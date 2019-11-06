New York
Knicks Knicks 1-7
102
November 6, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Pistons Pistons 4-5
122
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Knicks 25 34 26 17 102
Pistons 33 31 32 26 122
Points
Drummond DET
27
Assists
Barrett NY
8
Rebounds
Drummond DET
12

Snell perfect from field as Pistons rout Knicks 122-102

DETROIT (AP) Tony Snell connected from beyond the arc to open the scoring in the first few seconds of the game.

Little did anyone realize he was on his way to a memorable night.

Snell scored 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons had little trouble with New York, beating the Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday. Snell made six 3-pointers, becoming the first player in franchise history to shoot 100 percent from the field with at least six 3s.

He was only the ninth player in NBA history to do it.

''They just depend on me to go out there and do what I do best, and shoot the ball. The best way to do it is to have ball movement,'' Snell said. ''They're very confident in me. I'm confident as well.''

Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Markieff Morris added 22 points for Detroit. The Pistons played without their injured trio of Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson. Detroit still shot 56 percent from the field and dropped the Knicks to an NBA-worst 1-7.

New York's Mitchell Robinson left the game with concussion-like symptoms.

The Pistons have won eight straight meetings with New York.

Detroit led 64-59 at halftime. It was 74-72 when Morris made a 3-pointer while being fouled. It was ruled a flagrant foul on Julius Randle, and after Morris made the free throw for a four-point play, Drummond added a layup immediately after.

''It's tough to weather a six-point play,'' Knicks coach David Fizdale said. ''It's actually the first game I've seen it since I've been coaching.''

That sequence started a 10-0 run that pushed the lead into double digits.

Langston Galloway also had a four-point play for the Pistons in the fourth quarter.

Randle led the Knicks with 20 points, and Marcus Morris contributed 18.

SHARING THE BALL

The Pistons had a season-high 37 assists, even though they were playing without some of their most experienced playmakers. Drummond finished one assist short of a career high. Luke Kennard had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Galloway and Bruce Brown had six assists apiece.

''The ball was moving, they found the open person. It didn't stick,'' coach Dwane Casey said. ''Guys didn't drive in the paint and take midrange shots. I thought we did a better job with our shot spectrum tonight, and that's where the rhythm of the shots came.''

PERIMETER DEFENSE

Snell wasn't the only player making outside shots for Detroit. Morris made four 3-pointers, and the Pistons were 15 for 30 from long range as a team.

''These are the best players in the world. They hit shots,'' Knicks guard RJ Barrett said. ''I think Tony Snell didn't miss a shot today. But it happens. That's basketball. Life happens and we've just got to move to the next one.''

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York was without Dennis Smith (personal reasons), Kadeem Allen (right foot strain), Elfrid Payton (right hamstring strain) and Reggie Bullock (cervical disk herniation).

Pistons: Griffin hasn't played this season because of hamstring and knee issues. Jackson, who has had back problems, has only appeared in two games. Rose missed a third straight game with a right hamstring strain. Detroit was also without Tim Frazier, who has a right shoulder strain.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Pistons: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
@
  • New York has lost three consecutive games, losing most recently to Sacramento, 113-92. The Knicks were outscored, 61-41, in the first half against the Kings. On the season they have been outscored by an average of 6.2 points in the first half, second worst in the league behind the Warriors (7.6).
  • The Pistons lost, 115-99, to the Wizards on Monday, their sixth game allowing at least 110 points this season. That is tied for the most such games in the league with five other teams. Last season, the Pistons allowed at least 110 points just 31 times, second fewest in the NBA (Pacers, 26).
  • The Pistons have won seven straight against the Knicks, their second-longest active streak against an opponent (eight versus Timberwolves). They are averaging 112.1 points against the Knicks since 2017-18, their second highest against an Eastern Conference opponent (112.7 against the Bulls).
  • Marcus Morris has 57 points with nine threes in his last two games — he averaged 13.6 points with just eight made threes in his first five games of the season. He is shooting 52.2 percent from three on the road this season, fifth best in the NBA (minimum 20 attempts).
  • Andre Drummond grabbed 24 rebounds against the Wizards, his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 rebounds. The last player to do such was Ben Wallace in March 2003 (five straight). He is averaging 19.4 rebounds on the season, highest by any player in his first eight games of the season since Dennis Rodman in 1993-94 (20.4).

