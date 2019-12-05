Phoenix
Suns Suns 10-11
139
December 5, 2019 - Final
New Orleans
Pelicans Pelicans 6-16
132
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Suns 38 36 33 18 14 139
Pelicans 40 30 21 34 7 132
Points
Booker PHO
44
Assists
Rubio PHO
15
Rebounds
Oubre Jr. PHO
15

Booker scores season-high 44 points, Suns outlast Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Monty Williams was able to celebrate a victory in an emotional return to New Orleans.

The former New Orleans coach guided the Phoenix Suns to a 139-132 overtime victory over the Pelicans on Thursday night. Devin Booker broke out of a perimeter-shooting slump, scoring 21 of his season-high 44 points in the third quarter, and Ricky Rubio powered the Phoenix Suns with four points and a critical assist in overtime.

Williams and late wife Ingrid raised five children in New Orleans and built a core of friends despite the team's mediocre results through his final season in 2014-15. When Ingrid was killed in a car wreck in 2016 in Oklahoma City, where Williams had become an assistant coach, it was Williams' friends in New Orleans who helped him cope with the loss of his spouse.

''It's a big win to come back here for the first time as a head coach and win in overtime,'' Williams said. ''I hate those situations because I was sweating like you know what, but it was pretty cool to come back here and win. And, now, I get to go outside and see some people who really care about me.''

Williams thought it might have been a pushover when the Suns led 105-85 early in the fourth quarter. But playing the back end of a back-to-back, Phoenix seemed to lose energy and the Pelicans fought back with five 3-pointers, two by the normally scatter-shooting Lonzo Ball, to tie it at 125.

The Pelicans had a chance to win in regulation, but Brandon Ingram missed a 15-foot jumper from the right baseline as time expired.

In overtime, Ingram's conventional three-point play tied it at 129, but Ricky Rubio hit a 12-footer and a scoop in the lane and then added a no-look assist to put the Suns up 135-129. Rubio finished with 15 assists.

New Orleans got to 135-132 on JJ Redick's 3-pointer with 56.5 left, but Frank Kaminsky, who had six points in the overtime, iced it with two free throws. Kaminsky finished with 20 points, and Kelly Oubre had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Booker made Williams' homecoming successful.

''Just recently in the past three games we've been slow out of halftime,'' Booker said. ''We made it a point at halftime that coming out we needed to be better, so I just tried to out my foot down on that, come out with energy and be aggressive, and it worked well for us.''

The Suns led 74-70 at halftime and then took control by opening the third quarter on a 16-3 run.

New Orleans, which lost its seventh consecutive game, had four players with at least 20 points: Redick with 26, Jrue Holiday with 23, Ingram with 21 and Ball with 20 and 11 assists.

''I thought we did a good job,'' Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said bounced back. It was our defense. We were locked in, and we were guarding.''

TIP-INS

Suns: Aron Baynes sat out with a left calf strain.

Pelicans: Executive vice president David Griffin said the team will be exceedingly careful with No. 1 pick Zion Williams, who has been sidelined for six weeks since arthroscopic knee surgery. ''If we get outside the eight weeks, it's because he didn't meet the (knee-strength) metrics,'' Griffin said.

UP NEXT

Suns: End a four-game road trip at Houston on Saturday.

Pelicans: At Dallas on Saturday.

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans
@
  • The Pelicans beat the Suns, 124-121, when these teams met in Phoenix on November 21. New Orleans is 9-3 versus Phoenix since 2016-17 with all three of the Suns' victories requiring overtime.
  • Phoenix started the season 7-4 but has gone 2-7 since November 18, tied with Golden State for the fifth-worst record in the NBA over that span. The Suns outscored opponents by 7.1 points on average during the 7-4 stretch but have a -6.2 points per game differential over their last nine games.
  • After going 5-for-32 (.156) from three-point range in his first nine games with the Suns, Frank Kaminsky is shooting 40.5 percent (17-for-42) from beyond the arc over his last 11 games.
  • Devin Booker has a career 29.7 three-point percentage against the Pelicans, his second-lowest mark against a team he has faced at least 10 times in his career (.286 vs. Nuggets). Booker is shooting 40.7 percent from three this season — his highest mark in a full season to this point is .383 in 2017-18.
  • New Orleans has lost its last six games, its second distinct losing streak of at least four games this season. They are one of six teams for which this is true, along with Charlotte, Cleveland, Golden State, New York and Portland.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message