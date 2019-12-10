Denver
Nuggets Nuggets 14-8
92
December 10, 2019 - Final
Philadelphia
76ers 76ers 18-7
97
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Nuggets 27 23 26 16 92
76ers 26 29 28 14 97
Points
Barton DEN
26
Assists
Jokic DEN
11
Rebounds
Embiid PHI
10

Embiid leads 76ers past Nuggets to stay perfect at home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid threw the ball over his shoulder into the basket and celebrated the no-look shot with a little shake and shimmy for the crowd. It was vintage Embiid - and something the fun-loving center wants to do more.

Yes, the 76ers are winning. But their star big man wants to be in the middle of it.

Embiid scored 22 points, including two key free throws with 15.3 seconds left, and Tobias Harris added 20 to keep Philadelphia perfect at home with a 97-92 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Matisse Thybulle added 13 points for the Sixers, who are 13-0 in Philadelphia. They have won three straight and seven of eight.

Embiid added 10 rebounds but once again struggled offensively down the stretch. After being benched late in Philadelphia's 110-104 win over Toronto on Sunday for committing three straight turnovers, he missed a 3-pointer, a jumper and committed a turnover in crunch time before making the two big foul shots.

Fortunately for the 76ers, their defense clamped down on Denver down the stretch.

''I need to be myself,'' Embiid said. ''When I'm having fun, I dominate.''

Embiid said he has cut back on the extra-curricular activity while trying to be more mature since his two-game suspension for fighting Karl-Anthony Towns on Oct. 30, which was followed by a postgame barrage of insults on social media.

Embiid, however, let loose after his improbable shot ended the third quarter with Philadelphia ahead 83-76, and the crowd loved it.

''I need to do it more,'' he said.

A two-time All-Star, Embiid entered averaging 21.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game after putting up 27.5 points and 13.6 boards last season.

Will Barton had 26 points to lead the Nuggets, who have lost three in a row and five of six. Leading scorer Jamal Murray was injured with 6:49 left in the first quarter when he collided with Ben Simmons and didn't return.

The Nuggets set a franchise record for largest fourth-quarter comeback when they rebounded from 19 points down to start the final period in a 100-97 win over Philadelphia in Denver on Nov. 8. They tried again, but couldn't come all the way back this time.

The 76ers led by 10 early in the fourth after Josh Richardson's deep 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 88-78 with 8:54 remaining. The Nuggets scored the next eight, capped by Barton's three-point play with seven minutes left, to pull to 88-86.

But then Thybulle hit a pivotal 3 and grabbed a big offensive rebound on Philadelphia's next possession, which ended with Al Horford's jumper that put the 76ers in front 93-86 with 4:36 to play.

''You could feel the building light up,'' Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said of Thybulle's impact. ''He's an energy giver when he can make those plays.''

Denver had chances from that point on but went cold from the field, making just one field goal until Nikola Jokic's runner made it 95-92 with 18.9 seconds left. The Nuggets had just six points in the last seven minutes, missing seven of nine shots.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone liked his team's resolve but said the lack of offensive execution is a recurring problem.

''Our offense has been holding us back and tonight was another example,'' he said. ''We have to find ways to be more consistent.''

HOME SWEET HOME

Philadelphia is within nine victories of matching the franchise mark for consecutive home wins to start a season, set during the 1966-67 season.

''It says we have a great crowd and great focus here,'' Harris said.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Malone received a technical with 7:16 left in the first half. . Barton scored the first 13 Denver points. . Jokic had 15 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. ... Murray went scoreless and left with what the team called a ''trunk contusion.''

76ers: Richardson returned to the lineup after missing six games with a right hamstring strain. He had three points.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

76ers: At the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers
@
  • The Nuggets beat the 76ers in Denver, 100-97, when the teams met on November 8. Denver has lost its last two games in Philadelphia and has a 15-30 record on the road versus the Sixers all-time. The Nuggets have more away losses versus only two Eastern Conference teams (Celtics, 37/Hawks, 35).
  • Denver started the season 13-3 but has gone 1-4 since November 30, seeing its scoring average drop from 107.3 in that first stretch to 103.8 in its last five games. The Nuggets have scored under 100 points in three of their last five games after doing so just twice in their first 16.
  • Nikola Jokic is shooting 22.9 percent from three-point range this season, the lowest percentage by a player with at least 75 attempts. Jokic has gone 3-for-22 (.136) from beyond the arc over his last eight games.
  • Philadelphia has won two straight, both at home, and has gone 10-2 overall since November 17. The 76ers have shot 40.1 percent from three over this 12-game stretch after shooting 33.8 percent from deep over their first 12 games.
  • Tobias Harris has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games and tied a season high with four three-pointers in his team's win over Toronto on Sunday. In his first 11 games, Harris shot 20.4 percent from three (10-for-49) but he has shot 41.4 percent (24-for-58) over his last 13.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message