Philadelphia
76ers 76ers 3-0
105
October 28, 2019 - Final
Atlanta
Hawks Hawks 2-1
103
Final
1 2 3 4 T
76ers 31 32 19 23 105
Hawks 40 25 18 20 103
Points
Embiid PHI
36
Assists
Young ATL
9
Rebounds
Embiid PHI
13

Embiid scores 36 as 76ers top Hawks 105-103 to stay unbeaten

ATLANTA (AP) Joel Embiid missed the previous game with an ankle injury, and the Philadelphia 76ers weren't sure he'd be able to play Monday night until he tested it during warmups.

He didn't seem to be in any pain.

Embiid scored 36 points, including the winning free throws with 5.3 seconds left, and the 76ers won their third straight to begin the season with a 105-103 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

In a matchup between the last two unbeaten teams in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia made things tough for Trae Young and dominated down the stretch to deny the young Hawks their first 3-0 start in three seasons.

Embiid made 12 of 19 shots from the field - including a couple of 3-pointers - and knocked down all 10 of his free throws. He also had 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

''He was our crown jewel in a blatant way,'' Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. ''We needed him, particularly offensively.''

The Hawks tied the game at 103 with 7.4 seconds left when John Collins tipped in a missed free throw by Young to complete a de facto three-point play after the Atlanta guard made his first attempt from the line. The 76ers had fouled Young before he could attempt a tying 3, but the Hawks wound up getting the points they needed when Al Horford failed to block out Collins, who flexed both arms on his way back down the court.

After a timeout, Horford made up for his mistake by lobbing a pass to Embiid breaking loose in the lane. Collins fouled the 76ers big man to deny the basket, but Embiid calmly drained both free throws.

The Hawks had one final chance, getting the ball to 42-year-old Vince Carter sprinting along the sideline. He threw up a wild 3 that never really had a chance, bouncing over the backboard as the horn sounded.

Tobias Harris had eight of his 13 points in the final quarter as the 76ers outscored the Hawks 15-5 over the final five minutes. Josh Richardson chipped in with 14 points, and Ben Simmons also had 14.

''We have a lot of weapons,'' Embiid insisted.

Young, the first Eastern Conference player of the week this season, had 25 points on 7-of-20 shooting. Collins added 16 points and De'Andre Hunter 14, including a 3 from the corner that gave the Hawks a 98-90 lead. Philadelphia dominated the rest of the way.

Young averaged 38.5 points in Atlanta's first two games. He was held to six over the final two quarters by the 76ers.

''They were denying me the ball,'' he said. ''They got it out of my hands the whole game.''

The 76ers made sure Young didn't get a chance on that final play.

''I had two defenders on me,'' he said. ''I couldn't get open.''

INJURY REPORT

Philadelphia's Shake Milton exited in the third quarter with a hyperextended left knee. He was injured on a drive to the basket when he stepped on an Atlanta player's foot and twisted his knee.

Before that, Milton gave the 76ers a boost off the bench by scoring nine points.

TIP-INS

76ers: Former Hawk Mike Scott was ejected in the second quarter for a flagrant foul on Atlanta's Damian Jones. Scott gave Jones a chest bump as the Hawks center was driving to the basket, sending him flying out of bounds. While the play didn't look especially egregious, officials upheld the call after checking the replay. Scott shook hands with Jones before leaving the court, stopping on his way to the locker room to give his wrist bands to young fans hanging over the railing. ... Philadelphia trailed by 13 midway through the opening quarter and didn't grab its first lead until late in the first half. The 76ers never led by more than four. ''We were soft in that first quarter,'' Embiid said. ''We just had to turn it on a little bit.''

Hawks: No. 10 overall draft pick Cam Reddish hasn't made much of an impact in his first three NBA games. He has a total of 11 points. ... Carter played only 10 minutes but was on the court for key minutes down the stretch. ... Rookie C Bruno Fernando had the first double-figure scoring game of his career with 11 points. ... Collins fouled out on the play that led to Embiid's winning free throws.

UP NEXT

76ers: Return home to face Minnesota on Wednesday before heading out on a West Coast road trip.

Hawks: Head straight to Miami for the first of a home-and-home with the Heat on Tuesday. The division rivals meet again Thursday in Atlanta.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
@
  • The Sixers are 2-0 for the first time since 2013-14 (also last time they started 3-0). Philadelphia has a +24 rebound margin, its highest through two games since 2008-09 (+42). Since last season, the Sixers have won the rebounding battle 59 times (43-16 in those games), second most behind the Trail Blazers (63).
  • The Hawks have allowed 100 points or fewer in each of their two opening games after doing so only five times over the entire 2018-19 season. Opponents are shooting 38.0 percent from the field thus far after shooting 47.3 percent last season, fifth highest in the NBA.
  • Atlanta went 3-1 against Philadelphia last season; Boston and Toronto were the only other teams with three wins against the Sixers. The Hawks averaged 118.5 points in these four games, third most against Philly among Eastern Conference teams last season behind only the Bucks (125.3) and Nets (121.0).
  • Tobias Harris scored 29 points in a 117-111 win over his former team, the Pistons, on Saturday. Harris scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter (also 16 of Philly's 29 in the period), going 6-for-7 from the field and 3-for-3 from three. It ties him with Trae Young and Luke Kennard for the most points by an Eastern Conference player in any quarter this season.
  • Trae Young has opened the season with games of 38 and 39 points. The last player to score 38+ points in the first two games of a season was Anthony Davis in 2016-17 and the last guard was Michael Jordan in 1986-87. The last player to do so in the first three games of a season was Jerry West in 1969-70.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message