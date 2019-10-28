Portland
Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 2-2
110
October 28, 2019 - Final
San Antonio
Spurs Spurs 3-0
113
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Trail Blazers 33 18 20 39 110
Spurs 19 26 37 31 113
Points
Lillard POR
28
Assists
Murray SA
8
Rebounds
Tolliver POR
10

Spurs remain unbeaten with 113-110 win over Trail Blazers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Portland point guard Damian Lillard refused to give up when all seemed lost, and nearly willed the Trail Blazers to an improbable win over the San Antonio Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and San Antonio overcame a sluggish start and Lillard's hot finish to beat Portland 113-110 Monday night to remain undefeated.

San Antonio is 3-0 for the eighth time in its 43-year history, but this outcome was in doubt until Lillard's 3-pointer from the right corner bounced in and out as time expired.

''We were on him,'' Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ''He made shots. He drove it too easily, that's for sure. We didn't stay in front of him very well down the stretch, but he's a great player. He put it on himself to just take it and attack the rim and he did and we didn't stay in front of him very well.''

Lillard had 28 points, including 18 straight in the final four minutes, as Portland erased a 15-point deficit. The 6-foot-3 guard was limited to 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting through three quarters before going 6 for 12 in the fourth.

''I'm not going to shy away because of that or try to go away and say, `Alright, it's just not my night,' " Lillard said. ''I'm going to empty it and I'm going to go out swinging.''

He almost took down San Antonio by himself.

The Spurs seemed poised for a comfortable win after narrow victories against New York and Washington, but nearly let the game get away by closing out the contest as sloppily as they opened.

Lillard took the Blazers on an 18-2 run, capped by a pair of 3s to close within 107-104 with 1:57 remaining. A dunk by Lillard cut the margin to a point, 109-108, with 1:10 left. Lillard and Anthony Tolliver missed consecutive 3-point attempts with Portland trailing 113-100. DeRozan missed a pair of free throws, setting up Lillard's final shot.

''You can never count a guy like Damian out,'' DeRozan said. ''He could get it going and missed shots are not going to deter him from trying to get it going. You've got to be aware and he got it going. Thank God we got bailed out.''

San Antonio outscored Portland 30-27 in the third quarter after scoring just 19 points in the first period.

The Blazers had a torrid start despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back and escaping with a 121-119 victory in Dallas on Sunday.

CJ McCollum added 27 points for the Blazers (2-2).

Derrick White added 21 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 and Bryn Forbes 14.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Portland had an 11-man roster available, but coach Terry Stotts opted not to play Nassir Little or Gary Trent Jr. ... Former Spurs center Pau Gasol has not played this season for the Blazers as he continues to rehabilitate from left foot surgery in May. ... Bazemore finished with three points and three rebounds in 24 minutes before fouling out.

Spurs: San Antonio has the fewest days with a losing record in the last 23 years, falling under .500 for 65 days. ... The Spurs will play on the road for the first time this season, taking on former San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday.

STAYING PUT

Popovich said Dejounte Murray's minutes will remain restricted after he missed last season following right ACL surgery in July 2018.

Murray will not play in back-to-back games and will be limited to about five minutes per quarter. Murray had seven points and eight assists in 22 minutes against the Blazers.

Popovich said he was not tempted to put Murray back in the game in the fourth quarter to help defensively as Lillard went on his 18-point run.

''No, he's on a minute restriction,'' Popovich said. ''Either he's on a minute restriction or he's not. One game isn't that important to put him out there when the docs feel he shouldn't be.''

UP NEXT

Blazers: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Spurs: At Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs
@
  • The Trail Blazers defeated the Mavericks on Sunday, 121-119. Portland trailed by 15 points after the first quarter; the Trail Blazers had lost each of their last 15 games when trailing by at least 15 points after the first quarter dating back to 2009.
  • The Spurs are 2-0, and have scored 120+ points in their first two games of a season for the first time under head coach Gregg Popovich. Since 1996-97, San Antonio is an NBA-best 90-6 (.938) when scoring at least 120 points in a game.
  • CJ McCollum scored 18 points in the second quarter in Portland's win over Dallas yesterday, tying him with Danny Green for the second-most points scored in a quarter this season. Damian Lillard then scored 19 points in the third quarter of that game, most in a single quarter by any player this season.
  • Lillard has recorded at least 30 points in a game 129 times in his career with Portland. Lillard's next 30-point game will tie him with Clyde Drexler (130) for most 30-point games in Trail Blazers history.
  • After missing the entire 2018-19 season, Dejounte Murray has averaged 18.5 points on 60.0 percent shooting from the field in his first two games this season. San Antonio has outscored opponents by 17.7 points per 100 possessions with Murray on the floor this season, compared to being outscored by 2.0 points per 100 possessions when he is one the bench.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message