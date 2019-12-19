Utah
Jazz Jazz 17-11
111
December 19, 2019 - Final
Atlanta
Hawks Hawks 6-23
106
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Jazz 28 24 31 28 111
Hawks 30 26 28 22 106
Points
Young ATL
30
Assists
Young ATL
8
Rebounds
Gobert UTA
13

Donovan goes for 30 as Jazz outlast Hawks 111-106

ATLANTA (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored two of his 30 points on a tricky baseline drive that put Utah ahead for good and the Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-106 Thursday night.

Mitchell faked a pass from under the basket before slamming the breaks and connecting from beneath the backboard with 3:47 left. That made it 101-99, and he cemented the win with two free throws with 13 seconds left.

The Jazz won their fourth straight game by dominating near the rim. They outscored the Hawks 62-46 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-39. Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Utah.

Point guard Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points, but Atlanta lost its sixth consecutive game. Jabari Parker scored 23 points.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Starting point guard Michael Conley missed his eighth straight game with a strained left hamstring. For the most part, Mitchell worked in his place.

Hawks: Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce juggled his starting lineup in the wake of a five-game losing streak, inserting center Bruno Fernando and rookie Cam Reddish in place of Parker and DeAndre’ Bembry. Looking for more energy, the Hawks also got nine rebounds from Parker and 14 points from Reddish.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play Saturday at Charlotte in the second game of a three-game trip.

Hawks: Play Saturday at Brooklyn.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks
@
  • A win by the Hawks would even this all-time series at 52-52, and the teams have split eight meetings since the 2015-16 season. The Jazz have lost nine of their last 12 trips to Atlanta, including a 117-114 loss on March 21 when Donovan Mitchell missed a potential tying three-pointer in the final seconds.
  • Utah is shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range (47-for-109) during its three-game winning streak to take over the league lead in three-point accuracy this season at 38.6 percent. The Jazz's single-season franchise record is 38.5 percent in 1999-2000.
  • The Hawks are off to a 6-22 start for the third consecutive season; the only time they've had a worse record at this point was 5-23 in 2004-05. They've lost 16 of their last 18 while allowing an average of 123.4 points after giving up 110.1 per game during its 4-6 start to the season.
  • Rudy Gobert's current streak of 10 straight double-doubles is one shy of the longest of his career — 11 in a row in December 2016. The only Jazz player with a longer double-double streak in the past two decades is a former Hawk - Paul Millsap with 19 in a row during the 2008-09 season.
  • Trae Young is coming off his 23rd career game of 30+ points with 42 in Tuesday's 143-120 loss to the Knicks. Of the 32 players with at least 10 30-point games since the start of last season, Young's team record of 9-14 (.391) is the second worst ahead of only Karl-Anthony Towns' 10-17 record (.370).

