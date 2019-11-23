Toronto
Raptors Raptors 11-4
119
November 23, 2019 - Final
Atlanta
Hawks Hawks 4-12
116
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Raptors 26 26 35 32 119
Hawks 27 34 29 26 116
Points
Siakam TOR
34
Assists
Young ATL
10
Rebounds
Young ATL
10

Siakam, VanVleet help Raptors hold off Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) Raptors coach Nick Nurse reminded his team at halftime to focus on getting stops and letting the defense spark the offense.

''That's the name of the game,'' guard Fred VanVleet said. ''We track how many consecutive stops we got. We came out of the half and had two stops, two 3s and just built from there.''

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points and VanVleet had 25, helping the Toronto Raptors beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 119-116 on Saturday night.

Siakam, at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, turned in another impressive performance, hurting the Hawks with mid-range jumpers and 3s. He has scored at least 30 in six games, one more than he had last season.

Norman Powell added 20 points for defending champion Toronto in its third straight win.

Young had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his second career triple-double, but Atlanta dropped its sixth straight game. The dynamic second-year guard hit two 3-pointers from 30-plus feet.

''It sucks that we lost, but if we play like, it's going to be tough to beat us,'' Young said. ''Obviously, we were down a couple of guys, but the way we played tonight, if we play like that, we can turn things around. We've got to do that every night.''

Two nights after holding an opponent under 40 percent from the field for the sixth time this season, the defending NBA champion Raptors let Atlanta shoot nearly 53 percent.

Hawks rookie De'Andre Hunter went 6 for 10 from 3-point range and finished with 26 points.

VanVleet's 3 with 10:02 remaining gave Toronto its first lead since the final minute of the first quarter. The Raptors never trailed again.

''I thought we were thinking maybe it was going to be a little easier than you do on a normal NBA night, which is a mistake,'' Nurse said. ''I thought we played one-on-one early and didn't hustle back on D early and didn't execute our schemes very well. We were kind of chasing that, but saying that, sometimes you've got to find a way to win it, and give the guys all the credit in the world for that because it was a tough game.

Siakam's layup at the 2:49 mark made it a 10-point advantage, but the Hawks pulled within four on Young's fast-break floater with 37.5 seconds to go. Siakam quickly answered with a dunk before Hunter hit a 3 with 24.8 seconds remaining.

Hunter hit his sixth 3 to cut the lead to two, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1 of 2 foul shots. Young missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Young hit a straightaway 3 from 36 feet to put the Hawks up 61-52 in the closing seconds before halftime.

TIP-INS

Raptors: F Serge Ibaka missed his seventh straight game with a right ankle sprain. Nurse said Ibaka is ''getting closer.'' ... G Kyle Lowry missed his seventh straight game with a left thumb fracture. Nurse said Lowry could return next weekend. Lowry worked out on the floor before the game.

Hawks: F Cam Reddish was sidelined by a left wrist sprain, missing his second straight game. Coach Lloyd Pierce said Reddish still can't grip the ball without pain. ... Young began the game as the only NBA player with top five averages in assists, points and steals.

SERIES

Toronto has won eight straight against the Hawks, including five in a row in Atlanta.

BETTER SHOWING

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce convened a nearly hour-long team meeting following Friday's embarrassing loss at Detroit. He liked what he saw from his team a night later.

''We couldn't stop them, and that was really a difference, but I thought our guys competed even during that time for 48 minutes,'' Pierce said. ''Really just proud of the effort that everybody showed tonight.''

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Philadelphia on Monday night.

Hawks: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks
@
  • Over the previous five seasons, the Raptors have won 14 of their last 18 games against the Hawks, including the last seven in a row. Toronto's seven-game run is its third-longest active winning streak against a single opponent (10 vs. Chi and vs. LAL).
  • The Raptors are shooting an NBA-best 40.1 percent from three this season and had made at least 10 three-pointers in every game until making nine on Wednesday against Orlando. That streak of 13 straight games to start a season with 10+ three-pointers is a franchise record.
  • OG Anunoby entered the season as a career 35.1-percent three-point shooter but is second in the league at 52.0 percent this season (Myers Leonard, Mia, 61.9%, min. 1 3PM per team game). Anunoby has 11 games shooting at least 33 percent on multiple three-point attempts — only Bojan Bogdanovic and Devin Booker have more (12).
  • The Raptors are shooting 46.5 percent from the field while holding opponents to a league-low 40.6 percent shooting mark this season. Only two teams in the last 20 seasons have finished with a shooting differential of at least +5.9 percent (+6.0%, 2016-17 GS; +5.9%, 2004-05 Mia).

