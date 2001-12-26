Oklahoma City
Thunder Thunder 3-5
112
November 7, 2019 - Final
San Antonio
Spurs Spurs 5-3
121
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Thunder 30 27 27 28 112
Spurs 33 23 36 29 121
Points
Aldridge SA
39
Assists
Murray SA
10
Rebounds
Murray SA
8

Aldridge's season-high 39 lead Spur past Thunder 121-112

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Dejounte Murray had been making himself miserable in the film room. Watching turnover after turnover, he promised Spurs teammate LaMarcus Aldridge things were going to change against Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Aldridge was the benefactor of Murray's improved play at point guard, scoring a season-high 39 points to help San Antonio roll over the Thunder 121-112.

''I tell him every day, you're too great of a player to just go missing in action,'' Murray said. ''It's on me being a point guard and the rest of the team. We've got to make sure a guy like that is well-involved early from the jump.''

Murray had with a career-high 10 assists along with 17 points and eight rebounds. The 22-year-old played 26 minutes as San Antonio continues to restrict his play after he missed last season following right knee surgery.

Murray, who was averaging 3.0 turnovers per game, had seven turnovers in back-to-back losses entering Thursday's game.

''I've got to stop being sloppy,'' Murray said.

The Spurs had a season-high 32 assists in snapping their two-game skid. DeMar DeRozan added 16 points and nine assists for the Spurs.

Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder, who entered the game on a two-game winning streak.

''We were hanging around there, we just couldn't get enough stops,'' Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said.

Aldridge finished 19 for 23 from the field and made 10 straight bridging the first and second half.

''LaMarcus was a beast, his rhythm was really good,'' San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. ''He shot quickly, he made quick decisions and he also passed it out of there when he got doubled or there was a crowd. He did a great job of finding other people. He played a really smart game offensively.''

Aldridge had a combined 22 points and shot 8 for 23 during the Spurs' two-game skid but made a 21-foot jumper against the Thunder to open the game.

''I definitely put the work in,'' Aldridge said. ''Just waiting for my shot to come back. The first one felt good, after that I just tried to stay with it.''

Chris Paul had 19 points and five assists in 31 minutes.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City's last win in San Antonio was Dec. 25, 2014. Russell Westbrook had 34 points and 11 assists in the 114-106 victory. ... Mike Muscala played one minute. Muscala has played just 22 minutes in five games after signing with the Thunder in the offseason.

Spurs: Derrick White rode a stationary bike when he wasn't in the game to keep his back loose. White injured his back after falling to the court Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers following a foul by Dwight Howard on a layup attempt. ... San Antonio set a season high with 33 points in the opening quarter.

BIG THREE TO BIG BRO

Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan is mentoring Murray just as he once did for another Spurs point guard, Tony Parker.

''That's a big bro for me for sure,'' Murray said. ''As far as right now, he's coach, coach Tim. Man, the knowledge he has, just everything around. He's always there trying to help me in everything, whether it's in the gym or (watching) film. Having a great dude like that around really helps.''

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Golden State on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Boston on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs
@
  • San Antonio won two of three games against Oklahoma City last season, including a 154-147 double-OT thriller in the first meeting on January 10. It was the first Spurs game that had both teams score at least 145 points since they beat the Nuggets, 161-153, on November 7, 1990.
  • LaMarcus Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points in the 154-147 double-OT win over OKC last season on 20-for-33 (.606) field-goal shooting and 16-for-16 free-throw shooting. The last Spur with a 50-point game on fewer field-goal attempts than Aldridge's 33 was Tim Duncan (53 pts, 28 FGA on 12/26/2001). This game by Duncan was also the last 50-point game by any power forward or center in which that player shot at least 60.0 percent from the field and was perfect from the line (min. 10 FTA).
  • The Thunder have won two straight games after starting the season 1-4. All three of Oklahoma City's wins have come at home this season; the Thunder are allowing 97.8 points per game at home compared to 108.0 per game on the road.
  • The Spurs have lost two straight games after opening the season 4-1. San Antonio has shot 40.8 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from three in these two losses after posting a 47.4 field-goal percentage and a 34.6 three-point percentage over the season's first five games.
  • San Antonio is averaging 18.1 fast-break points this season, which would be its highest mark under Gregg Popovich. Oklahoma City is allowing just 10.0 transition points per game, tied with Indiana for second fewest in the NBA, trailing only Utah (9.0).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message