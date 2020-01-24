Phoenix
Suns Suns 19-26
103
January 24, 2020 - Final
San Antonio
Spurs Spurs 20-24
99
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Suns 22 34 22 25 103
Spurs 28 16 28 27 99
Points
Booker PHO
35
Assists
Booker PHO
10
Rebounds
Ayton PHO
11

Suns snap 11-game skid in San Antonio, topple Spurs 103-99

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Devin Booker let his teammates and coaches know just how tired he was of losing to San Antonio.

When the Phoenix guard wasn’t jawing at the opposition, Booker was encouraging his teammates to fight and imploring his coaches to protest every call that went against the Suns.

Booker did his part, scoring 35 points before fouling out and the Suns held on to beat the Spurs 103-99 on Friday night, snapping an 11-game skid in San Antonio.

“He was wanting me to challenge every call,” Suns coach Monty Williams said while chuckling. “I’m like, ‘Dude, I only got one.’ But I thought that was what helped us, his will. He’s lost here a lot and he wanted this one bad. We wanted it bad.”

Booker has scored at least 30 points eight times in January and is averaging 31.3 points in 12 games this month. He has scored more than 35 points in six other games in January, but Friday’s output was the most satisfying.

“I said it at the end of the third to start the fourth: ‘We’re not leaving here without a victory,’” Booker said. “We wanted this one bad.”

Phoenix won in San Antonio for the first time since Feb. 27, 2013.

The Spurs rallied in the fourth, cutting the Suns’ lead to 94-93 on a pair of free throws by Derrick White following Booker’s fifth foul with 3:52 remaining. Booker responded with a jumper over White on the ensuing possession before fouling out with 1:31 remaining.

Dario Saric’s follow of a missed shot put Phoenix up 100-96 with a minute remaining over a smaller lineup and snap San Antonio’s three-game winning streak.

“It wasn’t plays, it wasn’t necessarily schemes, it was just a lot of heart and competitive intensity on both ends,” Williams said.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which had won six of nine entering their second game of the season against Phoenix.

LaMarcus Aldridge (16 points) and Derrick White (13) were the only other Spurs to score in double figures.

Saric had 20 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 and Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

Phoenix outscored San Antonio 23-7 to open the second quarter. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called two timeouts in a matter of minutes in a failed attempt to stem the momentum.

“Second quarter was a killer,” Popovich said. “I thought their physicality, they got up into us in the second quarter. We had seven turnovers and that really kicked us.”

The Spurs would score six straight points to pull within nine at 53-44, but Booker drained a 25-foot 3-pointer to put the Suns up 56-44 at the half. Booker scored 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting in the quarter.

“Every night he has that kind of game,” Saric said. “I think he’s just unbelievable how he can score and he’s still young. He’s an unbelievable scorer, and he can pass, too. I don’t know what to say, he’s amazing.”

It was the second time this season the Suns held the Spurs to 16 points in the second quarter, also doing so Dec. 14.

“In that second quarter, we tried to impose our will on the game,” Booker said.

TIP-INS

Suns: Williams, a former Spurs player, executive and assistant, received a warm ovation when he was introduced before the game. Williams played for San Antonio from 1996-98, was a coaching staff intern in 2005 and returned to serve as the team’s vice president of basketball operations in 2017 and '18. ... Phoenix was plus-18 in the second quarter, its third highest differential in any quarter this season.

Spurs: Mills has made 100 3-pointers in a season for the sixth time with the Spurs, second only to Danny Green’s seven seasons. ... DeMarre Carroll was inactive, wearing a purple suit with white stripes as he sat behind the Spurs’ bench. Carroll has played in only 15 games this season since signing as a free agent in the offseason. … Phoenix held San Antonio to 16 points in the second quarter Dec. 14, but the Spurs won that game in overtime, 121-119.

NICE FEELING

Booker smiled when asked how it feels to quiet a raucous crowd on the road with a 3-pointer.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Booker finished 11 for 20 overall and 3 for 7 on 3-pointers in 41 minutes.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Memphis on Sunday night.

Spurs: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs
@
  • San Antonio has won 11 straight home games against Phoenix, its longest home win streak versus the Suns all-time. The Spurs have longer active home win streaks versus three teams: the Wizards (20), the Nets (17) and the Nuggets (13).
  • The Suns have lost two straight games after winning four of their previous five. In January, Phoenix is allowing 103.0 points per game in its five wins compared to 117.8 in its six losses.
  • The Spurs have won three straight after starting January with a 4-5 record. San Antonio has scored at least 120 points in back-to-back games and its six total 120-point games in January are tied for the most in the NBA this month.
  • Ricky Rubio is averaging career highs in points (13.3) and assists (9.2), with his assist average ranking second to LeBron James (10.8). Rubio managed just three helpers in his team's loss to Indiana on Wednesday, but posted eight or more in 22 of his previous 24 games.
  • LaMarcus Aldridge is shooting 49.3 percent (35-of-71) from three-point range over his last 15 games, tied with Justin Holiday (Ind) for the second-best mark in the NBA since December 23 behind only Utah's Joe Ingles (50.0 percent, min. 50 3PA).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message