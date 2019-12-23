Philadelphia
76ers 76ers 22-10
125
December 23, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Pistons Pistons 11-20
109
Final
1 2 3 4 T
76ers 30 30 34 31 125
Pistons 23 29 34 23 109
Points
Harris PHI
35
Assists
Simmons PHI
17
Rebounds
Simmons PHI
13

Harris, Simmons lead 76ers to 125-109 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) Two years ago, the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers made a blockbuster trade, with Blake Griffin coming to the Motor City in exchange for Tobias Harris.

Monday, it appeared the long-term winner of the trade has been the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harris outscored Griffin 35-8 and Ben Simmons added a triple-double as the 76ers beat the Pistons 125-109,

''We were able to get our offense rolling, score, get stops and get out in transition'', said Harris, who was traded to Philadelphia in February. ''We did a good job of just attacking.''

Joel Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who improved to 11-4 in their last 15 games. Simmons finished with 16 points, a career-high 17 assists and 13 rebounds.

''I was just sharing the ball, moving with pace and trying to tighten any gaps,'' he said.

Reserve Furkan Korkmaz added a career-high 21.

''Furkan gave us some good contributions,'' Sixers coach Brett Brown said. ''We had 33 assists and 12 turnovers, which is an incredible ratio - Ben had 17 of those assists - and I especially liked our offensive rebounding.''

Andre Drummond had 27 for the Pistons, who have lost five in a row. Griffin, who had missed the previous two games with knee soreness, scored eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.

''I've got no excuse,'' said Griffin, who has also been dealing with flu-like symptoms. ''I've just got to be better. I'm used to contributing more and I just haven't been able to do that.''

The Pistons rebounded a season-low 59% of Philadelphia's missed shots. Detroit's three lowest defensive-rebound percentages of the season, all under 70%, have come in the last three games.

''We've been looking at it, believe me,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ''Some of it is just boxing out, but a lot of it is guys coming in from the corners. It's a little bit of everything. Guys are shooting in and we don't have vision of them, and when Andre helps on someone, we have to crack down on his man.''

Korkmaz had 10 points in the third period to help the Sixers build a 10-point lead, but Derrick Rose's layup made it 94-86 going into the fourth.

Philadelphia forced three turnovers in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and expanded their lead to 103-92. After that, its dominant rebounding kept the Pistons from getting back into the game.

Drummond sat out the first 8:42 of the game after missing shootaround Monday morning. It was the first time he had come off the bench since his rookie season.

''That's a team rule,'' Casey said. ''We might be getting our butts kicked on the floor, but we're going to have discipline.''

The Sixers led by as many as 12 in the first half, but Svi Mykhailiuk and Markieff Morris combined for 19 points to keep Detroit within 60-52.

Late in the half, Harris threw a misplaced lob to Simmons, who was able to reach back and make a reverse layup. On the next possession, the pair flipped roles, with Harris guiding a Simmons alley-oop into the basket.

''He had a small defender, and I know he can make spectacular plays, so I just threw the ball in the air,'' Harris said. ''He made a crazy layup and the next time he threw me one like I have athleticism like he does. I managed to get it in, so that was cool.''

Tim Frazier scored seven points in the first four minutes of the third, helping the Pistons tie the game at 65, but the 48-30 rebounding deficit was too much for Detroit to overcome.

''I think a lot of the problem is coming from transition defense,'' Griffin said. ''We're not getting matched up, so we're all trying to pick up someone we aren't used to guarding from a position we're not used to playing.''

TIP INS

76ers: The Sixers have beaten the Pistons five straight times and are 5-0 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons: Griffin, Christian Wood and Rose all played despite knee issues, but Bruce Brown (calf) and Luke Kennard (knee) missed the game.

STRUGGLES AT HOME

The Pistons have lost five straight at home, matching their longest streak since moving to Little Caesars Arena in 2017.

LINGERING BAD FEELINGS

Griffin and Harris had to be separated with 5:21 to play. Both players were issued technicals, just as Simmons and Wood had been after a third-quarter disagreement.

BEST IN 51 YEARS

Simmons became the first 76er to have at least 16 points, 17 assists and 13 rebounds since Wilt Chamberlain did it twice in 1968.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.

Pistons: Host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons
@
  • Philadelphia beat Detroit in its first road game of the season on October 26, 117-111. The 76ers went on to win their next two on the road, but are 3-8 away from home since, tied for seventh worst in the NBA since November 4. The nine teams that have an equal or worse road record than Philadelphia since this date have a combined overall win percentage of .294 this season.
  • Philadelphia snapped its season-long-tying three-game losing streak by beating Washington on Saturday, 125-108. The 76ers held the Wizards to a 40.9 field-goal percentage and have gone 13-2 this season when holding opponents under 45.0 percent.
  • Detroit has lost four straight after losing at home to Chicago on Saturday, 119-107. The Pistons are an NBA-worst 0-14 this season when allowing more than 110 points and are the only team yet to win when doing so.
  • Josh Richardson and Joel Embiid jointly led the 76ers with 21 points in their win over the Wizards. Richardson has shot 52.0 percent from the field over his last two games after shooting 34.4 percent in his first five games back from a six-game injury layoff.
  • Blake Griffin has missed three of Detroit's last four games. The Pistons are 7-8 when Griffin plays this season compared to 4-11 without him. Since he joined the team via a mid-season trade in 2017-18, the Pistons are 57-58 when he plays compared to 34-45 without him.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message