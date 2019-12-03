Detroit
Pistons Pistons 8-13
127
December 3, 2019 - Final
Cleveland
Cavaliers Cavaliers 5-15
94
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pistons 32 30 35 30 127
Cavaliers 28 18 22 26 94
Points
Griffin DET
24
Assists
Rose DET
9
Rebounds
Thompson CLE
14

Griffin, Pistons pound Cavs 127-94 for 1st winning streak

CLEVELAND (AP) The Detroit Pistons are suddenly on a roll.

Blake Griffin scored 24 points, Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Pistons routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-94 Tuesday night to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Pistons thumped San Antonio 132-98 on Sunday and put together another dominant performance, shooting 54% and hitting 18 of 35 3-point attempts.

''We're building it, we're getting better,'' coach Dwane Casey said. ''We're not there yet, but we're getting closer.''

Griffin played just 24 minutes and was 8 of 13 from the field, including 6 of 7 from deep. Drummond played 31 minutes as Detroit's starters were on the bench for the fourth quarter.

Griffin scored 16 points in the first quarter with four 3-pointers. The 6-foot-10 forward missed training camp and the first 10 games of the season with a hamstring injury.

''He didn't have an exhibition season, so he's still getting his sea legs under him and is playing his way back into shape,'' Casey said.

Griffin was called for traveling after Detroit won the opening tip but hit a 3-pointer a minute into the game.

''I don't think we've called the first play of the game for me all season, but that's OK,'' he said with a smile. ''It's not how I really get into it. I just do my thing and take what they give me.''

Detroit hit 10 3-pointers in the first half and built a 57-38 lead, a margin that steadily grew and reached 35 in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland has lost 10 of 11. The Cavaliers were coming off a loss to Milwaukee in which they cut a 22-point margin to three late in the game.

''It's really a tough one for us,'' Cleveland forward Kevin Love said. ''We were pretty happy with most of the game last game and how we played. Tonight we came out and laid an egg.''

Collin Sexton scored 22 points, and Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Cleveland coach John Beilein removed all five of his starters late in the third quarter with the Cavaliers trailing 87-60. Cleveland's starters returned in the fourth quarter, but the lead reached 111-76 midway through the period.

The Cavaliers had a 15-0 run to go ahead 28-24 late in the first quarter, but Detroit outscored Cleveland 38-18 over the final 13:25 of the half.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 15 points for Detroit, which had six players in double figures. Langston Galloway had 14.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit is 2-9 on the road. ... The Pistons and Cavaliers played for the first time this season and will meet three times in January.?

Cavaliers: Cleveland didn't shoot a free throw until the 2:29 mark of the second quarter when it trailed 59-40. ... Rookie G Dylan Windler, who has been out all season with a stress reaction in his left leg, is expected to play for Canton of the G League on Thursday. Windler, the 26th pick in the draft, practiced with the Cavaliers on Sunday and Monday.

INJURY UPDATE

The Pistons announced point guard Reggie Jackson, who has missed the last 19 games because of a stress reaction in his lower back, is showing progress in his recovery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Jackson, who played in all 82 games last season, was injured against Atlanta on Oct. 24.

''That is encouraging news,'' Casey said. ''Bruce (Brown) has done a good job treading water at point guard after being a forward in college, but we're looking forward to getting Reggie back.''?

FAMILIAR TERRITORY

Beilein coached against the Pistons for the first time since leaving Michigan and taking over the Cavaliers job. It was pointed out before the game the Wolverines lost a total of 15 games under Beilein the last two seasons. Cleveland is 5-15 this season.

''Thanks for reminding me,'' he said with a laugh.

The Cavaliers have lost four of five on a homestand that ends Friday against Orlando.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Pistons are 0-9 against the Bucks over the last two seasons.

Cavaliers: Host Orlando on Friday. The Magic makes its second visit to Cleveland in a 10-day span, having won 116-104 on Nov. 27.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers
@
  • Detroit and Cleveland meet for the first time this season after the Pistons won three of four meetings last season. Detroit scored an average of 117.8 points per game against Cleveland last season, its highest scoring output against any Eastern Conference foe.
  • The Cavaliers have dropped three in a row and nine of their last 10, including a 119-110 loss to the Bucks on Friday. Cleveland made just five free throws against Milwaukee and now has four games since the start of last season with five or fewer made free throws — no NBA team has more.
  • The Pistons were 15-for-31 from behind the arc in Sunday's 132-98 win over the Spurs. Detroit has increased its three-point efficiency from 34.8 percent last season to 39.3 percent this season, the largest increase in the league.
  • Kevin Love is a 48.0-percent three-point shooter (24-for-50) in 11 career games in Detroit, his best mark in any NBA arena. Over his last seven games against the Pistons at any venue, Love is shooting 55.2 percent from deep.
  • Andre Drummond is averaging 12.3 points per game and eclipsed 15 just once over his last seven games. Drummond averaged 19.6 points and topped 15 points in nine of 13 games to start the season. Through 13 games, he was shooting 69.4 percent from the free throw line but is shooting just 43.5 percent since.

