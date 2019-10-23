Sacramento
Kings Kings 0-1
95
October 23, 2019 - Final
Phoenix
Suns Suns 1-0
124
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Kings 29 30 17 19 95
Suns 25 29 32 38 124
Points
Hield SAC
28
Assists
Rubio PHO
11
Rebounds
Ayton PHO
11

Suns start slow, then blow past Kings 124-95

PHOENIX (AP) Coach Monty Williams wanted Jevon Carter to slow down. The backup point guard didn't pay attention.

Two unexpected 3-pointers later, the Phoenix Suns had the spark they needed to blow past the Sacramento Kings for a 124-95 win in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

''Jevon just doesn't listen to me, that's pretty much it,'' Williams said with a grin. ''He just goes nuts, hits shots and defensively he gets all over people. He has selective hearing. I was trying to scream to him to slow down, but he's a pitbull. That's what I love about him.''

While the reserves stepped up, the starters played well, too.

Devin Booker had 22 points and 10 assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21 points. Veteran guard Ricky Rubio had 11 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals in his first game after signing a three-year deal worth $51 million.

It was an encouraging night for a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2010 and finished with a dismal 19-63 record last season.

''We have a lot of potential, but it's just one game,'' Rubio said. ''We have to show it every night. Tomorrow we come back, go to practice and get better.''

Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick one year ago, added 18 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 9 of 14 from the field.

Sacramento was led by Buddy Hield, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half. Hield shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Marvin Bagley III added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Kings shot just 28 percent from the field and had 18 turnovers in the second half.

''They had the momentum, they made shots, they made plays, they played harder than us,'' Hield said. ''They deserved to win.''

Williams won in his Suns coaching debut. The 48-year-old Williams coached the New Orleans Hornets for five seasons from 2010-15 and got another opportunity with Phoenix during the offseason.

The Suns trailed by five at halftime but rallied for an 86-76 advantage headed into the fourth. Carter hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third to give the Suns some unexpected offense, highlighting an impressive run by the Suns' second unit.

Carter finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Tyler Johnson added 10 points in 17 minutes.

''We just go out there, play hard and play together,'' Carter said. ''Sometimes it's going to work. Sometimes it's not. But I feel more times than not it's going to work.''

EMOTIONAL NIGHT

Williams also won as a head coach for the first time without his wife Ingrid, who died in a car accident in 2016 at 44 years old.

''First time I've done this without Ingrid and that was just different,'' Williams said. ''A lot of emotions, a lot of good stuff. So thankful my kids were there tonight for the whole game and got to see that. So glad I got to do that with this group.''

TIP-INS

Kings: F Harry Giles III (sore left knee) was held out. ... The game was the Kings debut of coach Luke Walton. The 39-year-old coached the Lakers for three seasons before being fired during the past offseason. ... One of Walton's assistants is Igor Kokoskov, who coached the Suns last season before getting fired after just one year.

Suns: Rookie guards Ty Jerome (right ankle sprain) and Cameron Johnson (left calf soreness) were inactive. ... Booker was called for a technical foul in the third quarter after arguing with a referee. ... The Suns improved to 36-17 all-time in home openers.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Portland on Friday.

Suns: Visit Denver on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns
@
  • Sacramento forced 15.9 turnovers per game last season, second in the NBA behind Oklahoma City (16.7). The Kings averaged 20.9 fast-break points, most in the league.
  • Phoenix has the youngest roster in the NBA with an average age of 24 years and 121 days. Last season, the Suns averaged 89.3 points from their players aged 25 or younger, second most in their franchise behind their inaugural 1968-69 season (95.3, based on season age, February 1).
  • The Kings and Suns have the two worst records this decade, with Sacramento being 262-460 (.363) and Phoenix going 272-450 (.377). Sacramento has gone the longest without winning an NBA title (68 seasons) while Phoenix has the third-longest drought, not winning a title in its 51-year existence.
  • Buddy Hield finished fourth in the NBA with 278 three-pointers in his third season. His 602 threes in his career are the most by any player in their first three seasons in the NBA.
  • Last season, Deandre Ayton became the first rookie to average at least 15.0 points (16.3) and 1.0 rebounds (10.3) since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16. Among all rookies in NBA history to average at least 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, Ayton's 58.5 field-goal percentage in 2018-19 was the highest.

