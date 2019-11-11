Memphis
Grizzlies Grizzlies 3-7
113
November 11, 2019 - Final
San Antonio
Spurs Spurs 5-5
109
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Grizzlies 35 22 34 22 113
Spurs 22 32 26 29 109
Points
Jackson Jr. MEM
24
Assists
DeRozan SA
7
Rebounds
Valanciunas MEM
12

Jackson, Grizzlies spoil Parker's night, beat Spurs 113-109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jaren Jackson Jr.'s inconsistency has mirrored that of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jackson put together his best all-around performance Monday night and it resulted in Memphis' most satisfying victory and first road win.

Jackson had 24 points and the Grizzlies put a damper on Tony Parker's jersey retirement by beating the San Antonio Spurs 113-109 Monday night.

After averaging 44 points and committing 14 fouls in his previous four games, Jackson had six rebounds, five assists, one block and just two personal fouls in 38 minutes against the Spurs.

''He's getting comfortable, his confidence is back,'' Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant said. ''He's just playing with that bop, not thinking too much. We're going to tell him to just hoop.''

Jackson was involved in two pivotal plays with the Grizzlies up 111-109 in the final minute. His 3-pointer with 25.5 seconds was overturned when replays determined the Grizzlies forward was out of bounds. Jackson then blocked DeMar DeRozan's ensuing drive to maintain Memphis' two-point advantage.

Memphis won a coach's challenge that overturned a foul that would have put DeRozan on the line with San Antonio trailing 113-109.

Dillon Brooks had 21 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis, which had lost two straight and five of six.

''I'm proud of them,'' Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. ''We've tried to address the last couple of days that's not our standard. How we've got to compete the right way, play together the right way and this is what we're capable of.''

San Antonio needed a fevered comeback to overcome another sluggish performance on the heels of a 135-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

It was a strange performance given the circumstances.

Parker's uniform was lifted to the rafters alongside fellow Big Three members Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili following the game. That group led San Antonio to four of its five championships and have the most wins (541) of any trio in league history.

That success seems like a distant memory as the Spurs (5-5) suffered their second straight loss and fourth defeat in five games.

The sold-out crowd came in buzzing, but the Spurs didn't give them much to cheer for. San Antonio shot 33 percent in falling behind 35-22 in the first quarter.

''We've got to show some type of urgency, understanding,'' DeRozan said. ''We can't wait until late in the game to try to make something happen, try to make a defensive play. We've got to be consistent from the beginning of the game.''

LaMarcus Aldridge had 19 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and DeRozan had 12 for San Antonio.

Memphis took advantage, attacking the basket continually in building a 16-point lead in the first half behind 22 points in the paint and 51% shooting.

WELCOME HOME

The Spurs welcomed back former players Ginobili, Boris Diaw, Michael Finley, Ian Mahinmi and former assistants Mike Budenholzer, Ime Udoka and James Borrego for Parker's jersey retirement along with Parker's former France National Team members Nicolas Batum and Ronny Turiaf.

A few bats crashed the party, buzzing the court minutes prior to and during Parker's retirement ceremony. Two stadium workers attempted to corral them with nets but the crowd chanted, ''Manu'' in hopes Ginobili would repeat his 2017 performance when he swatted one down. Ginobili rolled up his sleeves and feigned getting up but instead laughed and remained seated as the bats flew up to the rafters.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Former Spurs forward Kyle Anderson had three points, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench. ... Memphis is 39-8 against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Spurs: Derrick White continued to ride a stationary bike to stay loose when he wasn't in the game. White is still feeling the effects of hard fall on his backside against the Lakers on Nov. 3. ... In addition to their Big Three, the Spurs have retired the jerseys of James Silas, George Gervin, Johnny Moore, David Robinson, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson and Bruce Bowen.

UP NEXT

Grizzles: At Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Spurs: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs
@
  • The Spurs have a 71-24 (.747) record versus the Grizzlies. It is the fourth-best record all-time by a team against a team they have played at least 90 times. It trails three other Spurs matchups, as San Antonio has gone 71-22 (.763) against the Nets, 128-43 (.749) against the Clippers and 89-30 (.748) against the Timberwolves.
  • Memphis has allowed at least 105 points in all nine of its games this season, tied for the longest streak in franchise history (two other streaks, in 1997-98 & 2007-08). The Grizzlies, Nets and Pelicans are the only teams to allow 105+ points in all of their games this season (nine games each).
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. matched his season high with 23 points in Memphis' most recent game, a loss to Dallas. He made two three-pointers for just the second time this season and is shooting 25.0 percent from beyond the arc after shooting 35.9 percent from three in his rookie 2018-19 season.
  • San Antonio has lost three of its last four games after starting the season 4-1. The Spurs have been outscored on average, 114.5-108.0, in their last four after outscoring teams on average, 116.2-111.2, over their first five games.
  • The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Celtics despite making a season-high 14 three-pointers. Over its last two games, San Antonio is shooting 46.0 percent from three after connecting at a 31.4-percent clip in its first seven.

