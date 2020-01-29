Oklahoma City
Thunder Thunder 29-20
120
January 29, 2020 - Final
Sacramento
Kings Kings 17-30
100
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Thunder 23 36 37 24 120
Kings 16 31 29 24 100
Points
Schroder OKC
24
Assists
Paul OKC
10
Rebounds
Adams OKC
8

Dort scores 23 points, sparks Thunder past Kings 120-100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Still reeling from the loss of good friend and former NBA star Kobe Bryant, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul returned to the basketball court for the first time since the tragedy because, he said, it was the right thing to do.

The Thunder didn’t need him much on a night in which they led from start to finish. But it was a therapeutic return for Paul.

“Probably the best thing (I) could have done is to get out there and play,” Paul said following Oklahoma City’’s 120-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. “Kobe wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Luguentz Dort set season-highs with 23 points and five 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder delivered another big game off the bench with 24 points and nine assists as the Thunder won for the sixth time in seven games. Danilo Gallinario had 19 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17.

A moment of silence was held before for the game for the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his daughter Gianna and seven others. A framed Bryant 24 jersey was placed at center court as a spotlight shined down. Some fans broke into chants of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” after the buzzer sounded. Tributes to Bryant played on the video scoreboard throughout the game.

Paul, who had nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, was back on the court after not playing in the Thunder’s loss to Dallas on Monday for personal reasons. He played only 26 minutes against the Kings, his fewest since Nov. 27.

Although Paul penned an emotional tribute to Bryant on social media later on Monday, the nine-time All-Star had not spoken publicly about the tragedy until Wednesday.

“You just feel for the families,” Paul said. “It’s a big loss for everybody.”

Dort had 12 points in the third quarter - more than he has had in any game this season - and helped the Thunder open a 20-point lead. Dort made a pair of 3-pointers, had a pair of layups and made two free throws after the Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

“I actually told Dort toward the end of the game, Kobe probably would have been proud of him because he had 23 points and no assists,” Paul said. “Kobe was all about being aggressive and staying aggressive.”

Thunder coach Bill Donovan praised Paul for his management of the game.

“Obviously it was an emotional game for him,” Donovan said. “He never really got into a flow from the standpoint of his own personal offense, but he really managed to manipulate that game in the third quarter. He was finding guys, he was making the right decisions. He got guys open shots.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 for Sacramento.

“I felt we got pushed around tonight,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “They were more physical than us, they hit us, they outrebounded us. They got the shots that they wanted and that can’t be acceptable.”

The Thunder held the Kings to 16 points in the first quarter and led 59-43 late in the second following Schroder’s 3-pointer.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored eight straight points to open the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City stretched its lead to 109-82.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Donovan’s team has won six straight on the road and is 13-3 away from home since the start of December. … This was the seventh time that Oklahoma City has made 15 or more 3-pointers this season. … Gallinari missed his first five shots and was 0 for 4 on 3s before connecting on back-to-back attempts in the second quarter.

Kings: Sacramento missed eight of its nine 3-point shots in the first quarter. … Marvin Bagley III sat out a fourth straight game with left foot soreness. Bagley missed eight games from late December to early January because of the same issue. ... Richaun Holmes (right shoulder soreness) has missed 10 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday. The Thunder have won seven straight against the Suns, including three straight on the road.

Kings: Play the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Sacramento has lost 10 straight in the series over the past three years.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings
@
  • The Kings have won four of their last five games against the Thunder, including a 94-93 win when these teams last met in December. Despite Sacramento winning four of the five meetings, both teams have scored exactly 574 points over those games.
  • Sacramento defeated Minnesota in overtime on Monday, 133-129, despite trailing by 27 points with 2:11 left in third quarter. It was the Kings' largest comeback victory since they erased a 35-point deficit against the Bulls in a 102-98 win on December 21, 2009.
  • The Thunder have won five straight on the road, and are 9-1 away from Oklahoma City over their last 10 road games. Since December 1, Oklahoma City is 12-3 on the road, tops in the Western Conference.
  • Buddy Hield scored 42 points and went 9-for-14 from three-point range off the bench in Sacramento's win over Minnesota. He became the third player all-time to score 40+ points and make at least nine threes off the bench, joining J.R. Smith (Apr & Dec 2009) and Rodrigue Beaubois (Mar 2010).
  • The Thunder are the only team this season with four qualified players averaging 17.0+ points per game: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (19.6), Danilo Gallinari (19.0), Dennis Schroder (18.9) and Chris Paul (17.2).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message