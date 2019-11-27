Sacramento
Kings Kings 7-10
91
November 27, 2019 - Final
Philadelphia
76ers 76ers 12-6
97
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Kings 18 28 19 26 91
76ers 25 22 29 21 97
Points
Embiid PHI
33
Assists
Barnes SAC
6
Rebounds
Embiid PHI
16

Embiid has 33 points, 16 rebounds in 76ers’ win over Kings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid got back to playing the kind of game he expects from himself and nothing like the worst game of his career two nights prior.

Embiid had 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 97-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

He was scoreless Monday night in a 101-96 loss at Toronto. In 32 minutes against the Raptors, the star big man went 0 for 11 from the field, including 0-for-4 from the arc and missed all three of his free throws.

Against the Kings, he scored the first points of the game with an emphatic dunk 23 seconds in and had some key points late in the game to help Philadelphia improve to 8-0 at home. He finished 10 of 19 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

''I should play like that every night,'' Embiid said. ''After the last performance, I had to be a little more aggressive.''

Embiid said he felt more ''free'' than he did being guarded by Toronto's Marc Gasol and a constant double-teamer, and Kings coach Luke Walton said his team wasn't able to execute its plan.

''Our plan was to double, but we didn't do a good job early,'' he said. ''We were soft and late.''

Of Embiid's 14 trips to the foul line, Walton said, ''We have to be more disciplined.''

Philadelphia rookie Matisse Thybulle scored all 15 of his career-best points in the second half. Thybulle was needed after Josh Richardson didn't return in the second half due to right hamstring tightness. Thybulle, who entered averaging 3.4 points, added four steals and two blocks while making all five of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

''You have to be ready for every opportunity,'' Thybulle said.

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 18 for the Kings. They were 1-3 on a four-game trip.

Hield, coming off a career-high 41 points at Boston on Monday night, made 3 of 12 3-pointers and 9 of 24 shots overall.

Sacramento closed within five, 92-87, thanks to a 14-2 run. But Embiid scored from close to put the 76ers up 94-87 and then hit a pair from the line to make it 96-87 with 1:41 left.

SHOOTING SIMMONS?

Ben Simmons' continued reluctance to shoot conventional jump shots remains an issue in Philadelphia. Simmons hit his first career 3-pointer against the Knicks on Nov. 20, but he hasn't tried a true 3 - his shot-clock heave Monday at Toronto notwithstanding.

Coach Brett Brown repeatedly has defended his star point guard, saying that his jump shot will come in time. He again was asked several times prior to Wednesday's game about Simmons' shot.

''In general, I want him to shoot more,'' Brown said. ''There are available shots he can look at more.''

Brown said it's something Simmons continues to work on in practice.

Simmons drained a 13-foot turnaround jumper with 6:40 left in the first half, but then didn't touch rim with a try from similar distance a little under a minute later.

Simmons finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

HOME SWEET HOME

Philadelphia remained undefeated at home while selling out for the 101st straight contest.

''We love playing at home,'' Brown said. ''This crowd respects, appreciates and pays for effort, and for the most part, I think that we give it.''

TIP-INS

Kings: De'Aaron Fox (ankle) missed his eighth straight contest, and Trevor Ariza (personal) was out for his fifth straight game. ... The teams wrap up the two-game season series on March 5 at Sacramento. ... Philadelphia fans booed Nemanja Bjelica, who spurned the 76ers for Europe prior to last offseason.

76ers: Kyle O'Quinn (left calf) and Shake Milton (upper respiratory infection) didn't play. ... Richardson had nine points in 17 first-half minutes.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Denver on Saturday night.

76ers: At New York on Friday night.

NBA GAME BULLETS
Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers
@
  • Philadelphia beat Sacramento when these teams last met at Wells Fargo Center on March 15, but the Kings have won five of the last seven in the series overall. The Sixers haven't won consecutive games at home versus the Kings since wins in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.
  • The Kings are 1-2 on their current road trip, with a win in Washington sandwiched between losses in Brooklyn and Boston. Sacramento made 18 three-pointers in its loss to Boston, its fourth time this season making 15+ threes in a loss. Only New Orleans (six losses w/ 15+ 3PM) had done this more frequently.
  • Buddy Hield made a career-high 11 threes on 22 attempts in the loss to Boston. It was Hield's first career game with double-digit three-pointers; only three players all-time have multiple games with at least 10 3PM on 50.0 percent or better shooting: Steph Curry (15), Klay Thompson (5) and J.R. Smith (2).
  • The Sixers lost to the Raptors on Monday and have now dropped six of their last seven road games after opening the season 3-0 away from home. They return home where they have gone 7-0 this season; only the Magic (6-3 at home, 0-7 on road) have a larger difference between home and road win percentage.
  • Joel Embiid went 0-for-11 from the field overall, 0-for-4 from three and 0-for-3 from the free-throw line in the loss to Toronto and was held scoreless for the first time in his career. The last Sixer to score zero points in a game with at least 10 field-goal attempts was Jason Richardson in March 2015.

