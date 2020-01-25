Chicago
Bulls Bulls 18-30
118
January 25, 2020 - Final
Cleveland
Cavaliers Cavaliers 12-34
106
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Bulls 25 34 40 19 118
Cavaliers 31 26 19 30 106
Points
LaVine CHI
44
Assists
LaVine CHI
8
Rebounds
Love CLE
11

Zach LaVine scores 44 as Bulls beat Cavaliers 118-106

CLEVELAND (AP) Zach LaVine fell just short of a perfect night Saturday.

LaVine scored 44 points and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-106. The 6-foot-5 guard also finished with 10 rebounds and eight assists, barely missing his first career triple-double.

''I haven't had one before, so when it got to the last two minutes, I was thinking maybe I could get those two assists,'' LaVine said. ''It's all right. I'll get one eventually.''

LaVine did everything else.

He made 16 of 30 shots and had 27 points at halftime. LaVine drove past his defender for clear looks at the basket, scored when he was double-teamed in the lane, hit five 3-pointers and was 7 of 8 from the line.

''Zach LaVine was just unbelievable - driving, shooting, making back-door cuts - he did it in every way,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said.

LaVine scored 42 points on Jan. 20, including 21 in the fourth quarter when the Bulls rallied from a 15-point deficit to win. Cleveland, which has lost seven straight and 12 of 14, had no better success stopping LaVine this time.

''We've tried everything now,'' Cavaliers coach John Beilein said.. ''He challenges people. None of it's worked against LaVine.''

LaVine scored a career-high 49 points against Charlotte on Nov. 23, a total he had a good chance to surpass for most of the game.

''I wanted to come out more aggressive tonight,'' he said. ''When you get a team on their heels, you can pick up the (offensive) pressure even more.''

LaVine was held to 16 points when the Cavaliers beat the Bulls in Cleveland on Oct. 30. The teams play for the fourth and final time this season in Chicago on March 10.

Tomas Satoransky had 19 points for the Bulls, who were coming off a home loss to Sacramento on Friday and arrived around 1:30 a.m.

Kevin Love scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds for Cleveland. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman each had 18 points.

The game was tied at 69 midway through the third quarter before the Bulls went on a 30-7 run to go ahead 99-76. Chicago outscored Cleveland 40-19 in the period.

Cleveland cut a 24-point deficit to 112-103 with two minutes to play, but got no closer.

''We were desperate,'' Love said. ''We have to have that sense of urgency the entire game. ''When we don't have that you see we get down double digits.''

The Cavaliers had lopsided home losses to New York and Washington this week.

TIP-INS

Bulls: C Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) have been ruled out through the All-Star break. ... Satoransky avoided injury after being hit in the face by teammate Luke Kornet's shoulder in the third quarter.

Cavaliers: Cleveland was called for a delay of game warning for not getting on the court in time at the beginning of the second quarter. The call resulted in a technical since the Cavaliers had a delay of game in the first quarter, but Ryan Arcidiacono missed the free throw. ... Newly hired Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski attended the game and was given a loud ovation when shown on the video board.

HELPING HAND

Osman, a native of Turkey, is raising money to help victims of a strong earthquake that rocked the eastern part of the country Saturday. Osman donated $200 for each 3-pointer made by the two teams, a total matched by teammate Larry Nance Jr. The Bulls and Cavaliers combined to hit 25 3-pointers.

''It's not in my hometown - it happened in a different city,'' Osman said. ''I wish I could be there with those people, but at least I felt like I had do something to help.''

PLAYING THROUGH

Chicago didn't play like a team that has been plagued by injuries. Forward Lauri Markkanen, the Bulls' second-leading scorer, will miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip. The 7-footer had an MRI on Thursday after experiencing soreness in the hip for about a week.

''I love the guys we have,'' Boylen said. ''We've got a next-man-up mentality''

UP NEXT

Bulls: host San Antonio on Monday. Chicago is 10-15 at United Center this season.

Cavaliers: visit Detroit on Monday. The Pistons lead the season series 2-1.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
@
  • When these teams met last Saturday, the Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Cavs 118-116. The Bulls forced 27 turnovers, their most in nearly 13 years. Chicago entered the weekend forcing a league-high 18.2 turnovers per game and Cleveland commits 16.2 per game, second most in the NBA (Atl, 16.9).
  • Cleveland has lost six in a row, allowing averages of 119.5 points and 52.7 percent from the field. Since the start of last season, the Cavs have given up a league-worst 49.3 field-goal percentage and their opponents have hit at least 50 percent in 61 games — 12 more than any other team (Was, 49).
  • Collin Sexton is shooting 48.2 percent (27-of-56) from three-point range in January after entering the New Year at 27.3 percent for the season. That +20.9 percent increase is the largest in the NBA (minimum 30 3PA before and since Jan. 1).
  • Darius Garland turns 20 years old on Sunday and needs just five points Saturday to pass Sexton for the third-most points ever by a Cavaliers teenager. LeBron James had 2362 points before turning 20, Kyrie Irving had 760, Sexton had 558 and Garland has 554.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message