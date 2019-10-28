Utah
Jazz Jazz 3-1
96
October 28, 2019 - Final
Phoenix
Suns Suns 2-2
95
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Jazz 28 18 24 26 96
Suns 21 18 31 25 95
Points
Bogdanovic UTA
29
Assists
Rubio PHO
8
Rebounds
Gobert UTA
18

Mitchell's last-second FT lifts Jazz over Suns 96-95

PHOENIX (AP) Donovan Mitchell would have loved to end the game with some sort of highlight-reel dunk or step-back 3-pointer that would be replayed over and over again on television for the next 24 hours.

But it wasn't that kind of night for the Utah Jazz.

A physical drive, a drawn foul and a clutch free throw would have to do.

Mitchell scored 25 points, including the game-winning foul shot with 0.4 seconds left, and the Jazz rallied to beat the Phoenix Suns 96-95 on Monday.

''It's me just attacking, coming downhill,'' Mitchell said. ''(Jevon) Carter was a great defender all game, but I just made a move and tried to get to the free throw line. I didn't do that much in the second half, but I did on the final play.''

Mitchell took the ball in the backcourt in the final seconds and then drove through the lane past Carter, getting fouled by Devin Booker as he tried to make a layup. Mitchell sank the first free throw before missing the second, and Frank Kaminsky III's last-second heave was well short.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 18 rebounds and made 11 of 12 free throws.

Utah won despite shooting just 38 percent from the field and committing 23 turnovers. The Jazz made up for it with good defense, especially in the final minutes.

''We didn't put our heads down after those mistakes. Got back and really worked to get stops,'' coach Quin Snyder said. ''When you do that, you have a chance. We had some really big plays down the stretch.''

The teams were tied at 70 heading into the fourth quarter before the Suns pushed ahead with five straight points. The game was tied again when Bogdanovic scored on a fast-break layup and was fouled with 1:45 left. He made the free throw to give the Jazz a 95-92 lead.

Phoenix (2-2) was led by Booker's 21 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 and Carter had 15, including a 3-pointer that tied it at 95 with less than a minute left.

Aron Baynes scored 12 for the Suns, including a career-high three 3-pointers. He made just 25 shots from beyond the arc in his first seven seasons, including 21 last year.

Ricky Rubio faced Utah (3-1) for the first time since signing a free-agent deal with the Suns in the offseason. He finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

''I like how in the tough moments we get together and play with passion,'' Rubio said. ''The only difference not making the playoffs or making it is winning these kinds of games. I know we are young, we are learning, but we have to close out.''

Both teams struggled to make shots in the first half as the Jazz built a 46-39 lead. Bogdanovic led Utah with 14 points.

MORE THAN 0.4 SECONDS?

Phoenix coach Monty Williams thought Mitchell got fouled with 1.8 seconds left instead of 0.4, which made it nearly impossible to get a last-second shot toward the rim. The call was not reviewed.

Williams said that was frustrating, but it wasn't his team's biggest problem.

''That is a tough one to swallow but that wasn't the reason we lost,'' he said. ''Our ball movement was stagnant tonight.''

TIP-INS

Jazz: Dante Exum was out with a right knee injury. ... Utah outrebounded Phoenix 35-22 in the first half. ... Mitchell was called for a flagrant 1 foul in the third quarter after trying to fight around a screen by Baynes.

Suns: Rubio returned after missing one game with a bruised left knee. ... Ty Jerome is out with a sprained right ankle. ... Phoenix had a moment of silence before the game for Al Bianchi, who was an assistant coach and scout for the Suns for 23 seasons, including during the team's run to the NBA Finals in 1976. The team said he died at age 87. ... Booker got a flagrant 1 foul in the third quarter for hitting Gobert in the groin while fighting around a screen.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Clippers on Wednesday.

Suns: Travel to Golden State on Wednesday.

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns
@
  • Since 2015-16, the Jazz are 14-1 against the Suns, the third-best record against any single opponent in that span (minimum 10 games played). Utah has held Phoenix to 105 points or fewer in 20 straight games, the NBA's longest active streak by a team against any opponent.
  • Utah defeated Sacramento on Saturday, 113-81, making 18 three-pointers after making just 14 over the first two games of the season. The Jazz assisted on 28 of their 44 baskets (63.6 percent) against the Kings after assisting on 34 of their 69 baskets (49.3 percent) against the Thunder and Lakers.
  • The Suns beat the Clippers, 130-122, their first win over Los Angeles since April 13, 2016 (12 straight losses). Phoenix leads the NBA in net rating so far this season at +10.9 after ranking 29th last season at -8.9 (Utah ranks second this season in net rating at +9.8).
  • Bojan Bogdanovic returned from an ankle injury and put up 26 points in 24 minutes against the Kings, the first time in his career he has scored 25+ points in under 25 minutes. He has 42 points, the most by a Jazz forward in his first two games with the team since Carlos Boozer in 2004 (43).
  • Devin Booker put up 30 points and eight assists against the Clippers and leads the team in points (70) and assists (25) this season. Booker is the second player in franchise history with 70+ points and 25+ assists through three team games of a season joining Kevin Johnson in 1990-91 and 1993-94.

