a bid for his first All-Star appearance, extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to 15, matching his career best. He went 4 for 8 from the field in the fourth after missing 11 of his first 14 shots.

''Just had to settle in,'' he said. ''I'm always confident. My teammates kept telling me, `You're going to help us win this game.' All I needed to see was one go in, and I think that's how you turn a bad game into a good one.''

LaVine won an entertaining duel with DeMar DeRozan after Chicago trailed by 10 heading into the final period. DeRozan tied it at 108 on a tough fadeaway jumper with 8.6 seconds left, but LaVine responded with two free throws after he was fouled by Jakob Poetl on a drive to the basket.

San Antonio had one last chance, and DeRozan was fouled by Kris Dunn on a long jumper with 0.2 seconds to go. DeRozan made the first free throw, missed the second and grabbed the rebound, but was unable to get a shot off before time expired.

''I shot it long, it came off and I just tried to get it back up there and give it a chance to go in,'' DeRozan said.

Chicago placed seven players in double figures in its third win in four games. Denzel Valentine scored 16 points, and Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky each added 13.

DeRozan had 36 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio. Patty Mills made six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.

''They competed harder for most of the 48 minutes,'' Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ''I thought we competed for a half, maybe more than that. But not very consistent.''

The Spurs played without forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was sidelined by a sprained right thumb. The 34-year-old Aldridge stayed in San Antonio after he had 10 points and 10 rebounds during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Toronto.

Poetl, who replaced Aldridge in the starting lineup, finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. But he missed three big foul shots in the fourth after he was intentionally fouled by Chicago. He was 2 for 8 on free throws for the game.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen said he decided to send Poetl to the line to take the ball out of DeRozan's hands.

''Those are the decisions you make in game,'' he said. ''My assistants were on it and sometimes it works out for you.''

IN MEMORIAM

The Bulls paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a pregame video and 24 seconds of silence. Fans also used chalk to write messages remembering Bryant on the pavement outside the United Center.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

After Chicago won the opening tip, it took an 8-second backcourt violation. San Antonio then took a 24-second shot clock violation. Bryant wore Nos. 8 and 24 during his NBA career.

''There will never be another Kobe Bryant,'' said LaVine, who wears No. 8 and idolized Bryant growing up. ''There's only one person like that ever. He touched so many lives in the way he affected basketball, and beyond that as well.''

TIP-INS

Spurs: Led by Mills, San Antonio went 10 for 25 from 3-point range. ... C Trey Lyles had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bulls: F Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) completed a routine of skipping and walking at the morning shootaround. But Boylen said Porter isn't running just yet. ''He looked upbeat, like he's chomping at it a little bit, which I think is good,'' Boylen said. Porter hasn't played since Nov. 6. ... F Lauri Markkanen missed his third consecutive game because of a right hip injury. He is expected to remain sidelined through the All-Star break. ''Lauri says he feels good, kind of waiting that thing out,'' Boylen said.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Jazz on Wednesday night. San Antonio lost two of three against Utah last season.

Bulls: Visit the Pacers on Wednesday. Chicago has dropped its last seven games against Indiana, including the first two matchups this season.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls
@
  • The Spurs and Bulls split two games last season, with each team winning at the other's home court. San Antonio has won two straight in Chicago — its last win streak versus the Bulls longer than two games spanned five games from March 9, 2002 to November 7, 2005.
  • The Spurs have won three of their last four road games, allowing 111.3 points per game, after opening the season 5-12 away from home while allowing opponents to average 116.9 points.
  • The Bulls lost their most recent home game to the Kings on Friday, snapping a season-long three-game home win streak. They managed just 81 points in the loss after putting up at least 115 points in each of their previous three home games.
  • LaMarcus Aldridge has made at least one three-pointer in 17 straight games; previously, his longest streak was four games in 2014-15 with Portland. Aldridge has made 37 three-pointers over these 17 games, tying his previous career high in a full season (also in 2014-15).
  • Zach LaVine paced the Bulls with 44 points in their win over the Cavaliers on Saturday, adding 10 rebounds and season-high eight assists. LaVine's teams have won the last two games in which he has had at least eight assists after losing the first 15 such games of his career.

