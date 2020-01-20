New York
Knicks Knicks 12-32
106
January 20, 2020 - Final
Cleveland
Cavaliers Cavaliers 12-32
86
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Knicks 26 23 30 27 106
Cavaliers 26 24 14 22 86
Points
Randle NY
19
Assists
Payton NY
8
Rebounds
Thompson CLE
22

Morris, Randle lead Knicks past Cavs 106-86

CLEVELAND (AP) The New York Knicks came out on top in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the standings Monday night.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points and New York used a strong second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-86.

Both teams are 12-32 and lead only Atlanta in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks had lost eight of nine. Cleveland, coming off a six-game trip, has lost five in a row and 10 of 12.

New York trailed by one at halftime but took over in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland 30-14.

''We put consecutive stops together early in the third,'' Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. ''It built some momentum and it spilled over to everything that we did from there.''

The Knicks had four losses by more than 20 points in their difficult stretch, including a 121-98 blowout at home to Phoenix last week.

''It's good to see guys make some shots and kind of build confidence,'' Morris said. ''We're trying to go in the right direction.''

The Cavaliers, who went 2-4 on the extended trip and blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday in Chicago, looked like a tired team after halftime. The Knicks led 79-64 going into the fourth and pushed the margin to 21 in the final minutes.

''That sounds like an excuse, but I've seen it time and time again where you come and out lay an egg and and it's just slow motion,'' Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. ''That's kind of how we felt tonight.''

Cleveland shot a season-low 34% and scored 36 points in the second half, leading coach John Beilein to say his players were gassed following the quick turnaround for Monday's game.

''That is the explanation I can give you right now because we were just not good,'' he said. ''We couldn't make a shot. We missed 62 shots.''

Reggie Bullock, Bobby Portis and Damyean Dotson each scored 12 points for New York.

Tristan Thompson had a career-high 22 rebounds and 13 points for Cleveland. Collin Sexton scored 17 points, and Cedi Osman had 14.

The Knicks scored 11 straight points during a 17-4 run in the third quarter to take a 66-54 lead. Morris hit a 3-pointer and turned his right ankle after coming down on Love's foot. Love was called for a foul, which was upgraded to a flagrant 1 after a review. Morris made the free throw to complete the four-point play.

Morris' ankle was heavily taped after the game and he said it was sore. He'll be examined Tuesday.

The game was close in the first half, which had seven ties and 10 lead changes. Larry Nance Jr. hit a 3-pointer prior to the buzzer giving Cleveland a 50-49 lead at halftime.

The Cavaliers dressed 10 players, including two called up from the G-League, due to injuries and illness.

TIP-INS

Knicks: G Dennis Smith Jr. (strained left oblique), who missed his 13th straight game, will be re-evaluated later this week. The third-year pro was injured on Dec. 23 against Washington. ... Rookie G RJ Barrett (sprained right ankle) was inactive for the second game in a row.

Cavaliers: C John Henson (sore back) and G Brandon Knight (sore left knee) were out. ... C Ante Zizic (illness) missed his fifth straight game. ... F Tyler Cook was signed to a second 10-day contract. ... F Alfonzo McKinnie's 10-day contract expired Sunday. ... G Matt Mooney, signed to a two-way contract last week, scored his first career basket in the fourth quarter.

STERN MEMORIAL

Miller said the Knicks coaching staff and players plan on attending the Tuesday memorial service for NBA commissioner emeritus David Stern, who passed away Jan. 1 in New York.

''For what he did for the league, it's the least we could do,'' Morris said.

PROGRESS REPORT

Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr., who sprained his left knee Jan. 5, has begun basketball activities, but there's no timetable for his return. The rookie was injured on a non-contact play while driving to the basket against Minnesota. Porter is averaging 8.5 points in 34 games.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Host Washington on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
@
  • These teams split two meetings in November, both played in New York. The Knicks' 123-105 win in the second of those games (November 18) snapped an 11-game home losing streak versus Cleveland, the longest home losing streak in franchise history to a given opponent.
  • The Knicks have lost eight of their last nine games overall, including a 90-87 home setback versus the 76ers on Saturday. New York had allowed at least 120 points in five straight games prior to Saturday, its longest such streak since 1967.
  • The Cavaliers have lost four straight games, allowing an average of 121.8 points and a .531 field-goal percentage. Cleveland's .487 opponent field-goal percentage for the season is the second worst in the NBA (Wizards, .490).
  • Over his last three games, Collin Sexton is averaging 26.3 points on 51.7 percent shooting, including 55.0 percent from three-point range (11/20). His streak of three straight 25-point games is tied for the longest of his career.
  • Darius Garland leads all rookies with 43 games started this season, and is one of two rookies to have started all of their teams' games (Kendrick Nunn, Mia). RJ Barrett is tied for third among rookies with 41 starts.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message