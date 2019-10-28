Indiana
Pacers Pacers 0-3
94
October 28, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Pistons Pistons 2-2
96
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pacers 25 28 18 23 94
Pistons 33 26 19 18 96
Points
Sabonis IND
21
Assists
Brogdon IND
11
Rebounds
Drummond DET
18

Pistons edge Pacers 96-94, keep Indiana winless

DETROIT (AP) Derrick Rose made a driving layup with 28.3 seconds left to give Detroit the lead, and the Pistons went on to a 96-94 victory over winless Indiana on Monday night for their second win against the Pacers in less than a week.

Rose shot just 4 of 16 from the field and was having a particularly tough time in the fourth quarter, but his left-handed layup went in off the glass to put Detroit up 95-94. Malcolm Brogdon missed at the other end, but Indiana got an offensive rebound. T.J. Warren then missed badly on a tough shot from the corner, and the Pistons came up with the ball.

Luke Kennard made one of two free throws for Detroit, and Indiana had one more chance with 2 seconds left. Warren missed a 3-pointer from the left wing.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, and Christian Wood had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Detroit led most of the game, but the Pacers erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and led by four late. Kennard then got a fortunate bounce on a 3-pointer to make it 94-93, and Rose's basket gave the Pistons the lead.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana, and Brogdon contributed 15 points and 11 assists.

REPEAT

Indiana entered the night one of five NBA teams without a victory. The Pacers are minus star guard Victor Oladipo, who is still working his way back from a right knee injury.

But the Pistons are nowhere near full strength either - Blake Griffin (hamstring and knee injuries) hasn't played yet this season - and they've still beaten Indiana twice.

TIP-INS

Pacers: G Jeremy Lamb (right hip pointer) did not play.

Pistons: Detroit was also without G Reggie Jackson (lower back tightness) and rookie F Sekou Doumbouya (concussion protocol). ... Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas was at the game, and the team announced it is teaming up with him on a champagne sponsorship deal.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons
@
  • These teams are already meeting for the second time after the Pistons opened the season with a 119-110 win at Indiana on Wednesday. Detroit's 119 points was its most at Indianapolis in a non-overtime game since a 129-117 win on March 14, 1989.
  • Detroit's bench is averaging 60.7 points per game and accounting for 55.2 percent of the Pistons' total scoring — the largest percent in the league. Indiana's starters are averaging 85.5 points per game and accounting for 81.8 percent of the Pacers' total scoring — also the largest percent in the league.
  • Detroit is fourth in the league in field goal percentage at 49.0 after ranking 29th last season at 44.0 percent. It has already shot better than 52.0 percent twice this season after having eight such games all of last season.
  • Derrick Rose has racked up 76 points for an average of 25.3 per game while making 31-of-48 shots (64.6 percent). In the last 30 seasons, only one other Piston has scored at least 75 points and shot 60.0 percent or better through three games and that was Richard Hamilton — 81 points, 60.3% (35-of-58) in 2005-06.
  • The Pacers have opened with consecutive losses for the first time since the 2015-16 team started 0-3. They are averaging a league-low 36.0 rebounds and are last in rebounding differential at minus-8.5.

