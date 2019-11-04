Philadelphia
76ers 76ers 5-1
109
November 4, 2019 - Final
Phoenix
Suns Suns 5-2
114
Final
1 2 3 4 T
76ers 31 30 21 27 109
Suns 29 26 26 33 114
Points
Booker PHO
40
Assists
Rubio PHO
10
Rebounds
Harris PHI
10

Booker scores 40 as Suns hand 76ers 1st loss, 114-109

PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker scored 40 points, Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the NBA's final undefeated team by knocking off the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Monday night.

Phoenix (5-2) is three games over .500 for the first time in more than four years. The surprising Suns are on a three-game winning streak and off to their best seven-game start since 2013.

Booker, serenaded with MVP chants from the home crowd in the fourth quarter, has 6,003 points in his career. He's the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 6,000. The fifth-year guard, who turned 23 last week, finished 15 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 7 of 7 on free throws.

Phoenix pushed ahead 100-93 midway through the final quarter, but the lead quickly disappeared and Al Horford tied the game when he came flying down the lane for a one-handed, putback slam.

From that point, it was back and forth until the Suns went up in the final few minutes when Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. made big buckets to put them in front for good.

Playing without suspended star Joel Embiid, the Sixers (5-1) were led by Horford's 32 points. Horford tied a career high with five 3-pointers and shot 13 of 20 from the field. Tobias Harris added 24 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 20.

Horford nailed a 27-foot 3 at the buzzer to put the 76ers ahead 61-55 at halftime. The 13-year veteran shot 6 of 7 from the field in the first half, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Embiid served the second game of his two-game suspension for an altercation with Minnesota's Karl Anthony-Towns last week. The 7-foot center is eligible to return when the 76ers travel to face the Jazz on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

76ers: G/F Shake Milton didn't play because of a bone bruise and mild sprain in his left knee. ... Ben Simmons had five steals in the first half and finished with seven.

Suns: G Ty Jerome missed his seventh straight game to start his rookie season because of a right ankle sprain. ... The Suns trailed by six at halftime despite shooting 55 percent from the field. ... Booker scored the Suns' first 11 points of the third quarter and 16 in the period. ... Aron Baynes finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

UP NEXT

76ers: At the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Suns: Host the Miami Heat on Thursday.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

  • The 76ers are off to their first 5-0 start since beginning the 2000-01 season with 10 straight victories. The '00-01 team was also the last Sixers team to advance to NBA Finals (lost to Lakers in five games).
  • The Suns are off to their best six-game start since also beginning the 2013-14 season, 4-2. Phoenix didn't pick up its fourth win of the season in 2018-19 until November 23, the team's 18th game of the season.
  • Philadelphia is averaging an NBA-high 59.6 points per game in the paint this season. The Sixers scored 84 points in the paint in their most recent win against Portland, the most by the team since 2000-01.
  • The 76ers were trailing, 93-72, with 4:53 left in the third quarter against the Trail Blazers. Their 21-point comeback win ties the largest comeback win by any team so far this season (Heat vs. Bucks on Oct. 26).
  • In five starts since the suspension of Deandre Ayton, Aron Baynes is averaging 17.0 points and 6.4 rebounds with 56.9/44.0/76.2 percent shooting splits. Baynes has made 12 three-pointers this season, second most among listed centers (Karl-Anthony Towns — 18).

