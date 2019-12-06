Indiana
Pacers Pacers 14-8
101
December 6, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Pistons Pistons 9-14
108
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pacers 19 25 31 26 101
Pistons 32 23 16 37 108
Points
Warren IND
26
Assists
Brown DET
6
Rebounds
Drummond DET
22

Griffin, Drummond help Pistons beat Pacers, 108-101

DETROIT (AP) Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey knew his team’s fourth game against the Indiana Pacers was going to be just as physical as the first three.

He also knew Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond could give the Pistons a big edge in that aspect of the game.

Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds, Griffin scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 41 seconds left, and the Pistons beat the Pacers 108-101 on Friday.

“We knew this was going to be a playoff-style game, and the way we played down the stretch was indicative of how we wanted to approach this one,” Casey said. “We were boxing out, we were hitting guys and if we got a foul, it was a hard foul. It wasn’t anything dirty, just good physical basketball.”

Detroit led by 11 at the half, but was outscored 31-16 in the third quarter. Drummond felt it was a small victory to only trail 75-71 going into the fourth.

“They are a really good team and we knew they were going to get back into the game,” he said. “We really did a job sustaining ourselves during their run and only being down four going into the fourth.

“Then we played our (butts) off.”

The Pistons had a 25-2 edge in second-chance points, including 12-0 in the fourth quarter.

“Andre was a monster down the stretch,” Casey said. “It wasn’t a pretty game, but he had 25 and 22 and what I’m proud about, the second-chance points. That was huge.”

Derrick Rose had 14 points and set up Griffin’s go-ahead shot. The Pistons have won three of four.

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the second time in nine games.

“It was execution,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “It’s always about execution. We didn’t get stops when we needed them and when we did force a miss, they got the offensive rebound.”

The Pistons took a 99-97 lead on Luke Kennard’s jumper with 1:55 to play. After Malcolm Brogdon split a pair of free throws, Drummond committed his fifth foul to put Sabonis on the line. He also went 1 for 2, tying the game with 1:22 to play.

Rose and Warren traded short jumpers, making it 101-all, and Griffin took a kick-out from Rose to hit the 3-pointer that gave the Pistons the lead.

“We practice that play all the time, using a bunch of different people,” Casey said. “Derrick ran it just like we drew it up.”

Brogdon turned the ball over under pressure from Bruce Brown and Rose iced it with a pair of jumpers.

“(Rose) was MVP for a reason,” Griffin said. “He’s very poised with the ball in hands and he doesn’t get rattled, especially late in the game.”

The Pistons won the season series 3-1.

“We worked harder on the defensive end and started making some shots to get ourselves back into the third quarter,” McMillan said. “But I thought they were the aggressors all night long. They seemed to want it a little more and they got a 37-point fourth quarter.”

TIP INS

Pacers: Indiana outshot the Pistons 59% to 28% as it got back into the game in the third quarter. ... Victor Oladipo’s knee injury means he won’t play against the Pistons in the regular season.

Pistons: Drummond’s 20-20 game was the 37th of his career, trailing only Dwight Howard (51) among active players.

WINNING THE GAME ON THE BOARDS

Detroit’s 25-2 edge in second-chance points stemmed from their dominance of the boards on both ends. The Pistons grabbed 88% of Indiana’s missed shots and 33% of their own, then upped that to 90% and 60% in the fourth quarter.

“They’re a really physical team, so we knew we had to bring our ‘A’ game,” Drummond said.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At New York on Saturday night.

Pistons: At New Orleans on Monday night.

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons
@
  • These teams will wrap up their 2019-20 series tonight, with the Pistons already having won two of three meetings. Detroit has won four of its last five home games against the Pacers, including a 96-94 victory on October 28.
  • The Pistons opened December with easy wins over the Spurs (132-98 on Sunday) and Cavaliers (127-94 on Tuesday) before a big home loss to the Bucks on Wednesday (127-103). The 24-point setback was Detroit's largest losing margin this season.
  • Indiana has won seven of its last eight games, the only blemish a three-point road loss to the 76ers on Saturday. Over this eight-game stretch (since November 18), the Pacers have an NBA-high .414 three-point percentage and rank second with a .497 field-goal percentage (Bucks, .499).
  • Domantas Sabonis averages 13.1 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the NBA. The franchise record for a single season is 11.8 rebounds per game by Troy Murphy in 2008-09.
  • Malcolm Brogdon has increased his assists per game from 3.2 last season with Milwaukee to the current 7.9 with Indiana. That 4.7-assist jump is the largest in the NBA among those who have played in 70 percent of their team's games both seasons.

