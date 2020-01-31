Toronto
Raptors Raptors 34-14
105
January 31, 2020 - Final
Detroit
Pistons Pistons 17-32
92
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Raptors 30 30 18 27 105
Pistons 20 27 22 23 92
Points
Siakam TOR
30
Assists
VanVleet TOR
9
Rebounds
Drummond DET
20

Raptors shoot for 10th straight win against lowly Pistons

Dwane Casey's second season as head coach of the Detroit Pistons has been much rockier than the first.

The Pistons made the playoffs last season with All-Star forward Blake Griffin leading the charge. They also swept the season series from eventual NBA champion Toronto, Casey's former team.

However, Griffin has missed most of this season and underwent knee surgery a month ago. Detroit is floundering without him, including its first two meetings with the Raptors this season.

They'll play the third game of the four-game season series at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

The Raptors defeated the Pistons 125-113 on Oct. 30 and 112-99 on Dec. 18. Toronto will try to extend its nine-game winning streak after defeating Cleveland 115-109 on Thursday.

The losses have continued to pile up for Detroit, which enters Friday's contest with a four-game losing streak.

Brooklyn defeated the Pistons twice during that stretch, including a 125-115 outcome on Wednesday. Both teams shot 50.6 percent from the field but the Pistons committed seven more turnovers than the Nets.

"I was very disappointed," Casey said. "It was 28-8 between the first four minutes of the first quarter and the first four minutes of the third quarter. That's what's disappointing in a relatively statistically close game."

Casey was also disappointed in the play of rookie forward Sekou Doumbouya. The Pistons were outscored by 20 points during Doumbouya's eight scoreless minutes.

"There's a lot of things that are going on. It's about being a pro. He's 18 or 19 years old, [it] isn't easy. He has to grow up," Casey said. "He's got the talent, it's there. It's in there, we just have to continue to develop him not only as a basketball player, but as a young man. There's a lot of things he needs to understand about what it means to be a pro."

The Pistons were playing catch-up throughout the second half.

"I think guys were definitely getting frustrated," reserve big man Christian Wood said. "I think there were a couple missed calls here and there, but just got to play through it -- we've got to learn how to play through it."

The Raptors played without center Marc Gasol, who is nursing a hamstring injury, at Cleveland. They rode the scoring of forward Serge Ibaka, who had 26 points, and the formidable backcourt duo of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet to their latest victory.

Lowry had 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while VanVleet contributed eight points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.

"Those two guys are really complete players," coach Nick Nurse said of Lowry and VanVleet. "They've got the point-guard mentality where they're going to run the team. They're going to play with toughness, IQ, lead by example -- those kinds of things rub off on the other guys a little bit.

"Both shoot the ball well, [both are] capable of getting in the paint and scoring, putting their body on people. But they defend, man," Nurse added. "They get up into people. They take charges, block bigger guys out. They're very similar players -- one 10 years younger than the other -- but they play very similar to each other."

--Field Level Media

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons
@
  • Toronto has won both of its games against Detroit this season after going 0-3 against the Pistons in 2018-19. The Raptors have upped their scoring average against the Pistons from 106.0 last season to 118.5 in 2019-20.
  • The Raptors have won eight straight road games, the longest active streak in the NBA and one shy of the longest in franchise history (from Feb. 11-March 20, 2018). Toronto has scored at least 110 points in all eight of these games and have outscored opponents, 118.8-111.1, on average during this streak.
  • The Pistons have lost four straight games after winning three of their previous four. Detroit outscored opponents, 119.8-104.5, on average during that 3-1 stretch but have been outscored, 121.5-109.5, on average in their four losses since.
  • Serge Ibaka scored a season-high 26 points in his team's win in Cleveland last night, shooting 10-of-14 (.714) from the field and 3-of-6 from three. Ibaka has improved from a 29.0-percent three-point shooter last season to 38.1 percent this season — his +9.1-percent improvement is the third largest by any player from 2018-19 to 2019-20 (min. 100 3PA both seasons).
  • In their loss to the Nets on Wednesday, the Pistons had two 20-point scorers off the bench in Reggie Jackson (23 points) and Christian Wood (20 points). Detroit has had at least one bench player score 20+ points in 27 games this season, second most in the NBA behind only the Los Angeles Clippers (34).

