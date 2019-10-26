Philadelphia
76ers 76ers 2-0
117
October 26, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Pistons Pistons 1-2
111
Final
1 2 3 4 T
76ers 28 26 29 34 117
Pistons 29 28 26 28 111
Points
Rose DET
31
Assists
Simmons PHI
10
Rebounds
Drummond DET
12

Tobias Harris returns to Detroit to lead 76ers past Pistons

DETROIT (AP) The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be one of the NBA's top teams this season.

Saturday night, they lived up to those expectations with their best player was in street clothes.

With Joel Embiid sidelined with an ankle injury, the 76ers still had too much height and speed for the Detroit Pistons, beating them 117-111.

Tobias Harris scored 29 points against his former team, Al Horford added 23 and Mike Scott had 17 as a reserve. Of their 69 points, 33 came on 11-of-19 3-point shooting.

''They are really tough to guard because they've got so many big guys who can pop out and knock down a 3-pointer,'' Pistons center Christian Wood said.

Harris said the Sixers won by sticking to their game plan despite Embiid's absence.

''We were playing defense, moving the call and creating shots,'' he said. ''I had a lot of great looks because we would get a stop at one end and we would get down the floor and create something off the run.''

Philadelphia had 30 assists to Detroit's 20 and held one of the league's best offensive-rebounding teams to five in 37 attempts.

''We've got a lot of new parts and we're still learning each other, but we kept battling tonight,'' said Ben Simmons, who had 13 points and 10 assists. ''That was huge.''

The Pistons also weren't at full strength, either. Blake Griffin's season won't start for Detroit until November because of knee and hamstring soreness and Reggie Jackson missed the game with a back injury.

Detroit led by 13 points in the third quarter, but Drummond came out of the game with his fourth foul, leaving Dwane Casey to improvise a lineup that also couldn't include leading scorer Derrick Rose. Philadelphia cut the lead to one in less than four minutes.

''A stretch without Blake, Reggie, Andre and Derrick is going to be tough,'' he said. ''We're asking guys to play together who have never been on the floor as a group with the game on the line.''

Rose led Detroit with 31 points in 27 minutes, but his history of injuries doesn't allow Casey to use him as much as he'd like.

''Believe me, I would love to have him out there for 40 minutes a night, but he just can't do it,'' Casey said.

The Pistons turned the ball over 23 times, leading to 31 Philadelphia points, and missed 15 free throws in a game that was close until the closing moments. Drummond had 13 points and 12 rebounds, but only three came on the offensive end, and he was 3-of-10 from the line.

''You can't make 21 free throws out of 36 and turn the ball over 23 times against a great team,'' Casey said.

Drummond had a chance to tie it in the final five minutes, but Kyle O'Quinn blocked his layup and Simmons scored at the other end before Drummond got off the floor. That gave the 76ers a 101-97 lead with 4:37 to play and forced coach Dwane Casey into a timeout.

After a Pistons miss, Horford hit a 3-pointer, then made it 107-97 with a three-point play after a Detroit turnover.

Horford added two more baskets as the Sixers closed out the game.

TIP INS

76ers: Horford scored 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. ... Harris, a fan favorite during his time in Detroit, playfully waved to the crowd after one of his 3-pointers.

Pistons: Casey challenged a second-quarter foul on Drummond. The call was upheld, costing Detroit a timeout. ... Markieff Morris had 14 points and Luke Kennard combined for 26 points in the first half, but only seven in the second half.

WOOD LOOKING FOR PLAYING TIME

Pistons center Christian Wood played four minutes in the season opener and didn't get on the floor Thursday against Atlanta, so he wanted to make the most of his 19 minutes on Saturday. With Griffin out and Drummond in foul trouble, Wood had 11 points and five rebounds.

''I'm trying to show that I deserve to be in the rotation,'' he said. ''I want the coaches to know I can guard someone like Ben Simmons or Mike Scott in a key situation.''

UP NEXT

76ers: At Atlanta on Monday night.

Pistons Host Indiana on Monday night.

NBA GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons
@
  • Philadelphia won three of four against Detroit last season, with the only loss coming in a 133-132 overtime game. The 76ers attempted 135 free throws against the Pistons last season, their second most against any single opponent (137 vs. Charlotte).
  • The Pistons have allowed 55.0 points in the paint through their first two games this season. The 76ers scored 58 points in the paint in their win over the Celtics on Oct. 23.
  • The 76ers got to the free throw line 36 times in their season-opening win over the Celtics. Last season, Philadelphia attempted 27.5 free throws per game, the second-highest mark in the league (Clippers, 28.5).
  • Andre Drummond had 23 rebounds in the Pistons' opener against the Pacers. Last season, Drummond led the NBA with 18 games with 20 rebounds or more. Karl-Anthony Towns was second with eight.
  • Ben Simmons scored 24 points in the season opener on 11-of-16 shooting. The 76ers have now won three in a row when Simmons makes 10 or more field goals after losing four of their previous seven.

